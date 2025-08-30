College football is back! Can USC and UCLA bounce back into relevance?

For college football fans, the tranquility and/or boredom of game-free weekends has officially ended.

Yes, the college football season is back today along with all of the game-day traditions: tailgating, plopping on the couch with a 60-inch screen, backyard barbecues and incessant complaining about traffic from residents near the Rose Bowl.

Hope is high for the USC and UCLA football programs, members of the Big 10 Conference (it still feels weird saying that!).

Our L.A. Times sports team put together an amazing digital preview package for the upcoming season. The Trojans start first, hosting Missouri State at the Memorial Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. today while the Bruins welcome Utah to the Rose Bowl at 8 p.m.

Let’s sample some of that coverage and wish both teams the best of luck. And as an Alabama alumnus myself, may I add a very loud Roll Tide!

Expect a roller-coaster season from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava

My colleague and Trojans beat writer Ryan Kartje said the redshirt junior made a concerted effort over the summer to eliminate the back-breaking mistakes he struggled with last season.

Since last season, he dug deeper into head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense and worked on his mechanics with the experts at the 3DQB training academy in Huntington Beach.

But Maiava’s style has lent itself to high variance.

He loves to chuck it deep and too often throws it into coverage. That could yield some thrilling results. We’ll have to see if that will benefit USC or not.

But 4.3% of his passes last season were deemed turnover-worthy by Pro Football Focus. That was third-highest in the Big Ten and too high for USC’s offense to reach its potential.

Check out Kartje’s six bold predictions for USC football .

UCLA’s defense will need big seasons from safety Key Lawrence and edge rusher Devin Aupiu.

My colleague and UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch said UCLA will look for leadership on defense.

Perhaps the most energetic player on the team, Lawrence, a Mississippi transfer, also boasts plenty of talent, speed and smarts.

Barring a setback from a minor right leg injury he sustained midway through training camp, Lawrence projects to be an opening-day starter.

He’ll need to anchor a secondary that’s replacing every starter.

As for Aupiu, UCLA’s pass rush was meh last season, generating 22 sacks to rank tied for No. 78 in the nation.

As a part-time starter, Aupiu made 4½ tackles for losses, including 1½ sacks — decent production given his limited playing time and easily the most among returning players. Getting into the backfield more often this season is a must for the redshirt senior.

Bolch has more in his article: “Ten Bruins who must step up for the football team to thrive in ’25.”

Prediction time: The Bruins will be bowl-bound while the Trojans will split with their rivals.

Bolch is predicting a season full of surprises and a bowl berth for the Bruins. Does he think they’ll beat USC? You’ll have to read his preview .

Kartje is predicting a fast start for the Trojans, who will run into some bumps and bruises in the Big 10 before rallying with a flourish. Will USC topple UCLA and Notre Dame?

Kartje thinks only one victory is in store, but which one? Read his preview to find out .

Our Times sports team also lays out key points to watch in UCLA’s and USC’s season openers while they chat up what’s in store this season .

Of course, you can always find more at each team’s landing page, https://www.latimes.com/sports/ucla and https://www.latimes.com/sports/usc .

See you at a game.

