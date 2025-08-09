Leaving Las Vegas! Fewer Californians are visiting Sin City. Here’s what the number say

With the Bellagio Fountains switched off, the sidewalk in front of the man-made lake in Las Vegas was empty March 19. The fountains closed three days earlier.

If you spend any time on social media, it’s hard to avoid the scorching hot takes about Las Vegas’ recent financial struggles.

Vegas critics say the exorbitant resort fees are brutal , the ever-increasing parking costs are punishing, the comps are few and far between — and did you notice the buffets are vanishing?

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

In short, Vegas is on a losing streak.

After fighting to bounce back from COVID-19 closures, Sin City is facing financial headwinds as fewer people, particularly Californians, are visiting, playing and ultimately spending money.

My colleague Terry Castleman dived into some theories, but also, as Terry does well, dug into the numbers to tell the tale of Vegas’ sudden crap out.

How do Californians figure into Vegas’ struggle?

Visits to Las Vegas were down 11.3% in June 2025 versus a year earlier, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority .

Advertisement

Traffic on Interstate 15 at the California-Nevada border was down 4.3% over the same period, suggesting fewer visitors doing road trips from the Golden State to Vegas casinos.

The number of air travelers into Las Vegas overall declined 6.3% over the previous June. In 2024, Californians made up more than a fifth of air travelers into Vegas, with nearly half of those coming from the Los Angeles metro area.

A demographic report from the visitors authority estimated that Southern California provided 30% of all visitors to the city in 2024.

Advertisement

Add it all up, and Californians could be responsible for a significant portion of the decline in Vegas tourism.

How do the numbers look internationally?

Tourism within the U.S. is only part of the picture, though, as experts previously predicted we are also seeing a slump in international tourism to the U.S. The convention and visitors authority estimates that 12% of the city’s visitors are international.

A report from the World Travel and Tourism Council projected that the U.S. would lose $12.5 billion in international travel spending in 2025.

Advertisement

“While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the ‘closed’ sign,” Julia Simpson, the council’s president, said in a statement.

The report cited air-travel booking data from March that showed a 15% to 20% drop in expected travel from major tourism sources, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Canada.

What about Mexico and Canada?

Visitors from Canada and Mexico made up more than half of international visitors to Las Vegas in 2024, according to data from the visitors authority.

But President Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st state and his decision to hit Canada with tariffs have not endeared him to Canadian travelers. Meanwhile, media overseas have been bombarded with stories of capricious denials and detentions of travelers at U.S. border crossings.

Apparently, Mexican and Canadian tourists are not feeling so welcome in the U.S. these days.

What’s next?

“Las Vegas thrives on tourism,” Rep. Steven Horsford wrote last week on X, “but under the Trump slump, the numbers are tanking.” Horsford, a Democrat, represents Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, which includes a portion of Las Vegas.

Advertisement

By many metrics — including visitor totals, convention attendance and room occupancy rates — Las Vegas has not fully recovered from the onset of the pandemic.

In dollar terms, however, Sin City continues to profit even as visitor numbers drop: Clark County, which includes Vegas, collected $1.16 billion in gambling revenue in June 2025, up 3.5% from a year earlier.

So, Vegas’ luck has not run out yet.

For more, check out the full article here.

The week’s biggest stories

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Canyon and Los Angeles-area fires

Trump administration policy and reactions

Advertisement

Crime, courts and policing

In memoriam

More big stories

This week’s must reads

Climate & Environment At Mono Lake, visitors witness the stark toll of L.A.’s water use Los Angeles has taken a lot of water from Mono Lake over decades by tapping into creeks that flow into it. In shoreline tours, guides impress on visitors just how much higher the lake should be.

More great reads

For your weekend

(Giordano Poloni / For The Times)

Going out

Advertisement

Staying in

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff writer

Diamy Wang, homepage intern

Izzy Nunes, audience intern

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, reporter

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.