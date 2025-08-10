It’s time to fall in love with a new cocktail: Here are 21 new L.A. bars to check out
While cuisine often takes center stage in Southern California, at L.A. bars it’s also quite possible to “have it all.”
And we all have our favorites: the Short Stop in Echo Park after Dodger wins, the Tiki Ti in Los Feliz when you’re looking for the island vibe or a refreshing sidecar at Pico Rivera’s bustling and dimly lit Dal Rae.
Sure, they’re all wonderful. But it’s also fun to experience new scenes, different twists on some classics and to just find yourself in a different locale with a new drink.
The Times’ Food team, led by colleagues Stephanie Breijo and Danielle Dorsey, is inviting readers to add to your favorites by visiting one or all of their 21 new bars to check out.
Here’s a quick look at their full list. Cheers.
Chinatown’s Evangeline Swamp Room
This is the place to let the good times roll in true New Orleans fashion.
All of the requisites are here: Ramos gin fizzes hand-shaken to an inch-high fluffy top, smooth sazeracs, mint juleps crowned with bushels of fresh mint, frosty hurricanes and more. But the Evangeline Swamp Room also makes room for a few of its own creations, such as a pink-lemonade take on the Pimm’s cup, a Cajun riff on the bloody Mary that’s garnished with blackened shrimp, and a rotation of frozen seasonal cocktails that go down dangerously easily. When you need food to sop it all up, opt for po’boys, charbroiled oysters, jambalaya fritters, fried okra and gator chili.
Hollywood’s Bar Avoja
Walk through the bar area of Mother Wolf past the semi-open kitchen where Evan Funke’s celebrated Roman dishes come flying out at a rapid clip. Head through the double doors, hang a left and you’ll find yourself at the entrance to Bar Avoja.
Like Mother Wolf, Bar Avoja — Roman slang for “hell yeah” — is co-owned by operator Giancarlo Pagani and inspired by the cuisine of Rome. The cocktails in this Thursday-to-Saturday lounge deserve praise. Sometimes they incorporate region-appropriate ingredients, such as limoncello and amari, other times they blend the unexpected (the Morso Di Vita, made with vodka, tomato, basil and passion fruit, is a highlight). Dimly lit and slightly upscale, it feels like a pared-down, intimate experience.
Los Feliz’s Untamed Spirits
Silver Lake’s first bar dedicated to women’s sports opened during Pride Month courtesy of wives Janie and Stephanie Ellingwood. Untamed Spirits features TVs throughout the space, from the open-air interior to the covered patio with string lights and hanging plants. The menu offers elevated bar standards including brisket nachos, kimchi fried rice and a smashburger, with house cocktails such as a pear lychee martini and tequila watermelon punch. Taco Tuesday brings tacos priced from $3 to $5, $3 tequila shots and $10 margaritas, while weekend brunch adds smoked brisket hash and a breakfast burrito. Untamed Spirits is an official bar partner of the Angel City Football Club and will host its first watch party on Sept. 7. Day parties, trivia and drag bingo round out the bar’s regular programming.
Venice’s Kassi
The lush, Grecian-inspired escape features a coastal palette with umbrellas, tables and comfortable couches for wasting away a summer day, all with a clear view of the crashing waves at Venice Beach. The beverage program fits the theme with strawberry and cucumber slushies that can be swirled together, a Mediterranean gin and tonic packed with fresh herbs and a pomegranate za’atar mule. The food menu from chef-partner Thomas Lim includes shareable bites such as mezze, skewers, crispy saganaki and a refreshing watermelon salad topped with whipped feta. The rooftop turns clubby with DJs in the evenings and on weekends; its patrons are a healthy mix of locals and tourists.
For the entire list, click here.
The week’s biggest stories
Crime, courts and policing
- Trump seeks $1-billion fine against UCLA. Newsom says ‘we’ll sue,’ calling it extortion.
- Walmart to pay $5.6 million to settle lawsuit alleging California shoppers were overcharged.
- Bay Area man used aliases and ‘dummy books’ to steal rare Chinese manuscripts from UCLA, feds say.
- Shooter who attacked the CDC headquarters, killing a police officer, is identified.
Canyon and Los Angeles-area fires
- Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters make progress on Canyon fire.
- As Canyon fire winds down, heat wave bears down on Southern California.
- The start of California’s fire season has moved up six weeks since 1990 thanks to climate change.
- L.A. County fire captain faked work injury to collect insurance, prosecutors allege.
- Homeowners say the Army Corps and its contractors mishandled L.A. fire debris cleanup.
California politics
- Newsom welcomes Texas Democrats who fled to foil Trump’s redistricting plan.
- SpaceX hopes to nearly double the rocket launches off the California coast; a state panel likely to object.
- Law firm in L.A. homelessness case bills the city $1.8 million for two weeks’ work.
- The county bought its new headquarters for cheap. Upgrades are bringing sticker shock.
When animals attack
- Rats! More than 100,000 acres of almond orchards across Central California are infested.
- Mother rescues her 6-year-old son from coyote attack at SoCal park.
More big stories
- Grandson of SoCal surfing legend dies after e-bike accident.
- Sydney Sweeney now has the Proud Boys in her corner, says defaced billboard in Corona.
- Israel faces growing global condemnation over military expansion in Gaza.
- NASA astronauts splash down off SoCal coast for first time in 50 years.
This week’s must reads
Farmworkers keep dying from heat illness, 20 years after California vowed to protect them
Agricultural workers are toiling in the state’s worst heat wave this year, amid questions about the state’s commitment to ensure their safety.
More great reads
- Someone keeps stealing, flying, fixing and returning this California man’s plane. But why?
- Once a symbol of Palestinian identity, a Syrian city struggles to rise again.
- At Mono Lake, visitors witness the stark toll of L.A.’s water use.
- Opinion: ‘Silence is violence’: Teachers, retirees, first-time activists stand up to immigration raids.
- Opinion: Disney’s settlement with ‘Mandalorian’ actor Gina Carano isn’t capitulation. Firing her was.
- Opinion: It’s no wonder Angelenos are painting crosswalks themselves.
For your weekend
An intense workout, boba at the park and pork belly lechon at Lasita in Chinatown are on the agenda for the “Freakier Friday” star.
Going out
- Sunday Funday: How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to “Freakier Friday” actor Manny Jacinto.
- Stamp your passport: Headed to Paris soon? Our restaurant critic has a dozen standout dining suggestions.
- Chill out: L.A. heat getting to you? Cool off at one of these 20 hotel pools offering day passes.
- Don’t skip dessert: 19 L.A. restaurants with decadent sundaes, shaved ice, sorbet and more.
- Movie review: “Freakier Friday” has magical chemistry but it won’t swap places with the beloved original.
Staying in
- Streaming Review: Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson’s heist comedy on Prime is implausible, predictable and good company.
- Book Review: Want to break into Hollywood? Read this book.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for Moo’s Craft BBQ Fire-Roasted Salsa Verde.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
Two years into our monogamous dating, I wondered where we were headed in our relationship. I finally had the courage to ask, but I wasn’t expecting the answer I received.
