College football is back! Can USC and UCLA bounce back into relevance?
-
-
- Share via
For college football fans, the tranquility and/or boredom of game-free weekends has officially ended.
Yes, the college football season is back today along with all of the game-day traditions: tailgating, plopping on the couch with a 60-inch screen, backyard barbecues and incessant complaining about traffic from residents near the Rose Bowl.
Hope is high for the USC and UCLA football programs, members of the Big 10 Conference (it still feels weird saying that!).
You're reading the Essential California newsletter
Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Our L.A. Times sports team put together an amazing digital preview package for the upcoming season. The Trojans start first, hosting Missouri State at the Memorial Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. today while the Bruins welcome Utah to the Rose Bowl at 8 p.m.
Let’s sample some of that coverage and wish both teams the best of luck. And as an Alabama alumnus myself, may I add a very loud Roll Tide!
Expect a roller-coaster season from USC quarterback Jayden Maiava
My colleague and Trojans beat writer Ryan Kartje said the redshirt junior made a concerted effort over the summer to eliminate the back-breaking mistakes he struggled with last season.
Since last season, he dug deeper into head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense and worked on his mechanics with the experts at the 3DQB training academy in Huntington Beach.
But Maiava’s style has lent itself to high variance.
He loves to chuck it deep and too often throws it into coverage. That could yield some thrilling results. We’ll have to see if that will benefit USC or not.
But 4.3% of his passes last season were deemed turnover-worthy by Pro Football Focus. That was third-highest in the Big Ten and too high for USC’s offense to reach its potential.
Check out Kartje’s six bold predictions for USC football.
UCLA’s defense will need big seasons from safety Key Lawrence and edge rusher Devin Aupiu.
My colleague and UCLA beat writer Ben Bolch said UCLA will look for leadership on defense.
Perhaps the most energetic player on the team, Lawrence, a Mississippi transfer, also boasts plenty of talent, speed and smarts.
Barring a setback from a minor right leg injury he sustained midway through training camp, Lawrence projects to be an opening-day starter.
He’ll need to anchor a secondary that’s replacing every starter.
As for Aupiu, UCLA’s pass rush was meh last season, generating 22 sacks to rank tied for No. 78 in the nation.
As a part-time starter, Aupiu made 4½ tackles for losses, including 1½ sacks — decent production given his limited playing time and easily the most among returning players. Getting into the backfield more often this season is a must for the redshirt senior.
Bolch has more in his article: “Ten Bruins who must step up for the football team to thrive in ’25.”
Prediction time: The Bruins will be bowl-bound while the Trojans will split with their rivals.
Bolch is predicting a season full of surprises and a bowl berth for the Bruins. Does he think they’ll beat USC? You’ll have to read his preview.
Kartje is predicting a fast start for the Trojans, who will run into some bumps and bruises in the Big 10 before rallying with a flourish. Will USC topple UCLA and Notre Dame?
Kartje thinks only one victory is in store, but which one? Read his preview to find out.
Our Times sports team also lays out key points to watch in UCLA’s and USC’s season openers while they chat up what’s in store this season.
Of course, you can always find more at each team’s landing page, https://www.latimes.com/sports/ucla and https://www.latimes.com/sports/usc.
See you at a game.
The week’s biggest stories
Trump administration policies and reactions
- Public defender’s office seeks removal of Trump’s top federal prosecutor in L.A.
- Orange County will fight Trump over sensitive voter information, despite pushback.
- What the end of ‘de minimis’ means for online shoppers.
- L.A. classical station KUSC slashes staff after federal funding cuts to public radio.
California politics
- Newsom, California lawmakers strike deal that would allow Uber, Lyft drivers to unionize.
- Supervisor Hilda Solis says she’ll run for Congress if new maps are approved.
Crime, courts and policing
- Santa Monica’s police chief resigns, citing clash with city administration.
- Judge rules homeowner can probe State Farm claims practices.
- Boy, 4, died while in custody of leaders of cult-like group; police reopen investigation.
- Deadly freeway collision devastates Southern California youth soccer community.
Entertainment news
- Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are expecting their fourth child.
- Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Swift’s big ol’ engagement ring go to a football game together.
- Why did Weird Al Yankovic abandon musical parodies for a decade before his bigger, weirder comeback?
More big stories
- Two stairways are required in L.A. apartments. What does that have to do with the housing crisis?
- These California eggs are linked to a salmonella outbreak that’s infected nearly 100 people.
- Kyle Schwarber’s 4-homer game was historic, but his harmless pop-up averted controversy.
- Did a prestigious Napa Valley winery play a role in sparking the 6,800-acre Pickett fire?
- Bishop Montgomery forfeits football game to No. 1 Mater Dei.
This week’s must-reads
In the face of deportation fears and political repression, the Los Angeles goth scene provides Latinos an outlet for cultural pride and shameless expression.
More great reads
- ICE is hiring 10,000 agents. Some unexpected people want to join the Trump crackdown.
- From Lamborghinis to jail: Ex-LAPD cop accused of crypto heist with reputed Israeli mob figure.
- Latinos built a vibrant community on the sea in Oxnard. Trump raids are shattering it.
- A bloody frying pan and a mystery fire: Unraveling a doctor’s slaying inside a San Marino home.
- Opinion: Only grocery prices can salvage the American experiment.
For your weekend
Going out
- A warm welcome back: After the Eaton fire, Atladena’s Bernee restaurant closed for good. This weekend it’s reborn as Betsy.
- Your next great bite: 9 great sandwiches to try in Los Angeles.
- SoCal getaway: Inside the newest hotel in Ojai, which is also the oldest.
- Wanna get away: Where to camp last-minute near L.A. for Labor Day weekend.
Staying in
- College football couch time: USC and UCLA kick off their respective seasons today at home at 4:30 and 8 p.m.
- Streaming Review: ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ boss expands Jack Carr’s universe with Taylor Kitsch.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for chef Martin Draluck’s sweet potato chili.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff writer
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.