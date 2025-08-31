We dare you to beat our list of the San Fernando Valley’s best food, bars and coffee
If you live in the greater Los Angeles area, it’s likely you have a defining San Fernando Valley moment or routine.
Those can include waiting 30 minutes at Glendale’s Porto’s for savory potato balls or meat pies. Or perhaps that’s flying out of Southern California’s top-ranked airport, Hollywood Burbank, at least according to Fodor’s Travel Guide.
Maybe you melted your face off in Woodland Hills, the hottest city in all the county, or unsuccessfully tried to reverse parallel park there. Of course, San Fernando Valley’s favorite spots include Universal Studios Hollywood and its own mission.
For fans and newcomers to the area alike, there’s a little something for everyone.
The Food Team at The Times has crafted its own tribute to the Valley, with its 65 favorite places to eat, 24 best bars and coffee shops, top Italian deli and even some celeb hotspots.
All the articles are worth a view. Here’s a small sample of what our writers covered.
Cupid’s Hot Dogs (from the 65 favorite places to eat)
Colleague Stephanie Breijo wondered why Cupid’s is so quintessentially San Fernando Valley.
Maybe it’s the large “The VALLEY” mural in the Winnetka location’s parking lot — where carhop service and car shows can occasionally be found — or perhaps it’s that iconic heart-shaped signage that has stood over low-slung buildings and strip malls for nearly 80 years.
It’s probably the fact that the Walsh family has been slinging hot dogs across the Valley since 1946, with sisters Morgan and Kelly Walsh serving as third-generation stewards.
Whatever the case, their thin dogs still snap with each bite. The signature Cupid dog — a creation of their father’s in the 1980s — is punchy with mustard and onions, and the chili is so thick it’s practically a paste.
The flavors and generational influence collide here, a sort of trip through decades of family and Valley history in a single hot dog stand.
Canto VI (from the 24 best bars and coffee shops)
Restaurant critic Bill Addison wrote that Canto VI owner Brian Kalliel brought a high level of experience into his Chatsworth venture.
Kalliel previously worked as a sommelier at Augustine Wine Bar and Mélisse.
He sets his caliber for wines high, and delivers with an ever-changing selection through which he guides customers from behind the bar, engaging them in conversations on their tastes.
Wine flights, by-the-glass options, a few rarer bottles with some age for the nerds: Kalliel has his audience covered. The dining room — serving wine-friendly snacks, including nicely composed cheese and salumi boards, and Italian-leaning entrees from Chester Hastings, formerly chef at Joan’s on Third — has distinct supper club vibes.
Couples gravitate to the bar. Larger groups land at dimly lit tables. Ordering happens at the counter, which can be disorienting if the staff doesn’t make the process clear to first-timers. With a full house the place feels informal and occasionally a little chaotic and decidedly grown-up, largely due to Kalliel’s confident, hospitable ringleader presence.
Where Kelly Kapowski grabs a burger
Senior Food Editor Danielle Dorsey tracked down celebrities, media members and politicians to ask about their hidden Valley gems.
Tiffani Thiessen, of “Saved by the Bell” and voice of She-Hulk in the “Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition,” gave us three.
“Bill’s Burgers [is] our [favorite] burger in the Valley,” Thiessen said. “Super casual setting for a quick bite with the best legendary old school burger.
“Oy Bar [is] one of our favorite date night spots [and the] food is always on point. Casa Vega [is a] nostalgic Mexican joint that has been a staple in the Valley for many years and [I] hope it continues.”
Hopefully readers will find their own San Fernando Valley staple. For more, check out the entire Guide to the 818.
The week’s biggest stories
Trump administration policies and push back
- California Highway Patrol to protect Kamala Harris after Trump pulls Secret Service detail, sources say.
- Can I still get a COVID shot? What you need to know after a confounding week.
- Orange County will fight Trump over sensitive voter information, despite pushback.
Labor Day travel and plans
- California gas prices jump, bringing extra pain to the pump for Labor Day weekend.
- Parts of L.A. County will see sweltering temps around Labor Day, forecasters say.
- Scenic stretch of Angeles Crest Highway reopens following a lengthy closure to fix storm damage.
Crime, courts and policing
- San Bernardino man arrested after he protested immigration officer shooting at his truck.
- Man steals car with three children inside, crashes in Malibu after pursuit, authorities say.
- Massive Home Depot crime ring pulled off more than 600 SoCal thefts, D.A. says.
- Former California city councilman molested underage relative, prosecutors say. Now he’ll spend years in prison.
- Merrick Bobb, oversight pioneer who probed LAPD and Sheriff’s Department, dies at 79.
Community struggles and issues
- The fight to save L.A.’s vital Black-owned gathering spot Dulan’s on Crenshaw.
- Deadly freeway collision devastates Southern California youth soccer community.
- Delta dumped jet fuel on Cudahy schoolkids, agrees to $79-million settlement.
- Homeless advocates sue L.A., saying city leaders violated the state’s open meeting law.
More big stories
- LAPD employee accidentally shoots himself at City Hall East, sources say.
- Q&A: USC athletic director Jennifer Cohen: ‘No one wants to succeed more’ than Lincoln Riley.
- Surprise! Baby girl born at Burning Man to mother who says she wasn’t expecting.
- Sabrina Carpenter doesn’t want to please anyone but her fans with ‘Man’s Best Friend.’
- Kyle Schwarber’s four-homer game was historic, but his harmless popup averted controversy.
This week’s must-reads
In Oxnard, a summer of immigration raids has fueled community hostility and distrust, and put city officials on the defensive.
More great reads
- ‘It’s sickening.’ More than a dozen headstones stolen from one of L.A.’s oldest cemeteries.
- ‘Moment of crisis’: Unions in somber mood this Labor Day.
- ICE is hiring 10,000 agents. Some unexpected people want to join the Trump crackdown.
- Opinion: Any president can fire anyone in the executive branch.
- Opinion: Republicans won’t let hypocrisy get in the way of a little tyranny.
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to Alex Edelman.
- Are you hungry?: Where to eat (and drink!) right now in the San Fernando Valley.
- You need options: 13 food halls for getting lost in L.A.’s diverse cuisines.
- Movie Review: ‘The Roses’ is a big, smart, splashy, vicious adult comedy that feels good to watch.
Staying in
- Streaming Review: ‘Thursday Murder Club’ streamlines the novel, but fans will enjoy the company of the cast.
- Book review: Author Tim Greiving details how Kobe Bryant and John Williams’ unlikely friendship transcended sports and film.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe to cool off with an icy-salty Mexican lime suero.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I went out with some friends to the rooftop bar at the W Hotel in Hollywood for jazz night. Then a chance encounter completely changed my life.
Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff writer
Andrew J. Campa, reporter
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Diamy Wang, homepage intern
Izzy Nunes, audience intern
