Kissing bugs bring deadly disease to California

An insect that carries the parasite causing Chagas disease is shown at a zoo in Madrid.
Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
First the plague reappeared in California. Now a disease you’ve probably never heard of is wreaking havoc in the Golden State.

Chagas disease, which kills more people in Latin America than malaria each year, is in California and 29 other states across the U.S.

As my colleague Susanne Rust reports, researchers think roughly 300,000 people in the U.S. currently have it but are unaware because the illness tends to lie dormant for years, only making itself known when its victim keels over via heart attack, stroke or death.

California has the largest number of people in the country infected with Chagas disease — between 70,000 and 100,000. That’s mostly because the state is home to so many people from countries where the disease is consistently present. But it’s also because the parasite and vector live here, meaning some of those cases could be homegrown.

Here’s more from experts on the insidious disease and why it’s no longer considered a threat only abroad.

How people get Chagas disease

Chagas disease is caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, which lives in a bloodsucking insect called the kissing bug. Susanne reports there are roughly a dozen species of kissing bugs in the U.S. and four in California known to carry the parasite.

Research has shown that in some places, such as Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, about a third of all kissing bugs harbor the Chagas disease parasite.

“This is a disease that has been neglected and has been impacting Latin Americans for many decades,” said Norman Beatty, a medical epidemiologist at the University of Florida and an expert on Chagas disease. “But it’s also here in the United States.”

“We had a kid from the Hollywood Hills who got it,” said Salvador Hernandez, a cardiologist with Kaiser Permanente in Northern California. He told Susanne that the patient had not traveled out of the country and probably got it in his leafy, affluent neighborhood, where kissing bugs are prevalent.

The parasite has also been detected in local wildlife, including wood rats, skunks and mice in Griffith Park, as well as in bats, raccoons and black bears in other parts of the state.

Chagas disease’s symptoms and treatment

Proteins in the kissing bugs’ saliva can cause swollen limbs and eyes along with anaphylaxis. But it’s the longer-term or chronic effects that cause the most harm.

Because Chagas disease symptoms are often indistinguishable from other forms of cardiac and organ damage, it’s likely that many people are showing up to their doctors’ offices with heart arrhythmia, a swollen esophagus, seizures and stroke, without ever being screened.

Although antiparasitic medications can be used to stop the illness’ progression, health experts say screenings for Chagas disease could help cure patients sooner.

“The disease is definitely underdiagnosed,” said Hernandez, the Kaiser cardiologist. “If we screened for it and caught it early, most patients could be cured. The problem is we don’t, and people end up dying or requiring terrifically expensive care,” including organ transplants and surgery.

Why Chagas disease should be labeled endemic

A team of epidemiologists, researchers and medical doctors are calling on the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to label the disease as endemic in the U.S. They hope that will bring awareness, education, dialogue and potentially public health investment to a disease that has long carried a stigma, falsely associated with poor, rural migrants from bug-infected homes in far-off tropical nations.

Although it’s not endemic in the U.S. yet, it is a reportable disease — which means physicians and health systems are required to report and investigate it — in Los Angeles and San Diego counties.

Gabriel Hamer, an entomologist at Texas A&M University, said that confirmed human cases in the U.S. represent “just the tip of the iceberg” and that nobody really knows how many people actually have the disease. “There’s no standardized reporting system. There’s no active surveillance.”

Most people find out they have the disease only after trying to donate blood, Hamer said.

Read the full story here.

