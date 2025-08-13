We’re all living on ‘Sunset Boulevard’ now
-
-
- Share via
It had me from the very first frame.
Fade into the words “SUNSET BLVD.” stenciled boldly in municipal font. Then, the camera reverses back and you realize this is not a super-imposed title but the actual gutter of L.A.’s most famous boulevard.
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
I first watched “Sunset Boulevard” as a surly teenager in the late 1980s, more than ready for its dark, corrupt vision of Los Angeles.
This was a formidable time for me, that period when the high of L.A., fueled by decades of record growth, the 1984 Olympics and all that talk of the “post-racial” city built by Tom Bradley was crumbling into something far less shiny. Film noir had nothing on Mike Davis’ “City of Quartz,” which came out two years later and seemed to crystallize all that was coming: Rodney King, the 1992 uprising, the aerospace bust, Proposition 187.
A classic L.A. story
“Sunset Boulevard” tells the story of Joe Gillis, a down-on-his luck Hollywood screenwriter without a penny to his name, pursued by the repo man and thinking about giving up the dream. Fate sends him to the grand, dilapidated mansion of Norma Desmond, a faded, deluded silent film star unable to confront her has-been status. Joe sees in Norma as a refuge from the bill collectors and some cash flow. Norma sees in Joe a vehicle for her comeback and perhaps much more.
With “Sunset Boulevard” turning 75 this year, I decided to rewatch it. And I am not alone. The milestone has brought a slew of thought pieces, podcast episodes and even a new book (which reveals that the producers could not find a mansion in Bel-Air ramshackle enough to serve as Norma’s compound so they had to settle for one in Hancock Park).
A Donald Trump favorite
It does not hurt that Donald Trump is a big fan, leading to the inevitable comparisons between the fictional star who loses the public’s eye and the real-life politician who has managed to keep the world’s attention despite so much controversy.
“Tending to his own flossy coif with comb, hair dryer, spray and oversize scissors, Trump is the delusional, preening Norma Desmond,” the New York Times noted in its review of former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham’s White House memoir.
But in my rewatching, I was surprised to find myself much more drawn to Joe than Norma.
‘Sunset Boulevard’ in 2025
Joe, after all, represents the striving, hustling, dreaming archetype that is still so much a part of life here, a city that can fulfill your wildest dreams just as easily as it can crush your soul. When we meet Joe, he is essentially homeless, fighting the sinking feeling that his early promise as a writer is vanquished along with his bank account and self-respect. It all comes out in one heartbreaking voiceover:
As I drove back towards town, I took inventory of my prospects. They now added up to exactly zero. Apparently, I just didn’t have what it takes, and the time had come to wrap up the whole Hollywood deal and go home. Maybe if I hocked all my junk there’d be enough for a bus ticket back to Ohio, back to that thirty-five-dollar-a-week job behind the copy desk of the Dayton Evening Post, if it was still open. Back to the smirking delight of the whole office. All right, you wise guys — why don’t you go out and take a crack at Hollywood?
How many of us have had some version of that inner monologue as we drive home after a tough day? And how many of us are still here, fighting, trying. Many of us never get our compound on 10086 Sunset Blvd., but maybe we find something better. That resilience is particularly powerful in 2025 L.A.: Thousands figuring out how to rebuild their lives from fires. Showbiz folks navigating a rapidly shrinking industry. Undocumented workers suddenly faced with the reality that going to the job they’ve held for years could mean a one-way flight to South Sudan.
The grand, crazed Norma, unable to cope with age and changing times, got all my attention as a teenager eager for an alternative history of my hometown. But in my latest viewing all these decades later, her grievances about L.A. fell a bit flat. She got the real estate, after all. And the struggling Joe offered a bit of sharp wisdom aimed at Norma but for which I need to take to heart: “There’s nothing tragic about being 50. Not unless you’re trying to be 25.”
Today’s top stories
The Trump administration must restore hundreds of UCLA research grants
- A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to restore all suspended National Science Foundation grants at UCLA.
- The grants represent more than a third of the roughly 800 — totaling $584 million — frozen in late July.
- The federal government has until Aug. 19 to update the judge on whether it has complied with the order.
- Before the judge’s order on Tuesday, The White House was ready to battle with Gov. Newsom, who threatened to sue the administration over UCLA grant freezes. “Bring it on, Gavin,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
LAUSD schools will open with unprecedented protections for children and their parents amid ICE raids
- LAUSD will open the new academic year deploying volunteers and staff to protect children amid federal immigration enforcement actions.
- School police and officers from several municipal forces will patrol near some 100 schools, setting up “safe zones” in heavily Latino neighborhoods, with a special concentration at high schools where older Latino students are walking to campus.
- Immigration agents on Monday detained a disabled 15-year-old student at gunpoint outside a high school.
The LAPD is struggling to hire Black recruits. Will Trump’s war on DEI make it harder?
- In recent months, the pool of recruits at the Los Angeles Police Department has shriveled to the point of running dry. The last two training academy classes haven’t included a single a Black graduate.
- President Trump’s efforts to do away with diversity, equity, and inclusion policies nationwide have some officials worried it will become even harder to recruit Black police officers.
What else is going on
- California congressional members were left with more questions than answers when they inspected an Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center criticized for overcrowding.
- L.A. volunteers who document ICE raids are being arrested. Here’s how to do it safely.
- From the Olympics to Oakland, California braces for Trump’s National Guard deployments.
- Here are the EVs you can buy for less than $35,000.
- California’s richest agricultural family is closing a farm that the United Farm Workers of America sought to unionize.
- The Crystal Palace, a music and dining joint in Bakersfield launched by Buck Owens — which hosted just about every country music star in America over the years — has abruptly shut its doors.
Commentary and opinions
- Social Security turns 90 this week. Republicans are trying to keep it from reaching 100, argues columnist Michael Hiltzik.
- Get a manicure. Sing Monty Python. Be happy. You’ll drive the Trumpists crazy, writes guest columnist Anne Lamott.
- An executive order to institutionalize homeless people defies data, writes guest contributor Fredrick E. Vars.
- Guest contributor Giuliana Perrone says that, unlike at Columbia, Trump’s attack on UCLA is aimed at taxpayer money.
This morning’s must reads
Facing retirement, a couple tore down their dated midcentury home in Monterey Park and built a comfortable modern home that curves around their 1956 swimming pool.
Other must reads
- Here’s how a lavish celebrity wedding brought Good Charlotte back together.
- Behind shades and a moniker, Princess Gollum bridges the gap between her two selves.
For your downtime
Going out
- Outdoors: For a California adventure that feels like summer camp, head to a dude ranch.
- Theater: Our (white) theater critic attended a Black Out performance — and it opened his eyes in an unexpected way.
- Nightlife: Hold onto your red Solo cups — this funhouse-style bar wants to recharge downtown nightlife.
- Comedy: Nic Novicki — who is performing at the Burbank Comedy Festival next week — and his experience looking up at the world helped him reach new heights in comedy.
- Dining: One of the last Basque-owned restaurants in California is selling — and might be nearing its end.
Staying in
- Television: Here’s how the Season 2 “Arcane” kiss that changed everything came together.
- Thrillers: Daniel Dae Kim hopes “Butterfly” can be the “KPop Demon Hunters” of spy thrillers.
- Music: As it turns out, the Swifties were right. Here’s everything we know about Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl.”
- Books: Looking for a reason to celebrate Love Your Bookshop Day tomorrow? Check out some of this week’s bestselling books.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for Mei Lin’s spicy mung bean noodles.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: As summer heat takes over SoCal, what’s your favorite way to stay cool?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Florence Middleton of the headquarters of OpenAI, the maker of the popular chatbot ChatGPT. Artificial intelligence is transforming San Francisco — from its economy to what you see when you walk down the street.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.