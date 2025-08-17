Would you move to Oklahoma for $10,000? Californians find cheap housing, less traffic in Tulsa
If you’re a Gen Xer or younger, there’s a good chance you’ve contemplated moving out of California.
The reasons are obvious. It’s expensive and difficult to raise a family, pay rent or even consider buying a home.
That struggle isn’t just on the mind of locals. Midwestern and Southern states have recognized an opportunity and are making their best pitches to frustrated Californians.
So, is there a price Tulsa, Okla., could offer you to move? Are the incentives of cheaper gas, much shorter commutes and overall drive times enough of an appeal? I haven’t even mentioned the cost of living and a real chance of buying a home.
My colleague Hannah Fry spoke with Californians who moved to Tulsa for a variety of reasons. Here are a couple of their stories.
Cynthia Rollins, former San Diego resident
Rollins felt socially isolated working a remote job in Ocean Beach for a tech company, but still overwhelmed by the sheer volume of people around her.
Months earlier she read about a program, Tulsa Remote, that would pay remote workers to relocate to Oklahoma’s second-largest city for at least a year. She decided to give it a shot and visit.
“When I was [in California], I was so consumed with the process of day-to-day living — the traffic, getting places, scheduling things,” Rollins said. “Here there’s so much more space to think creatively about your life and to kind of set it up the way you want.”
After five months in Tulsa, Rollins met her significant other at a trivia night. Her partner, with whom she now lives, made the journey from California to Tulsa for school during the pandemic.
“He grew up in Santa Cruz and was living 10 minutes from me down the road in Pacifica, but we never met in California,” she said. “We met in Tulsa.”
What is Tulsa offering?
Tulsa Remote — funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation — started in 2019, and has sought to recruit new residents to diversify the city’s workforce.
It decided to offer $10,000 to remote workers who would move to the state for at least a year.
The program also provides volunteer and socializing opportunities for new residents and grants them membership at a co-working space for 36 months.
What do the numbers say?
Tulsa Remote has attracted more than 3,600 remote workers since its inception.
More than 7,800 Californians have applied to the program and 539 have made the move, cementing California as the second-most popular origin state behind Texas.
Those numbers reflect something of a wider trend: From 2010 through 2023, about 9.2 million people moved from California to other states, while only 6.7 million people moved to California from other parts of the country, according to the American Community Survey.
A Public Policy Institute of California survey conducted in 2023 found that 34% of Californians have seriously considered leaving the state because of high housing costs.
Zach and Katie Meincke, former Westsiders
The lower cost of living was a huge bonus for the Meinckes when they moved three years ago.
They went from paying $2,400 in monthly rent on a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in L.A.’s Westside to a five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Tulsa for just a few hundred dollars more.
It ended up being fortuitous timing for the couple, who discovered they were expecting their first child — a daughter named Ruth — just weeks after they decided to move.
The couple are expecting their second child in December.
It’s a life milestone that Meincke says may not have happened in Los Angeles. In California, it costs nearly $300,000 to raise a child to 18. In Oklahoma, researchers estimate it costs about $241,000, according to a LendingTree study this year.
“There was no way we were going to move into a house in Los Angeles unless we had roommates, and that’s not an ideal situation,” Zach Meincke said. “We were 37 when we left Los Angeles and it felt like we were at a point that if we wanted to have all those other things in life — children, a house — we need to make that shift.”
The week’s biggest stories
Trump policies and reactions
- How Democrats plan to reshape California’s congressional delegation and thwart Trump.
- After welcoming Putin, Trump appears to adopt his goal, agreeing to cede land for peace.
- Trump’s unprecedented show of force in L.A., Washington is pushing norms, sparking fears.
Wildlife and the environment
- California approved an unprecedented plan to protect Joshua trees from climate change threats.
- Against all odds, a bear mom and her cubs found a home in the Santa Monica Mountains.
- A new study says the Salton Sea is not to blame for Coachella, Imperial air pollution.
Entertainment news
- Tristan Rogers, who played dashing spy Robert Scorpio in ‘General Hospital,’ died at 79.
- A San Francisco chef speaks out about viral TikTok encounter that ruined his reputation.
More big stories
- Vigil honors man who died while fleeing immigration raid at SoCal Home Depot.
- After a short reprieve, heat and fire weather to return in SoCal.
- A man who has been tormenting an L.A. neighborhood for two months by constantly blaring a train horn, was arrested.
- What’s behind the more than 130 small earthquakes hitting Northern California?
This week’s must reads
Monaco billionaire developer says he’s bailing on Carmel-by-the-Sea, a ‘strange community’
Patrice Pastor, a Monaco billionaire who has bought more than $100 million in property in and around Carmel-by-the-Sea, says he’s fed up with the city’s nitpicky delays.
More great reads
- ‘We wanted to throw a twist on it’: Why an iconic Kobe Bryant image was altered for a Dodger-themed mural.
- Trump cut mental health funding for kids. These L.A. teens are stepping in.
- Opinion: Prepare to say a frond farewell to Los Angeles’ palm trees.
For your weekend
Church, soul food at Harold and Belle’s and game night at home are on the agenda for the Clippers point guard.
Going out
- Sunday Funday: How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to basketball star Chris Paul.
- Hiking in L.A.: 3 L.A. hikes that will impress out-of-town guests.
- Catch a pint and watch the pitch: Ultimate English Premier League bar guide — where to watch your favorite team.
- Libation Time: Find a hidden weekend-only bar and tasting menu at one of the Valley’s favorite restaurants.
Staying in
- TV Review: South Korea-set ‘Butterfly’ packages family melodrama as an action-packed thriller.
- Streaming Review: ‘The Rainmaker’ brings back blue skies to USA with colorful characters and a mystery.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for Beef Taquitos from Wes Avila’s mom, Judy.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Then an electric first date with a dreamy French guy led quickly to another and another, and we slid easily into a coupledom of cute texts, dinners out and exploring Los Angeles together.
