The ‘death knell’ of America’s top public university?

University of California scientists helped create the Internet, wet suits, artificial intelligence and a lung therapy that has saved an untold number of premature newborns.

UC scientists also helped save humanity from the hole in the ozone layer and harnessed the human genome to speed the diagnosis of cystic fibrosis, muscular dystrophy and other diseases.

America’s best public university system also has enriched the world for millions of young people. The cost of my 1981 bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley was roughly $20,000. That’s for four years. Including room and board. And countless slices of Blondie’s pizza.

But now the 10-campus university system (where annual undergraduate costs now come to about $45,000, before financial aid) is under unprecedented attack, accused by the Trump administration of condoning antisemitism in failing to head off assaults on Jewish students and allowing diversity, equity and inclusion imperatives to hold back white and Asian students.

UC President James B. Milliken has said Trump administration grant suspensions at UCLA totaling $584 million would amount to a “death knell” for medical, science and energy research. Trump’s team has said it would restore the grant money, but only if the university pays a $1-billion fine. Calling that “extortion,” Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened to sue.

Jaweed Kaleem of The Times has been leading the coverage of this furor, which continues as the fall quarter gets underway next month at many UC campuses. Jaweed talked to me about the crisis.

Q: Did UC’s troubles all begin when Trump took office in January?

A: UC was already facing challenges to begin with. They were cutting back before Trump came to office. They have had tight budgets and campus-level deficits for years — from deferred state funding promises to costs associated with multiple union strikes and labor agreements, as well as inflation. Trump’s actions have further hit UC’s pockets.

Q: How did the crisis begin?

A: The origin goes back to the encampment on the UCLA campus, which lasted from April 25 to May 2 of last year. Protesters in the camp called for UCLA to divest from investments, such as in weapons companies, tied to Israel’s war in Gaza. Pro-Israel demonstrators called for the release of hostages taken in the Hamas attack on Israel. While there were Jews who supported the encampment, other Jewish community members said its actions were antisemitic — complaints noticed by the White House.

Q: Won’t most of the public, at least Californians, rally around UC and its research?

A: UCLA and other universities have acknowledged they didn’t do a very good job of explaining that a big part of their mission is research. They’re now undertaking a big campaign to fix that. Not surprisingly, a lot of the public has an interest in where their money goes and understanding why so much money is needed for university research. Some research can be esoteric. It can be hard to understand the long and methodical process that’s involved in obtaining and using these federal grants.

Q: I am guessing all those taxpayers whose kids didn’t get admitted to their favorite UC aren’t shedding tears for UCLA and UC Berkeley?

A: There’s frustration about the limited seats, and not only among conservatives. It used to be much cheaper and less cutthroat to gain admission — though it’s still cheaper than other major state schools. Now, with many campuses, it can feel like a crap shoot and people are unhappy about that. Perhaps some conservatives don’t mind seeing [the Trump administration] stick it to UC.

Q: The war in Gaza continues and no doubt campus activists aren’t satisfied, right?

A: UC prides itself as the birth of the Free Speech movement and the protests of the 1960s. UCLA already cracked down on protests after the encampments and now there is a funding freeze and this $1-billion demand. I’m curious how — and if — protests will continue this upcoming school year and how they will be handled. Trump has made it clear he doesn’t like protesters, on Palestinian-Israeli issues and more.

What happens when students come back to campus and want to protest? And what will the response from the UC system be?

Today’s top stories

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, speaking at an Aug. 11 town hall in Chico, says he fears his constituents will suffer under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan. (Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee)

Why many voters in deep-red Northern California are fuming about Newsom’s maps

The California Legislature is expected to approve a plan Thursday that would put new maps on the November ballot, along with a a constitutional amendment that would override the state’s voter-approved independent redistricting commission.

That plan could suddenly throw voters in Doug LaMalfa’s deep-red district to a new one that favors Democrats.

Many residents are angry about the remapping, saying it further disregards the needs and wants of rural people in Northern California.

Ousted L.A. fire chief claims Mayor Bass ran a misinformation campaign and defamed her to save herself

Kristin Crowley and her lawyers accuse Bass of ousting her and repeatedly defaming Crowley as Bass sought to shift blame for the way the city handled the catastrophic Palisades fire “while concealing the extent to which she undermined public safety” with cuts to the Fire Department’s budget.

The claim is certain to revive concerns over whether city leaders were prepared to fight L.A.’s most destructive wildfire and whether more could have been done to stop it.

Bass and the city had yet to respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Unbearable prolonged heat and how to stay cool during SoCal’s heat wave

The biggest heat wave of the year has arrived in Southern California and is expected to roast the region with triple-digit temperatures in some areas, prompting heat advisories and health concerns for vulnerable populations.

Here’s how you can stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses through the summer.

Graffiti-tarnished towers in downtown L.A. remain in limbo

The so-called Graffiti Towers — visible from great distances on the 110 Freeway and looming over thousands of visitors attending events across the street at Crypto.com Arena — were expected to be sold in a bankruptcy auction a year ago.

But the long-running bankruptcy sale of downtown Los Angeles’ most spectacular eyesore drags on with no clear end in sight.

Experts blame a confluence of factors, including high interest rates, rising construction costs and delays in attracting viable bidders.

What else is going on

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

For your downtime

Sloomoo Institute offers sensory-friendly hours when the noise is reduced and loud installations are turned off. (Robyn Breen Shinn/For The Times)

Going out

Play spaces : Here are the best inclusive play spaces around L.A. — because not every kid loves loud bounce houses.

: Here are the best inclusive play spaces around L.A. — because not every kid loves loud bounce houses. Movies: Spinal Tap is back and ready to talk about its new documentary, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” in theaters next month. (Just don’t bring up the last movie.)

Spinal Tap is back and ready to talk about its new documentary, “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues,” in theaters next month. (Just don’t bring up the last movie.) Exercise: Are you over 90 years old and very physically active? We want to meet you.

Staying in

And finally ... from our archives

Journalists walk past Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” at Paris’ Louvre Museum. (Associated Press)

On Aug. 21, 1911, Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” painting was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian house painter named Vincenzo Peruggia, who had briefly worked on a project at the museum. It wasn’t recovered until 1913.

A hundred years later, the Times wrote about a century of fascination with the theft that has produced books, articles, a documentary and a number of puzzling facts.

