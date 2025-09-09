The hunt for water: a 45-mile tunnel, retired farmland and desalination all loom

In the more than four decades since I started at the L.A. Times, we’ve never had a reporter cover water with the depth and persistence of Ian James. California’s story is often the story of water — who’s got it, who doesn’t and who will find our next acre-foot. Ian is a former foreign correspondent who has written about everything from novel water solutions like reclaiming sewage, to the intersection of H2O with wildlife and farms. Essential Cal talked to Ian about his work.

Q: How long do you shower?

A: I don’t use a timer, but I’m frugal and conscious of how much water I’m using. Water-saving toilets and appliances also make a difference. Every little bit of water-saving helps.

Q: You’ve written compelling stories about the challenges of bringing water to our parched metropolis. What are some of the solutions that most people don’t know about?

A: One is the potential for Southern California to reduce reliance on faraway water sources by harnessing more local sources. Our region’s water agencies can invest in projects including capturing more stormwater, recycling wastewater and cleaning up contaminated groundwater. And there are nature-based solutions, such as restoring local watersheds by removing concrete and asphalt. This can reactivate natural floodplains to help capture runoff and allow water to percolate underground to replenish aquifers. Still, many experts have told me they expect Southern California will need to continue relying on imported water from the Colorado River and the Sierra Nevada for a substantial portion of our supplies.

Q: Gov. Gavin Newsom and many water managers want to build a 45-mile-long tunnel, costing a minimum $20 billion, under the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to deliver water south. What’s the latest on where that plan stands?

A: Gov. Newsom has called the Delta Conveyance Project essential for the state’s future. State officials say building the tunnel would be the most effective way to ensure enough water as global warming erodes the reliability of the State Water Project. Representatives of water agencies and business groups support the project. Among the opponents are environmentalists and local leaders in the Delta, who argue that building the tunnel would be devastating to local farms, the ecosystem and the Delta’s fish. The project’s costs are also generating debate. The latest state estimate was $20 billion, but another analysis touted by tunnel opponents estimated the costs could be three times that or more.

Reporter Ian James, right, listens as veteran river guide and environmentalist John Weisheit points out their location during a journey along the Colorado River in Utah in 2022. (Albert Brave Tiger Lee / Los Angeles Times)

Q: Agriculture uses a lot of water. I’m thinking of California’s major crops, including almonds, pistachios, wine grapes and hay to feed cattle. Are you hearing people talk about a need for farms to use less water?

A: Yes. In Southern California, for example, farmers in the Imperial Valley have been leaving some hay fields dry for part of the year in exchange for payments as part of a federally funded voluntary program. The goal is to help address water shortages on the Colorado River. In the Central Valley, local groundwater agencies are in charge of curbing overpumping over the next 15 years. It’s widely expected that the restrictions will eventually require permanently retiring parts of the valley’s farmland and converting those lands to other uses, such as solar farms or habitat restoration areas.

Q: Some communities, like Orange County, already treat sewage so thoroughly it’s safe to use as drinking water. It’s stored underground until it’s pumped out and delivered to taps. Is this something we’re likely to see more of?

A: Yes. L.A., San Diego and the Metropolitan Water District all have plans for large water recycling projects. I recently wrote about a report by UCLA researchers that found California is recycling 22% of its treated wastewater, which is a lot less than drier states like Nevada or Arizona. They said California should take steps to treat and reuse more wastewater.

Q: During California’s last big drought in 2022, people in Ventura County had to limit watering their yards to one day a week. Are more restrictions likely on the horizon in Southern California?

A: Another major drought is always possible. But managers of water agencies say they are taking various steps to prevent a recurrence of shortages. One of the fixes involves re-engineering pipelines and adding new pump stations to more easily move water. Some of the area’s water agencies are also supporting testing of new technology to desalinate seawater. As for the current situation, the last three wet winters have given the water supply a boost. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which delivers water for 19 million people, has a record amount of water banked in reservoirs as well as underground storage areas.

U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino marches with federal agents in downtown Los Angeles in August. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

The Supreme Court allows Trump’s administration to resume indiscriminate immigration raids in Los Angeles

Public school is a right. Should child care be considered one too?

The United States has yet to fund a robust federal child-care system of the kind that exists in most other developed countries.

Researcher Elliot Haspel argues that the problem is that the economic argument for child care has not been convincing.

Instead, Haspel said, child care needs to be reframed as a core American value that supports family creation and even national security.

Inmate deaths and grim conditions in L.A. County jails prompt a state lawsuit

Inmates are housed in unsafe, dirty facilities infested with roaches and rats, Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a news conference Monday, and lack basic access to clean water and edible food. “More alarming, people are dying,” he said.

Bonta’s office said 36 deaths have been reported so far in the jails this year, about one a week.

There have been more than 205 in-custody deaths in four years, Bonta said, with 40% caused by suicide, homicides and overdoses.

Manuel Oliver lost his son, Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, in the Parkland shooting. He’s now bringing his gun-reform activism to the stage in a one-man show called “Guac.” (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Theater: Manuel Oliver’s son died in the Parkland shooting. Now he’s fighting for gun reform with a one-man show called “Guac” that is staging its West Coast premiere at Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre in October.

Manuel Oliver’s son died in the Parkland shooting. Now he’s fighting for gun reform with a one-man show called “Guac” that is staging its West Coast premiere at Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre in October. Birdwatching: How to spot California condors — the largest land bird in North America — near L.A.

And finally ... your photo of the day

(Tyler Matthew Oyer / For The Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Tyler Matthew Oyer inside Melody Barnett’s Palace Costume, Hollywood’s most fashionable archive.

