Advertisement
California

Would you move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Californians find cheap housing, less traffic in Tulsa

Cynthia Rollins, formerly of Ocean Beach, stands on the back deck of her new home in Tulsa.
Cynthia Rollins, formerly of Ocean Beach, stands on the back deck of her home, with a small sliver of the Tulsa skyline poking out in the background.
(September Dawn Bottoms / For The Times)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

If you’re a Gen Xer or younger, there’s a good chance you’ve contemplated moving out of California.

The reasons are obvious. It’s expensive and difficult to raise a family, pay rent or even consider buying a home.

That struggle isn’t just on the mind of locals. Midwestern and Southern states have recognized an opportunity and are making their best pitches to frustrated Californians.

So, is there a price Tulsa, Okla., could offer you to move? Are the incentives of cheaper gas, much shorter commutes and overall drive times enough of an appeal? I haven’t even mentioned the cost of living and a real chance of buying a home.

My colleague Hannah Fry spoke with Californians who moved to Tulsa for a variety of reasons. Here are a couple of their stories.

Cynthia Rollins, former San Diego resident

Rollins felt socially isolated working a remote job in Ocean Beach for a tech company, but still overwhelmed by the sheer volume of people around her.

Months earlier she read about a program, Tulsa Remote, that would pay remote workers to relocate to Oklahoma’s second-largest city for at least a year. She decided to give it a shot and visit.

Advertisement

“When I was [in California], I was so consumed with the process of day-to-day living — the traffic, getting places, scheduling things,” Rollins said. “Here there’s so much more space to think creatively about your life and to kind of set it up the way you want.”

After five months in Tulsa, Rollins met her significant other at a trivia night. Her partner, with whom she now lives, made the journey from California to Tulsa for school during the pandemic.

“He grew up in Santa Cruz and was living 10 minutes from me down the road in Pacifica, but we never met in California,” she said. “We met in Tulsa.”

Advertisement

What is Tulsa offering?

Tulsa Remote — funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation — started in 2019, and has sought to recruit new residents to diversify the city’s workforce.

It decided to offer $10,000 to remote workers who would move to the state for at least a year.

The program also provides volunteer and socializing opportunities for new residents and grants them membership at a co-working space for 36 months.

Advertisement

What do the numbers say?

Tulsa Remote has attracted more than 3,600 remote workers since its inception.

More than 7,800 Californians have applied to the program and 539 have made the move, cementing California as the second-most popular origin state behind Texas.

Those numbers reflect something of a wider trend: From 2010 through 2023, about 9.2 million people moved from California to other states, while only 6.7 million people moved to California from other parts of the country, according to the American Community Survey.

A Public Policy Institute of California survey conducted in 2023 found that 34% of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of high housing costs.

Zach and Katie Meincke, former Westsiders

The lower cost of living was a huge bonus for the Meinckes when they moved three years ago.

They went from paying $2,400 in monthly rent on a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in L.A.’s Westside to a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Tulsa for just a few hundred dollars more.

It ended up being fortuitous timing for the couple, who discovered they were expecting their first child — a daughter named Ruth — just weeks after they decided to move.

Advertisement

The couple are expecting their second child in December.

It’s a life milestone that Meincke says may not have happened in Los Angeles. In California, it costs nearly $300,000 to raise a child to 18. In Oklahoma, researchers estimate it costs about $241,000, according to a LendingTree study this year.

“There was no way we were going to move into a house in Los Angeles unless we had roommates, and that’s not an ideal situation,” Zach Meincke said. “We were 37 when we left Los Angeles and it felt like we were at a point that if we wanted to have all those other things in life — children, a house — we need to make that shift.”

For more on the moves, check out the full article here.

The week’s biggest stories

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about the “Election Rigging Response Act.”
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Trump policies and reactions

Wildlife and the environment

Advertisement

Entertainment news

More big stories

This week’s must reads

CARMEL BY THE SEA, CA - JUNE 19, 2024 - Shoppers and visitors walk past the Der Ling Building, one of many properties Monaco billionaire Patrice Pastor has purchased in Carmel-By-The-Sea on June 19, 2024. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Monaco billionaire developer says he’s bailing on Carmel-by-the-Sea, a ‘strange community’

Patrice Pastor, a Monaco billionaire who has bought more than $100 million in property in and around Carmel-by-the-Sea, says he’s fed up with the city’s nitpicky delays.

More great reads

For your weekend

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more

Travel & Experiences

How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Chris Paul

Church, soul food at Harold and Belle’s and game night at home are on the agenda for the Clippers point guard.

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

A photo strip of a couple

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: My husband left me for an actual movie star. I thought I was done with love

Then an electric first date with a dreamy French guy led quickly to another and another, and we slid easily into a coupledom of cute texts, dinners out and exploring Los Angeles together.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff writer
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaReal EstateHousing & HomelessnessWorld & NationPoliticsTrump Administration
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: The Fire Trucks That Didn’t Come

    Nineteen people died in the Eaton Fire, mostly in west Altadena. An LA Times investigation found evacuation warnings were late & only one fire truck was present as flames hit homes. Reporter Rebecca Ellis looked into what happened and why.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: Tom Girardi = Madison’s Roman Empire

    Madison McGhee is joined by LA Times Investigative reporter Harriet Ryan to give us an update on Tom Girardi’s recent jail sentencing and the plan for distributing the defrauded money to his victims.

  • Boiling Point Podcast

    Boiling Point: The Colorado Plateau at a Crossroads

    Environmental journalist Jonathan P. Thompson joins Sammy Roth to discuss the future of the Colorado River, the state of America’s public lands, and the myths surrounding the West’s natural resources.

Advertisement