Advertisement
California

It’s time to fall in love with a new cocktail: Here are 21 new L.A. bars to check out

A coffee negroni, left, and a banana split cocktail at No Smoking Bar in Mid-City.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

While cuisine often takes center stage in Southern California, at L.A. bars it’s also quite possible to “have it all.”

And we all have our favorites: the Short Stop in Echo Park after Dodger wins, the Tiki Ti in Los Feliz when you’re looking for the island vibe or a refreshing sidecar at Pico Rivera’s bustling and dimly lit Dal Rae.

Sure, they’re all wonderful. But it’s also fun to experience new scenes, different twists on some classics and to just find yourself in a different locale with a new drink.

The Times’ Food team, led by colleagues Stephanie Breijo and Danielle Dorsey, is inviting readers to add to your favorites by visiting one or all of their 21 new bars to check out.

Here’s a quick look at their full list. Cheers.

A hurricane and a mint julep (right) against a cracked light green wall at Evangeline Swamp Room in Chinatown
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Chinatown’s Evangeline Swamp Room

This is the place to let the good times roll in true New Orleans fashion.

All of the requisites are here: Ramos gin fizzes hand-shaken to an inch-high fluffy top, smooth sazeracs, mint juleps crowned with bushels of fresh mint, frosty hurricanes and more. But the Evangeline Swamp Room also makes room for a few of its own creations, such as a pink-lemonade take on the Pimm’s cup, a Cajun riff on the bloody Mary that’s garnished with blackened shrimp, and a rotation of frozen seasonal cocktails that go down dangerously easily. When you need food to sop it all up, opt for po’boys, charbroiled oysters, jambalaya fritters, fried okra and gator chili.

Advertisement
Two cocktails on a wooden table at Mother Wolf's hidden cocktail lounge, Bar Avoja.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Hollywood’s Bar Avoja

Walk through the bar area of Mother Wolf past the semi-open kitchen where Evan Funke’s celebrated Roman dishes come flying out at a rapid clip. Head through the double doors, hang a left and you’ll find yourself at the entrance to Bar Avoja.

Like Mother Wolf, Bar Avoja — Roman slang for “hell yeah” — is co-owned by operator Giancarlo Pagani and inspired by the cuisine of Rome. The cocktails in this Thursday-to-Saturday lounge deserve praise. Sometimes they incorporate region-appropriate ingredients, such as limoncello and amari, other times they blend the unexpected (the Morso Di Vita, made with vodka, tomato, basil and passion fruit, is a highlight). Dimly lit and slightly upscale, it feels like a pared-down, intimate experience.

Advertisement
Mango Passionfruit Margaritas at Untamed Spirits on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.
(Alyson Aliano/For The Times)

Los Feliz’s Untamed Spirits

Silver Lake’s first bar dedicated to women’s sports opened during Pride Month courtesy of wives Janie and Stephanie Ellingwood. Untamed Spirits features TVs throughout the space, from the open-air interior to the covered patio with string lights and hanging plants. The menu offers elevated bar standards including brisket nachos, kimchi fried rice and a smashburger, with house cocktails such as a pear lychee martini and tequila watermelon punch. Taco Tuesday brings tacos priced from $3 to $5, $3 tequila shots and $10 margaritas, while weekend brunch adds smoked brisket hash and a breakfast burrito. Untamed Spirits is an official bar partner of the Angel City Football Club and will host its first watch party on Sept. 7. Day parties, trivia and drag bingo round out the bar’s regular programming.

A slushie cocktail from Kassi in Venice.
(Danielle Dorsey / Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Venice’s Kassi

The lush, Grecian-inspired escape features a coastal palette with umbrellas, tables and comfortable couches for wasting away a summer day, all with a clear view of the crashing waves at Venice Beach. The beverage program fits the theme with strawberry and cucumber slushies that can be swirled together, a Mediterranean gin and tonic packed with fresh herbs and a pomegranate za’atar mule. The food menu from chef-partner Thomas Lim includes shareable bites such as mezze, skewers, crispy saganaki and a refreshing watermelon salad topped with whipped feta. The rooftop turns clubby with DJs in the evenings and on weekends; its patrons are a healthy mix of locals and tourists.

For the entire list, click here.

The week’s biggest stories

The Bruin Statue stands tall on the campus at UCLA in Westwood.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Crime, courts and policing

Canyon and Los Angeles-area fires

California politics

Advertisement

When animals attack

More big stories

This week’s must reads

Woodland, CA, United States - August 08: Farmworkers clear brush from a farm irrigation channel on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025 in Woodland, CA. (Fred Greaves / For The Times)

California

Farmworkers keep dying from heat illness, 20 years after California vowed to protect them

Agricultural workers are toiling in the state’s worst heat wave this year, amid questions about the state’s commitment to ensure their safety.

More great reads

For your weekend

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more

Travel & Experiences

How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Manny Jacinto

An intense workout, boba at the park and pork belly lechon at Lasita in Chinatown are on the agenda for the “Freakier Friday” star.

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

“Sail away with me…..someday” FINALLY FINDING COURAGE, I ASKED THE BURNING “M” QUESTION

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: My boyfriend told me that he didn’t want to get married again. Dealbreaker?

Two years into our monogamous dating, I wondered where we were headed in our relationship. I finally had the courage to ask, but I wasn’t expecting the answer I received.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff writer
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaFoodThings to Do
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement