Pancakes nirvana. We’ve got 11 places that will test and delight your taste buds
When the thought of truly delicious pancakes bubbles up, various trips and experiences flood my mind and activate my hunger receptors.
I’m transported back aboard the Amtrak booze train heading to San Diego for a Chargers game, where I have to make time for Richard Walker’s Pancake House. Their famed, often still sizzling and flaky, gigantic baked apple pancake is the embodiment of flapjack largesse.
There’s the homespun goodness of a sweet cream pancake volcano at the Black Bear Diner, a common haunt when I visit family in the Inland Empire. And can you visit The Grove for breakfast without trying Du-Par’s heavenly and buttery pancakes?
Pancakes own a special place in many of our hearts, partly because they are comforting, filling and customizable.
Food writer Khushbu Shah created a list of 11 pancake spots throughout Los Angeles that includes classics and some new spots.
We’ll dip into that grouping and pull out some favorites where new memories can be created.
Breakfast by Salt’s Cure (Santa Monica)
I almost hesitate to call these pancakes, and in fact, the official name on the menu is “Oatmeal Griddle Cakes.”
Made from a base of oat flour and cinnamon sugar, these thin-yet-hearty griddle cakes taste like a deeply gooey, slightly underbaked oatmeal cookie. There is absolutely no maple syrup or syrup of any kind available, but you won’t need any if you are careful to get the scoops of cinnamon molasses butter into every nook and cranny.
Café Telegrama (Hollywood)
What sets the pancakes at Café Telegrama apart from the rest of the pancakes in Los Angeles are their iconic crispy edges.
Perfectly caramelized, they are the result of cooking the pancakes for at least seven minutes in a generous pool of nutty brown butter. The edges are in sharp contrast to the rest of the pancake, which is quite tender thanks to the ricotta in the batter.
They arrive stacked two to a plate, swimming in maple syrup, and topped with a generous amount of house-made blueberry compote.
The Griddle Cafe (Hollywood Hills West)
Bigger isn’t always better, but it’s impossible not to be delighted by the truly massive, dinner plate-sized pancakes that show up either two or three to a stack at this legendary Sunset Boulevard breakfast spot.
While the classic buttermilk pancakes are solid, this is not the place to hold back — you might as well really go for it with one of the diner’s over-the-top novelty options.
The best?
Either the Golden Ticket, pancakes stuffed with brown sugar-baked bananas, caramel, walnuts and streusel; or the Black Magic, a stack of pancakes brimming with crispy yet soft crushed Oreo cookies and a mountain of whipped cream. Just be ready to nap afterward.
Yang’s Kitchen (Alhambra)
It’s worth braving the weekend brunch lines at this beloved Alhambra institution for the giant cornmeal pancakes.
The team at Yang’s whips together cornmeal from Grist & Toll with mochiko rice flour from Koda Farms to create a pancake that is gently chewy with deep savory notes from the cornmeal.
There is no maple syrup: Instead, they come topped with fresh whipped cream, seasonal fruit and condensed milk for drizzling. They might not be traditional by any means, but it’s always worth ordering a stack for the table.
The week’s biggest stories
Emmys and entertainment news
- How to watch the 2025 Emmy Awards (and everything else you need to know).
- 2025 Emmys predictions: Our expert picks the winners in 15 major categories.
- Nintendo announces “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” so there’s hope for more of that blue star.
- Paramount denounces boycott of Israeli film industry as Gaza conflict divides Hollywood.
- Liam Hemsworth and model Gabriella Brooks are engaged after nearly six years of dating.
Charlie Kirk slaying
- What we know about Tyler Robinson, the young suspect in Charlie Kirk killing.
- Charlie Kirk was killed in their town. Residents refuse to be consumed by hate.
- ‘A cancer on our society’: Toxic social media after Kirk shooting brings calls to log off, put down phones.
- From Charlie Kirk to Supreme Court backlash, Civil War historians see modern parallels.
- MSNBC severs ties with Matthew Dowd over Charlie Kirk comments.
Children and education
- Lawyers fear 1,000 children from Central America, dozens in California, are at risk of being deported.
- A young boy dies in a freak accident on a Ventura beach. The family is overwhelmed by donations.
- These bills could change your child’s school experience. They are not without controversy.
- California lawmakers pass bill to grant priority college admission for descendants of slavery.
Sports programs looking to reboot
- Accountability led to the Sparks’ improvement; next is more rebuilding.
- UCLA’s season goes from bad to worse in a loss to New Mexico at the Rose Bowl.
More big stories
- Once-booming Santa Monica faces a dire fiscal crisis. The surprising way it got there.
- Three fatal overdoses in L.A. County are linked to a synthetic supplement sold at gas stations and smoke shops.
- Wild donkey struck by arrow, the latest in a string of burro bow attacks rattling inland California.
- This beloved Californian theme park is slashing jobs and shortening its season. Here’s why.
- Shaun Cassidy is getting close to figuring it out.
This week’s must-reads
After Palisades Charter High School’s campus burned in January’s Palisades fire, the future of the school’s football program was in question. Could it survive the upheaval?
More great reads
- He dreamed of a midcentury haven in L.A. He found it in an iconic rental off Sunset.
- The immigration raids are crushing L.A.’s fire recovery and California’s economy.
- Opinion: Why Christians rush to label Charlie Kirk a martyr.
- Opinion: UCLA needs to replace DeShaun Foster, who can’t lead the Bad News Bruins to success.
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: How to have the best Sunday in L.A., according to John C. Reilly.
- Venturing around SoCal: 71 wonderful gift shops you can find only in L.A.
- Theater review: What, me, care for my mother? But I’m an unmarried Latina actor with big dreams!
- Movie review: Heading back to Downton Abbey for ‘The Grand Finale’ yields a comfortable catharsis.
Staying in
- What to watch: 16 TV shows we’re excited to watch this fall.
- Relax with a good book: Here are this week’s bestsellers.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for JoAnne’s Island Creek Mignonette.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
A sexy West Hollywood guy wanted to connect on Hinge. He checked all the boxes: smart, weird, creative, attractive. Were we a good match?
