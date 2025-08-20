CHP’s stealthy new SUVs are coming after reckless California drivers

They’re coming for you, California. And you aren’t gonna see them coming.

They’re the California Highway Patrol and they’re riding in spiffy new SUVs that don’t look like your daddy’s cop car.

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

The CHP deployed 100 new Dodge Durangos a little more than three months ago. They’re designed to escape easy detection. Gone is authoritarian black-and-white; replaced by a dreamy, civilian-style color palette. The SUVs also aren’t outfitted like standard patrol cars. There’s no push bumper, no giant antenna and no light bar mounted on the roof.

Advertisement

The highway patrol announced in early May that officers would begin cruising in the specially marked patrol vehicles “to crack down on what can only be described as ‘video game-style’ driving on our highways.” For good reason, more than a third of all traffic fatalities in California are speed-related, according to a 2023 UC Berkeley study.

We all know what the CHP is talking about. These are the drivers who cut in and out of lanes like they’re gunning for the pole position at Laguna Seca. They speed. They seem to delight in riding other people’s bumpers. But the long arm of the law just got stealthier, enabling CHPers to “observe the most reckless and dangerous behaviors without immediate detection.”

It never feels like it, when you’re the one sweating, as the citation pad comes out, but the CHP insists: “Our goal remains the same: reduce injuries, prevent fatalities, and restore a sense of safety on California’s roadways.”

Advertisement

When I rode along with a couple of CHP officers last week, the low-profile approach seemed like a winner. Or a loser, if you are prone to applying mascara while changing lanes or reading text messages while rocketing down the diamond lane.

Since Californians live long chapters of their lives on the road, the CHP’s new tactic hasn’t gone unnoticed. “When I’m in public, it’s one of the number one questions right now,” said Officer Katherine Hendry. “People want to know, how many of these cars do you have? And what colors should I be looking for?”

Answer: Vapor Gray, Destroyer Gray, Triple Nickel, Red Oxide and Night Moves. That is carmaker GMC-speak. Triple Nickel is another shade of gray. Night Moves is a very deep blue. And Red Oxide, the color Hendry drove, is a plummy red.

Advertisement

In not much more than an hour, Hendry and Officer Luis Quintero filled me in on the sub-rosa SUVs, while our Red Oxide-colored ride sneaked up on half a dozen unsuspecting drivers, all of them doing at least 80 mph.

Most got verbal warnings, but not the 30-something tearing down the 2 Freeway in Eagle Rock toward Interstate 5. Wearing scrubs, the young woman explained that she was late for work, again. She feared she would lose her job. Hendry had to gun the Durango to 103 mph to catch up. At that speed, you don’t get off with a warning.

Hendry and Quintero have heard all the excuses: I needed a bathroom break, bad. I missed my coffee stop. I was only shaving (face fully engulfed in white lather) when traffic slowed. One 20-year-old doing 100-mph-plus in Diamond Bar once told Quintero that he was speeding to be with his lady as she delivered their baby. The officer asked the suspect if he would voluntarily hand over his phone, where Quintero quickly found the suspect’s last text: “Just tell him you’re having a baby.” Holy evaporating alibi!

Genuine contrition seems like a better response. That was the approach taken by Susan, a middle-aged woman caught speeding up the 210 by the SUV I rode in. Susan was a bit teary-eyed as she admitted to speeding. Hendry’s computer check showed no offenses on her record for many years.

Susan conceded she never noticed the rusty Red Oxide SUV until it flashed its emergency lights. Yes, she said, the CHP seems to be onto something.

“You don’t want to be too obvious if you’re them, do you?” said Susan, who declined to give her last name. “I know people probably don’t love it if they’re real speeders. But people are getting away with too much.”

Advertisement

Today’s top stories

Adrian Garcia walks with her 2-year-old son, Benjamin Hernandez, at Lake Balboa. (Al Seib / For The Times)

What to expect from SoCal’s worst heat wave this year

The prolonged, dangerous heat wave is expected to begin broiling much of Southern California on Wednesday, peaking Thursday and Friday.

The dangerously hot temperatures are only one of three major concerns.

Extreme heat will build across the Southwest on Wednesday and is expected to bring near-record temperatures to Southern California through the weekend, creating major fire and health concerns.

Those threats will be compounded by the possibility of monsoonal thunderstorms that could bring localized flooding, debris flows, destructive winds and lightning beginning Friday.

An L.A. County tribe wins its land back for the first time

For the San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians based in Los Angeles and Orange counties, a piece of their ancestral territory belongs to them for the first time in centuries.

The lot hosts offices, a kitchen and a community space, as well as an outdoor patio and green space.

Now, under the ownership of the tribe, the space will host cultural ceremonies, government meetings, programming for tribal youth and a community food bank.

Will the Menendez brothers finally be set free?

More than 35 years after murdering their parents, brothers Erik and Lyle Menendez are the closest to freedom since they were sentenced to life in prison.

A Los Angeles County judge agreed to resentence them earlier this year over the objections of L.A.’s top prosecutor.

But this doesn’t mean the parole process will be smooth sailing.

What else is going on

Advertisement

This morning’s must-reads

Other must-reads

Trump’s anti-immigrant policies are even driving U.S. citizens away.

In the wake of ICE raids in L.A., artists band together for immigrants.

For your downtime

The elebejo at Chimneysweep Lounge in Sherman Oaks. (Yasara Gunawardena / For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What are your favorite places to eat and drink in the San Fernando Valley?

Karen Kungie-Torres writes, “It’s gotta be DogHaus. My son had a religious experience trying the Holiday Aoli burger, and now it’s his go-to order. For me, it’s the Sooo-Cali Dog, which feels a little healthier due to a healthy dose of arugula on top.”

Jocelyn Harrison writes, “H.O.P.E. cafe in Studio City.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

Jose Antonio Rodriguez, 44, of Corona, right, embraces his mother, Juana Contreras Sanchez, after 24 years apart at Federacion de Clubes Zacatecanos del Sur de California on Aug. 2. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House at an East Los Angeles event hall where immigrants were reunited with their families after being separated by a border for decades.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Izzy Nunes, audience intern

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.