A Black, queer Jesus ‘sings her face off,’ and L.A. cheers
-
-
- Share via
They called her revelatory, even legendary. They marveled at her voice and her power. The harshest critics were gentle, only wondering if the star of “Jesus Christ Superstar” could have hit an even higher high note in the show’s most gripping moment.
It felt like Cynthia Erivo owned Los Angeles last weekend, her groundbreaking Jesus jousting with Adam Lambert’s Judas and an all-star cast to sell out the 17,500-seat Hollywood Bowl for three straight nights. It felt like they could have sold out another 30.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
I went to Friday’s opening night with my wife, who sang along with the show’s soaring anthems, just as she has since she got the album in the 1970s. When they weren’t whooping and shouting “brava,” many in the euphoric crowd swayed along, hands held high in praise.
The City of Angels’ warmest embrace
The show was also so-L.A. for what it wasn’t: a scene of controversy or hard feelings.
While there had been a few recriminations from the political right when the producers named Erivo as their Jesus earlier this year, the naysayers seemed to take the weekend off.
So there was Erivo — just like any other 5-foot-1, queer Black woman portraying the son of God — wrapped in the City of Angels’ warmest embrace.
Her most riveting moment came during “Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)” the song that explores Jesus’ ambivalence at having to give up his life for God and the greater good.
Virtually doubled over by the force of her rendition, the audience rewarded the diminutive Jesus with a two-minute standing ovation. Erivo remained composed, until she wasn’t. As the audience’s adulation continued to swell, she touched her hand to her heart, new tears dripping onto the stage.
Her gesture felt like a sign of gratitude, “having just conquered a beloved number that was previously unavailable to her as a female actor,” Playbill’s critic said.
Like Erivo, Lambert reveled in the moment, meeting his pre-performance prediction that the cast would “sing the house down.”
Traditionalists have always hated ‘JCS’
When it debuted on Broadway in 1971, traditionalists found many reasons to loathe “JCS.” They rejected its infusion of slang into a holy setting, the suggestion of a romantic connection between Jesus and Mary Magdalene, the lack of a resurrection, and more.
Lambert noted that the world has changed enough that a rock opera about Jesus no longer feels provocative. “Working with the identity of the casting is sort of the new edge,” Lambert, a former “American Idol” star, who is gay, told an interviewer from USA Today.
Last weekend, more than 50,000 people showed their love for that edge.
“Why not?” Erivo said in an interview before the performance. “You can’t please everyone. It is legitimately a three-day performance at the Hollywood Bowl where I get to sing my face off. So hopefully they will come and realize, ‘Oh, it’s a musical, the gayest place on Earth.’”
Read the review from our theater critic: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ transcends in starry Hollywood Bowl celebration led by divine Cynthia Erivo.
Today’s top stories
UCLA will negotiate with Trump
- UCLA will negotiate with the Trump administration in hopes of reinstating $339 million in federal grants.
- Leaders are also considering legal options.
- Hundreds of faculty signed a petition demanding UCLA take aggressive action to defend against cuts.
Redistricting fight heats up
- Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that Democrats are moving forward with a plan to put a rare mid-decade redistricting plan before voters on Nov. 4.
- State lawmakers will craft a “trigger,” he said: California voters would only vote on the measure if Texas moved forward with its own plans to redraw Congressional boundaries to add five more Republican seats.
‘Senseless’ mass shooting leaves 2 dead in downtown L.A.
- Two people were killed and six others were wounded at an after-party for the Hard Summer music festival in downtown Los Angeles early Monday.
- No suspects have been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.
- Parties and other illegal activities have been a recurring problem in warehouses in downtown Los Angeles.
Firefighters struggle to contain Gifford fire
- The Gifford fire has scorched more than 65,000 acres in San Bernardino County so far.
- The blaze was 3% contained and continuing to burn through tall, dry grass and chaparral as of Sunday evening.
- The weekend blaze is the latest challenge for firefighters in California, which is currently on pace to see significantly more acreage burned than last year.
Students are lining up for this college culinary program
- Despite a dicey L.A. restaurant scene — driven by escalating costs and a weakening economy — enrollment at L.A. Trade-Tech’s culinary program has been climbing in recent years.
- Recent graduates said they are not surprised by the school’s success, explaining that the program has appeal because it teaches useful, real-world skills.
What else is going on
- Texas’ redistricting move would ‘trigger’ new California congressional maps, Newsom says.
- Tourism is dropping in Las Vegas. Are Californians to blame?
- Experts warn that Orange could face bankruptcy without a sales tax hike.
- Teens are turning to AI for friendship, advice and emotional support.
- Skydance Media is shaking up its leadership structure for Paramount.
Commentary and opinions
- As Kamala Harris stirs things up, Phil Willon and Taryn Luna offer a look at the money raised by California gubernatorial candidates.
- The separation of church and state is at risk as never before, writes contributor Randall Balmer.
- Contributor Jody Freeman warns that Trump’s EPA proposes to radically end the U.S. fight against climate change.
At KCON, fans from around the world dance with their favorite K-pop idols — and each other
K-pop and its fandom leans heavily on the internet, but KCON offers a unique opportunity for fans to get up close with their favorite idols and online friends.
Other must reads
- Here’s what a DNA test revealed about a writer’s long-lost abuela — and her secret life.
- Researchers have figured out what’s causing a devastating sea star epidemic.
- The TV Academy is getting into the festival biz. Here’s what to expect from Televerse.
For your downtime
Going out
- Theater: Dressing like a woman is not a gag in “Some Like It Hot” at the Pantages, which runs through mid-August.
- Theme parks: For theme parks, every day can be Halloween. Here’s why they’re going big on year-round horror experiences.
- Exploring L.A.: Sawtelle reflects the legacy of Japanese immigrants — their resilience, resourcefulness and ability to reinvent. Here’s a guide to exploring the neighborhood.
- Exploring S.F.: 12 things you probably haven’t done in San Francisco — but should ASAP
Staying in
- Television: Let’s break down “The Pitt” premiere’s many “Easter eggs,” character by character.
- Books: A Graceland discovery inspired Peter Guralnick’s myth-busting biography of Colonel Tom Parker.
- Reality TV: From “Too Hot to Handle” to “Let’s Marry Harry,” here’s how Netflix created its own world of reality TV stars.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Taiwanese-style eggplant.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: How do you shake the summer doldrums?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Jason Armond, who captured a small L.A. apartment filled with color and whimsy.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff writer
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.