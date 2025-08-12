This patented device creates bespoke underwater photos. Now it faces Trump’s Brazil tariffs

JR deSouza’s Los Angeles-area company, Outex, makes underwater camera housings. The businessman, a former Olympic swimmer, shows off his products, which now face a steep tariff.

In the heady circles where global economists and academics offer their opinions, President Trump’s whopping 50% tariff on goods from Brazil will do only “limited” harm to the economy of the South American giant.

In the terrestrial places where JR deSouza makes a living, the levies enacted last week hit a lot harder.

“It has caused me a lot of lost sleep,” said deSouza, whose company, Outex, makes underwater camera housings, manufactured in plants in Brazil and in Long Beach, San Fernando and Downey.

DeSouza is a married father of two who lives in La Cañada. He had a winning career in product management and marketing with companies like TiVo, Disney and DreamWorks Animation, before he founded Outex 15 years ago.

The 54-year-old grew up in Brazil and came to the U.S. in high school to pursue a swimming career, which led him to the University of Tennessee and the Brazilian Olympic team. On the Rose Bowl masters swim team in Pasadena, he’s the amiable teammate who has a kind word for everyone, even the flounderers who swim in his wake.

In creating Outex, deSouza combined his passion for the water (he also surfs and snorkels) and photography, which he picked up from his father.

He told me his company has sold tens of thousands of Outex devices, mostly to professional photographers, but also to serious amateurs, who want to take pictures in and around the water. The devices can even be used with mobile phone cameras. They get strong ratings online for flexibility, durability and picture quality.

Then came Trump and his tariffs, which have thrown entrepreneurs worldwide into a dither. The charges against Brazilian goods are among the highest the president has imposed.

Trump generally asserts that his tariffs hit countries that “looted” the U.S. with unfair trade practices. But America maintains a trade surplus with Brazil. The president levied the high tariffs, instead, because Brazil’s former leader and his ally, Jair Bolsonaro, has been put on house arrest and accused of plotting a coup for attempt to overturn the last presidential election. (Sound familiar?) Trump calls the case against Bolsonaro a “witch hunt.”

DeSouza doesn’t want to get into those politics. He just wants to assure that his business weathers the tempest, knowing that Trump frequently has shifted tariffs, with little warning. The exact levy on Outex housings is hard to calculate, because of the company’s complex net of supply and assembly across two nations.

The businessman said it’s possible he could shift more of his operation to the U.S., but would take time and considerable planning.

“It’s very difficult for businesses, especially ones selling directly to consumers, to absorb a 50% price increase overnight,” deSouza said. He’s doing his best “to absorb some of it with our manufacturing and assembly partners here in the United States and in Brazil,” but ultimately he will have to pass some of the cost on to customers.

“We may have to lay off some workers and cut growth expenses to preserve the business and navigate through it.”

He’s feeling forgotten amid the global hubbub, but hoping someone in the government can help small business people like him. “Big corporations can afford lobbyists and lawyers and, you know, people who are focused on gaming the system,” he said. “Smaller businesses don’t have the same resources. They are just trying to make a product and deliver value.”

DeSouza became an American citizen years ago. “I want what is best for the United States and for small business,” he said, “Right now, the ambiguity and complexity is wreaking havoc.”

Children of Coachella Valley farmworkers enjoy the scenery of downtown Riverside while on a field trip. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Kids confront grim immigration realities

Since June, children in a Coachella Valley leadership program have witnessed friends self-deport with their families, learned a local youth soccer coach was detained and have seen their own family members change daily routines in fear.

Now, kids aged 4 to 17 are using civic knowledge to push for change.

Their resilience comes as undocumented parents in California are forced to prepare for the worst.

Trump expands L.A. military tactics by sending the National Guard to Washington, D.C.

In an expansion of tactics started in June during L.A. immigration raids, President Trump announced he would activate 800 National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., to help “reestablish law and order” and “take the capital back.”

California Gov. Newsom decried Trump’s move, warning that what happened in L.A. was now taking place across the country.

The next ‘Big One’ on the San Andreas fault might not be the earthquake we expect

What could the next mega-earthquake on California’s notorious San Andreas fault look like? Don’t bet on an identical sequel.

A new report studied a massive earthquake that ruptured in the southeast Asian country of Myanmar on March 28 — on a fault known for being eerily similar to California’s notorious San Andreas fault.

While the recent quake could hold vital clues for California’s next “Big One,” the study’s lead author notes that, “Earthquakes never come back exactly the same way.”

Café 2001 in the Arts District. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Remote work: Sick of slouching at home with your laptop on your work-from-home days? These 15 L.A. cafes can help you get out of that remote work funk.

Sick of slouching at home with your laptop on your work-from-home days? These 15 L.A. cafes can help you get out of that remote work funk. Volunteering: Want to attend 2026 World Cup games for free? FIFA needs 65,000 volunteers.

Carrie Henderson and her dog Sydney at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena in July. Henderson and Sydney stayed at the hotel during the Eaton fire. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House outside a Pasadena hotel where Sydney, a handsome but skittish dog, helps Eaton fire evacuees heal.

