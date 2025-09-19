Hollywood comes out to protest Jimmy Kimmel ouster

Mike Diggin joins a protest outside “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 18, 2025, in Hollywood. Kimmel’s show was suspended indefinitely after his Monday night monologue.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” banners still fly in front of El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Fans wore Jimmy T-shirts and waited for the usual 4:30 p.m. start time. But on this Thursday afternoon — unlike any that came before — instead of filing in to see the show, the faithful chanted, sang and cursed, a day after ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely.

The move came after sharp criticism from President Trump and his Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, with Kimmel’s show suspended two nights after he mocked Trump and accused Republicans of trying to score political points over the death of slain conservative provocateur Charlie Kirk.

More than 100 protesters spilled from the sidewalk into Hollywood Boulevard. In an only-in-L.A. tableau, they chanted for the return of Kimmel and the ouster of Trump from the White House, while costumed Darth Vader, Freddy Krueger and Spiderman characters sauntered past. The demonstrators said the removal first of talk show host Stephen Colbert and then Kimmel from their late-night programs demonstrated creeping censorship and authoritarianism under Trump.

“This is fascism in the United States of America,” said Sunsara Taylor of RefuseFacism.org. “Do not say it cannot happen here. It is happening, and it is moving fast. The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, as outrageous as it would be in any circumstance, is a major leap and an escalation. And it needs to be a wake-up call to millions in this country: We cannot sit back. We cannot wait this out.”

What provoked it all was Monday’s monologue, when Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend, with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

In fact, authorities in Utah said that the parents of shooting suspect Tyler Robinson had told them he had become more political recently and that his views had leaned more left, focusing on equal rights for gay and transgender people.

Kimmel’s comments teed off Trump’s FCC chairman, but the president has also long expressed a desire to see the comedian booted from TV. After “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was canceled in July, Trump wrote on his social media network that “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!”

The Hollywood rally followed a protest earlier Thursday near the Burbank headquarters of ABC’s corporate parent, Disney. Speakers at the Hollywood event called for a boycott of all of Disney’s properties, including Hulu and Disney+. “Maybe we can impact that bottom line,” said one speaker, to applause from the crowd, many of whom held “Douse the Mouse” signs.

“The corporations are just just bowing to Trump’s wants and needs,” said Diana Duncan, an event planner from Santa Monica. “Every time you kowtow to a bully, you end up just getting bullied more. Nothing good happens.”

Kyle Engberg, a comedian, drove all the way from San Diego to be one of the first at the protest. “What [Kimmel] said was so tame, compared to anything you’ll find on Fox News, as far as spewing misinformation,” Engberg said. “It’s a shame what’s happening to democracy in this country.”

Not everyone agreed with the demonstrators. “F— you, Jimmy Kimmel!” said one tourist, walking by El Capitan. “Where was the free speech for Charlie Kirk?”

Trump promised in his inaugural address in January to “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech to America.” But aboard Air Force One on Tuesday he said that network television was overwhelmingly skewed against him. “I would think maybe their [broadcasting] license should be taken away. It will be up to Brendan Carr,” Trump said.

He’d earlier used his social media platform to suggest he would like to see the ouster of two other late-night hosts — Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers of NBC — who are also frequent critics. “That leaves Jimmy and Seth, two total losers, on Fake News NBC,” Trump wrote. “Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!”

One of the final speakers at Thursday’s Hollywood rally was Mike Konowitz, a personal development coach from L.A. “Charlie Kirk’s death was absolutely, terribly wrong. That is not the America we want to live in,” he told the crowd, which responded with applause. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t criticize his words — and his whole life of spewing hatred — in a peaceful way and demand that this not be used as a political football to crush our freedom of speech.”

David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, in Paris in March 2025. (Alexis Jumeau / Associated Press)

Teenager Celeste Rivas went missing a year ago. She was found dead in singer D4vd’s Tesla in the Hollywood Hills

The mystery deepened this week in the case of a girl whose decomposing body was found in an abandoned Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

The cause of death has not yet been released, but her death is considered a homicide.

It is also unclear what connection — if any — the singer had to the girl.

Southern California Edison details how much it plans to pay Eaton fire victims

SCE hasn’t accepted responsibility for igniting the Eaton fire, but it is now offering each victim who lost their home hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Homeowners who lost 1,500-square-foot properties could receive $900,000 to rebuild, $200,000 for settling directly with the utility company and an additional amount for pain and suffering.

The January wildfire destroyed more than 9,400 homes and structures in Altadena and killed at least 19 people.

GOP threatens clampdown on social media after Charlie Kirk suspect allegedly confessed on Discord

Discord, the gaming messaging platform used by more than 200 million people, now finds itself at the center of the Kirk murder investigation and a roiling, heavily politicized national discussion about the internet’s role in fomenting violent extremism.

Some lawmakers are threatening to impose more aggressive regulations and oversight on social media platforms.

After federal agents served Discord with a search warrant, FBI Director Kash Patel said agents are investigating “anyone and everyone” who interacted with Robinson on the platform.

West Hollywood to become the first in L.A. County to ban pet sales

Pet stores next year will no longer be able to sell most living animals in West Hollywood, making it the first city in Los Angeles County to enforce such a widespread ban.

PETA hailed the city’s decision as a “significant win, especially for birds who are often captured in nature by animal dealers and smuggled into the U.S. more than any other animal.”

But one animal advocacy organization argued this expanded ban could undermine reputable retailers and drive black market animal sales and trafficking.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, whose vote got RFK Jr. his job, finally starts to make amends, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik .

. Wake up, Los Angeles. We are all Jimmy Kimmel, writes columnist Anita Chabria .

. The abrupt suspension of comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show on ABC might seem like the least of our worries, writes guest columnist Suzanne Nossel. But humor matters.

Throngs of people waited in line to enter the Broad on opening day, Sept. 20, 2015. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles Times)

Martha Esquivias of LB Bookworms catches foster kitten Sesame checking out a display at Cool Cat Collective in Long Beach. Sesame and other foster cats roam the store during events such as silent reading and doodle nights. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Juliana Yamada at Cool Cat Collective, a cat-themed boutique in Long Beach that fosters cats.

