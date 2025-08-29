How a beloved corner market hangs on in the corporate age

Rick Rosenbloom curates the wine and liquor offerings at Bob’s Market in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. His father, Bob, took over the location in 1979 and family members have been running it ever since.

Maria Stewart knows she can count on Bob’s Market every time she needs an obscure ingredient for a new recipe.

Betsy Adler recall how a Bob’s employee schooled her on how to make a to-die-for milkshake, spiked with amaretto and garnished with whipped cream.

Newsletter You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

And Hank, who declined to give his last name, loves visiting the meat and deli counter, where the staff greets him like an old friend. It reminds him of his childhood in Boston’s North End.

Bob’s in Santa Monica has a loyal following because of the big and little things. The wine guy (Mike, a veteran of decades in the restaurant business) and the meat guy (Ramiro) will take the time to help you plan your next meal. David “The Deli Lama” Golden remembers how you like your sandwich and asks about your kids. It’s the way the place smells and the way the employees treat you like family.

Bob’s Market in Santa Monica’s Sunset Park neighborhood on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025. The market has been a local favorite since 1979. Bob Rosenbloom’s son, Rick, curates the store’s wine and liquor selections. (James Rainey / Los Angeles Times)

“This place? It’s like, you know, a flashback,” said Hank, 66, an actor who said he wasn’t sure his agent would want him to give his last name. “It’s like watching an old film that you saw when you were younger and you still love it. You know what I mean?”

A lot of you do know, because you wrote Essential California a couple of weeks ago to bestow your blessing on Bob’s, after I asked readers to tell me about local businesses they couldn’t live without. I’m still listening, so write EssentialCalifornia@latimes.com and we’ll try to give a shout-out to some other favorites.

Bob’s came into being in 1979, when founder Bob Rosenbloom bought out another grocery at 17th Street and Ocean Park Boulevard, in a building that once housed a roller-skating rink. Rosenbloom encouraged his staff to lean heavily on the family touch, which continues with his niece as general manager and his son, Rick, overseeing wine and liquor.

Advertisement

Rick Rosenbloom sports early-Roger-Daltry hair, befitting his other life as a musician and songwriter, and spends long hours curating Bob’s wine selections, which are described by his handwritten shelf signs. “2015 Croatian Red, $19.99,” reads one. “This beauty was crafted to age and is just now hitting its stride.”

Betsy Adler chats with Rick Rosenbloom, whose family has been running Bob’s Market in Santa Monica for 46 years. Rosenbloom is the son of store founder Bob Rosenbloom, who died in 2024 at age 92. (James Rainey / Los Angeles Times)

The younger Rosenbloom (now 70) says he personally tasted every one of the 2,000 different selections, the evidence gathered beside him in the form of half-filled glasses, spread around his cluttered upstairs office.

“As Costco and Walmart and all the rest of them come in, the small markets go out of business. Not just here, but all across the country,” Rosenbloom said. ““This place is definitely a dying breed.”

Rosenbloom’s dad once controlled four markets on L.A.’s Westside, but sold off three and kept the most successful one, in Santa Monica’s Sunset Park neighborhood. (The Palms store remains in business, though under different ownership.)

Advertisement

Bob kept working well into his 80s and died last year at 92. Rick, who started behind the butcher’s counter at age 7, has helped keep the place going, on behalf of seven siblings and other family members.

Because the family owns the building, it doesn’t fear the big rent increases that have killed scores of other small businesses. And the business could even improve, the younger Rosenbloom predicts, because Gelson’s down the street is scheduled to close down temporarily to make way for a big housing development.

“With all that going on, our business will gain 20% or more. So we’d be stupid to shut it down,” he said. “This world is becoming more digital, even as we speak. So my sort of mission and soapbox is to maintain a little of this analog world.”

Today’s top stories

Aerospace company Vast is designing and building the Haven-1, the world’s first commercial next-generation space station. A model is shown on display at Vast’s headquarters in Long Beach on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The space race is transforming Southern California’s economy — again

Southern California’s space economy is being revitalized with a new wave of startups pushing technological boundaries.

Southern California has an illustrious aerospace heritage, starting with some of the first first rocket experiments at what was to become the Jet Propulsion Laboratory — with the region later producing the X-15 rocket plane, the Apollo capsule and the space shuttles.

A report by the Los Angeles Economic Development Corp. shows the county’s aerospace and defense industries added 11,000 jobs between 2022 and 2024. The jobs had an average wage of $141,110 — more than twice the county average.

Hundreds of thousands fewer students, but few closed schools. Can LAUSD make the math work?

A steep drop in Los Angeles Unified student enrollment — 27% over about 10 years and 44% over about 20 — has not been matched by proportionate school closures, a report says.

The contrast is creating a math problem for Los Angeles Unified: how to cut costs while also preserving what’s most important for students — and also best for employees.

The challenge ahead is laid out in a study by the local nonprofit GPSN that acknowledges there are neither perfect nor easy answers.

Advertisement

ICE will ‘ramp up’ immigration raids in Los Angeles, other ‘sanctuary cities,’ border advisor says

President Trump’s border advisor told reporters Thursday that federal authorities planned to increase immigration raids in Los Angeles and other so-called sanctuary cities, with Chicago likely the next target.

“You’re going to see a ramp-up of operations in New York; you’re going to see a ramp-up of operations continue in L.A., Portland, Seattle, all these sanctuary cities that refuse to work with ICE,” Tom Homan said.

Since June, Southern California has been ground zero of thousands of immigration arrests as well as legal battles over whether the raids violate the U.S. Constitution.

What else is going on

This morning’s must reads

World & Nation An ICE raid breaks a family — and prompts a wrenching decision He came to Los Angeles 33 years ago. Now a man sent back to Mexico and his wife faced an impossible decision. Should she and their U.S. children join him in Mexico? Or stay in Inglewood?

Other must reads

For your downtime

Sabrina Hernadez plays an arcade game at Chuck-E-Cheese’s new adult-only endeavor, Chuck’s Arcade, in Brea. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones / For The Times)

Going out

Advertisement

Staying in

A question for you: What’s the most memorable thing you did this summer?

Judith Turian writes, “Magical authentic 3 hour safari at Safari West, Santa Rosa.”

Brian Brady writes, “Watching the star-studded cast perform “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl. Cynthia Erivo and Andy Lambert were awesome, but the stars in the smaller roles were also great. I particularly liked Josh Gad, although he only had one song.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Hotel El Roblar in Ojai. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from the Times’ Christopher Reynolds at Downtown Ojai’s newest hotel, which has reopened with 50 total rooms, two dining venues and rates that hint at the town’s short supply of lodging.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.