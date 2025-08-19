Rating Southern California’s worst and best freeways
Back in my days of commuting to and from the Westside, I thought I could outwit, out-calm or outwait the big, bad 10 Freeway. I was wrong.
No matter how much James Taylor I played, or how many audiobooks I consumed or hours I delayed before taking the on-ramp, it seemed that I-10 remained an endless sea of red brake lights. I’d slink into my spot on the commuter conveyor belt and inch along, defeated.
Now comes affirmation from my colleagues Terry Castleman and Shelby Grad that a commute that felt like Southern California’s worst really was. The fearsome but often unavoidable 10 ranks as the worst freeway in Southern California, according to an analysis by The Times. Statistical savant Castleman and SoCal history whiz Grad came to this conclusion by measuring the region’s freeways from four perspectives — average speed, delays, lost productivity and fatal crashes — to rate freeways centered in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Out of the 25 freeways that made their final ranking, the beast sometimes known as the Santa Monica Freeway was “tops” in three painful categories: most fatal crashes, lowest average speed and most delays. A trifecta of torment!
And yet, like a friend who’s bad for us but we can’t resist, the 10 has us cornered. For an increasing number of people, it’s the only sensible route to get to burgeoning jobs centers, especially in tech, on the Westside. For others, it’s the best way to reach the beach, beckoning from the other side of Santa Monica’s McClure Tunnel.
To experience anything remotely approaching “freeway” speeds on the westbound 10 in the morning, a driver must make it beyond downtown L.A. and its daily gridlock by 6 a.m. Driving inland in the afternoon, you’d be advised to start your commute before 2 p.m, or delay your drive until after 8 p.m.
I used to follow those self-imposed guidelines for a couple of years when I drove to and from West Los Angeles, where I covered the film business for Variety. But the drive, especially coming home to South Pasadena at the end of the day, often defeated me. If I ditched the 10, heeding the siren call of Waze, it might mean veering off to eastbound Jefferson or even Exposition Boulevard. More often there’d just be another obstacle, followed by the ungodly crush of the 110 (a.k.a. Harbor, a.k.a. Pasadena) Freeway. Red lights filled my field of vision. My soul ached in a way even Sweet Baby James couldn’t make better.
The Times analysis took the measure of similar heartache on a pair of major north-south routes. The 605 from Long Beach to the San Gabriel Valley city of Duarte ranked second-worst. The 405 from the San Fernando Valley to Irvine in Orange County ranked third-worst. And no wonder for the eight- to 10-lane behemoth sometimes known as the San Diego Freeway. It’s the closest major artery along the coast and a principal route to Los Angeles International Airport. To experience clogus perpetuous (that’s, er, Latin) try crawling over the mountains to the dreaded intersection of the 405 and U.S. 101, which ranked third overall in delays.
Our freeway sleuths used data from the Caltrans Performance Maintenance System and gave similar ratings to the four speed and safety variables. The “lost productivity” measure calculates lost hours of work, based on a 60 mph speed as the best-case scenario.
The freeway causing the most lost productivity? The 210, stretching from Santa Clarita, at the foot of the Grapevine, to Redlands in San Bernardino County. That wouldn’t surprise anyone who has limped from the Inland Empire into Pasadena for work in the morning on the so-called Foothill Freeway. Or those, heading east, who didn’t leave early enough for a long weekend in Palm Springs or Las Vegas.
Our analysis starts on a hopeful note — with the best freeways. But you’ll have to pay to drive on No. 1 on the list. It’s the short Route 261, a toll road that whips drivers from the gated communities of inland Orange County, like Coto de Caza, into Irvine.
With zero fatal crashes in one year and an average speed of more than 66 miles an hour, the pristine Route 261 is a legit joy ride. And that’s saying a lot, in the land where freeways are usually anything but.
