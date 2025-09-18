A four-decade-old California redistricting plan holds lessons for today

A powerful California Democrat with national political aspirations gerrymandered political maps to elect more Democrats to the House of Representatives. He defended the redistricting as the only fair response to Republican power grabs in other states and to a Republican president intent on dismantling government.

No, this is not about Gavin Newsom in 2025.

Today, I want to take you back to 1981 and the redistricting power play engineered by Rep. Phil Burton. The powerful and bombastic San Francisco lawmaker boasted that his tortured political boundaries were “my contribution to modern art.”

In 1981, Rep. Phil Burton defended redistricting as the only fair response to Republican power grabs. (House.Gov)

The net result became clear in the 1982 midterm election: Democrats leapt to a 28-17 advantage in House seats in California, a net gain of six seats from the prior Congress. That helped Democrats gain 26 seats nationally, as they sought to offer a strong alternative to Republican President Reagan.

It’s worth recalling those four-decade-old battles today, as California once again finds itself at the center of a national maelstrom about how our national legislature should be elected and what is fair.

Burton was driven by political ambition

Even outside the redistricting fight, Burton established himself as a powerful force in Congress. He championed civil rights, helped create the Golden Gate National Recreation Area and expanded wilderness protections nationwide.

Burton also enjoyed smoking, drinking and bare-knuckle politicking. When Thomas “Tip” O’Neill Jr. of Massachusetts ascended to the House speakership in 1976, the position of majority leader came open and Burton was the favorite. But his rough tactics — trading votes and retaliating against opponents — rubbed enough of his fellow Democrats the wrong way that Rep. Jim Wright of Texas won the majority leader position by a single vote. Wright, not Burton, eventually rose to the powerful speaker’s office.

U.S. Reps. George Miller, from left, and Phil Burton with sign language interpreter Jadine Murello and others during an ad-hoc hearing with disability rights activists in 1977. (HolLynn D’Lil / Getty Images)

Confidants said Burton never got over that loss. According to biographer John Jacobs, it was part of what fueled the San Francisco Democrat as he began redrawing House boundary lines in 1981. Burton was determined to show his fellow party members the importance of fighting for power.

That could be seen as foreshadowing Gov. Newsom’s arguments that Democrats have to respond to Republicans’ use of redistricting as a partisan weapon with more than just high-minded calls for “fairness.”

Newsom’s plan has many parallels to Burton’s

Back then, Democratic Party members saw Reagan as an existential threat. Their expressions of concern pale compared with what the party says about President Trump.

Newsom has justified a redistricting that could add five Democratic seats in California by saying Texas started it with a similar power play. Four decades ago, it was Indiana that lighted the fuse. A Republican remapping in that state led to a net gain of five seats for Republicans — and set Burton on his path.

Rep. Phil Burton was determined to show his fellow Democrats the importance of fighting for power. (NPS)

A Republican leader called Burton’s redistricting “a diabolical masterpiece.” Republicans placed the remapping on the June 1982 ballot and voters overwhelmingly rejected the Burton-driven plan. But that wasn’t the end of it, as the state Supreme Court said the June vote had occurred too late to change the maps before the November 1982 election. So Burton got his way. And the Dems won a huge victory in the midterm elections.

Like Burton’s remapping, Newsom’s also faces the scrutiny of the voters, in the form of November’s Proposition 50, which seeks to affirm the governor’s mid-decade redistricting. A loss for the measure would be a significant setback for the governor.

The political benefits of redistricting are far from clear

In “A Rage for Justice: the Passion and Politics of Phillip Burton,” Jacobs writes that Burton continued to be “obsessed with getting another shot” at a leadership role in the House of Representatives, with his redistricting win as perhaps the brightest feather in his cap. But Burton would not get that chance. Just months after winning his 10th straight election to represent part of San Francisco in Congress, Burton, 56, died of a ruptured blood vessel in his stomach.

Other California Democrats are still looking for a national solution, one that relies on something other than each state’s peculiar politics. U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla has called a news conference for Thursday to propose the Redistricting Reform Act of 2025. The law would prohibit the kind of mid-decade remapping we are seeing today. And it would require every state to adopt nonpartisan redistricting commissions, like the one California might be casting aside, if only temporarily.

Salty, combative Phil Burton surely would have hated the idea of a commission replacing the wisdom (and guile) of insiders such as himself. But the good-government group Common Cause is championing the reform.

