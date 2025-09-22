We need more champions for the powerless like John Burton
-
-
-
- Share via
You're reading the L.A. Times Politics newsletter
Anita Chabria and David Lauter bring insights into legislation, politics and policy from California and beyond. In your inbox three times per week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
SACRAMENTO — John Burton was the unique sort of political leader we need much more of in today’s hate-spewing politics.
First, he dedicated his life to fighting for a cause that earned him only personal satisfaction and absolutely no political gain: the powerless poor, particularly the aged, blind and disabled.
These aren’t folks with any money to donate to political coffers. They’re not members of unions harboring large piles of campaign cash. They don’t volunteer to walk precincts before elections. Many can barely walk. They’re not organized. More likely they live lonely lives. And they never heard of John Burton.
Burton — and only Burton — had these peoples’ backs in Sacramento’s halls of power for many years. And no one has taken his place.
Second, this bleeding-heart San Francisco liberal instinctively liked and befriended many political opposites with whom he developed working relationships to achieve his and their goals. He’d loudly denounce their conservative positions on issues but not them personally — in contrast to today’s ugly, click-driven, opportunistic American politics.
Right-wingers? “I never held that against anybody,” Burton writes in his recently released autobiography, “I Yell Because I Care: The Passion and Politics of John Burton, California’s Liberal Warrior.”
“Like, you never know when you might need a right-winger for something. And when you do, it’s best to give them something in return. And it’s even better when what they want is something you don’t really care about. Sometimes, that’s the way s— gets done in politics.”
When it gets done, which is almost never these days in Congress. Things might get done in Sacramento — for good or bad — because Democrats wield ironclad control over all branches of government, unlike when Burton was a legislator during decades that required bipartisan compromise.
Burton was infamously foul-mouthed and often rude. But colleagues, staffers, lobbyists and reporters rolled their eyes and adjusted. OK, so you couldn’t always quote his exact words in a family newspaper or on TV.
At heart, Burton was a softie and extrovert who genuinely liked people of all political persuasions. And they liked him because he was a straight shooter whose word was golden — the No. 1 asset for most anyone in politics.
Softie? Longtime Burton spokesman David Seback recalls this incident when the lawmaker was Senate president pro tem, the No. 2 most powerful office in the Capitol:
“There was a guy who was pretty severely disabled who would go with difficulty using crutches from office to office delivering copies of these multi-page conspiracy theory laden packets he put together to all 120 legislators. There were some typewritten parts, some handwritten, some xeroxed photos.
“One day John stopped him and said, ‘From now on, you deliver one copy to my office.’ After that, all the legislators got a copy of these packets stamped, ‘Compliments of John Burton.’”
Most Capitol denizens — if they noticed him at all — probably dismissed this packet-carting conspiracy theorist on crutches as a sad kook. But he’s the type who was Burton’s purpose in life to help.
Burton, 92, died Sept. 7 at a hospice facility in San Francisco.
The Times ran an excellent Page 1 obituary on Burton written by former Times staffer Dan Morain. It covered the bases well: A pro-labor lawmaker instrumental in shaping California politics over six decades on topics as varied as welfare, foster care, mental health, auto emissions and guns.
Burton was integral to a powerful political organization founded by his older brother, U.S. Rep. Phil Burton, that included two of John’s closest pals: future San Francisco mayors George Moscone and Willie Brown. The organization kick-started the political careers of future U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Gavin Newsom.
John Burton left Congress in 1982 to fight cocaine addiction and remained clean and sober the rest of his life. He was reelected to the Legislature in 1988, ultimately chosen as Senate leader and termed out in 2004. Then he became state Democratic Party chairman for the second time.
When Burton died, I was recovering from an illness and missed out writing about him. That bothered me. So I’m doing it now.
I got to know Burton when he was first elected to the Assembly with Willie Brown in 1964. Both were fast learners about how the Capitol worked and ultimately each was elected leader of his house.
“Sometimes all it takes to succeed in politics is to make sure somebody has a nice view of Capitol Park and an extra secretary,” Burton writes in his autobiography of rounding up enough of Senate votes to become leader.
In the entertaining book, co-written with journalist Andy Furillo, Burton writes extensively about “the neediest of the needy…. My district included a ton of single-room occupancy hotels south of Market Street that were filled with people who cooked off hot plates and had to go down the hall to the bathroom. They survived on their federal and state assistance checks.”
Governors and legislative leaders of both parties routinely ripped off these poor folks’ federal aid increases to help balance the state budget in tough economic times. Or they’d try to until Burton blocked them.
“For some people,” Burton once told me, “it can be the difference between tuna fish and cat food for lunch.”
Without calling up local TV — as most politicians would — Burton bought blankets and drove around San Francisco by himself handing them out to the homeless.
“We were brought up to be that way,” Burton told me. “My old man [a doctor], he’d do house calls in the Fillmore, a Black area, at 2 in the morning. And if the family looked like it didn’t have money, he’d say, ‘Forget it. Go buy the kid a pair of shoes.’”
Thanks to Burton, the state was forced into buying lots of tuna fish lunches for the neediest of the needy.
What else you should be reading
The must-read: ‘We’re not North Korea.’ Newsom signs bills to limit immigration raids at schools and unmask federal agents
The TK: Here’s why the redistricting fight is raging. And why it may be moot
The L.A. Times Special: Don’t hold your breath, but as raids stifle economy, Trump proves case for immigration reform
Until next week,
George Skelton
—
Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
Burton exemplified the type of political leadership needed in today’s polarized environment, dedicating his career to advocating for society’s most vulnerable populations without expecting political gain in return[1][2]. Political observers note that his commitment to the poor, aged, blind, and disabled represented genuine public service, as these constituencies lacked the financial resources or organizational capacity to provide traditional political benefits like campaign donations or volunteer work[2].
His ability to maintain working relationships across party lines while pursuing progressive goals demonstrates effective legislative leadership that could serve as a model for contemporary politics[2]. Former Republican state Senator Jim Brulte acknowledged that “John Burton was liberal when it was popular to be liberal and he was liberal when it was not popular,” praising his consistency and integrity even when they disagreed on policy matters[2].
Burton’s legislative record substantiates claims about his effectiveness in championing the powerless, particularly through his work expanding foster care services and extending support for foster youth until age 21[1][2]. Miles Cooley, a Los Angeles entertainment attorney who experienced foster care as a child, emphasized that “there is no person who has done more for foster kids than John Burton,” noting that “he wasn’t speaking truth to power, he was yelling it”[2].
His approach to politics prioritized getting results over personal credit, as evidenced by his behind-the-scenes work on climate change legislation where he helped pass vehicle emissions standards without seeking recognition[2]. This willingness to work without fanfare for causes he believed in reinforces arguments about his genuine commitment to public service rather than self-promotion[2].
Different views on the topic
Burton’s confrontational style and frequent use of profanity, while defended by supporters as passion for his causes, represented a problematic approach to governance that could alienate potential allies and undermine productive discourse[1][2]. His reputation for being “often rude” and his inability to sit through long policy meetings suggests a temperament potentially unsuited for the collaborative nature of effective legislation[2].
Rather than being a unifying figure, Burton was instrumental in building Democratic dominance in California that has essentially marginalized Republican opposition, contributing to the one-party control that critics argue has led to governance problems in the state[2]. His promotion of ballot measures that reduced legislative requirements from two-thirds to simple majority votes effectively eliminated the need for bipartisan compromise, contradicting claims about his collaborative approach[2].
His history of substance abuse, including cocaine addiction that forced him to leave Congress in 1982, raises questions about his reliability and judgment during a significant portion of his career[2][3]. While he maintained sobriety for the remainder of his life, this period represents a substantial gap in his public service that undermines arguments about his consistent dedication to public welfare[2].
Burton’s close association with the California Correctional Peace Officers Association, including accepting a $70,000 campaign donation for his 70th birthday celebration, suggests he was willing to work with powerful interest groups when it served his purposes, potentially contradicting claims about his exclusive focus on the powerless[2]. His support for legislation that granted prison guards significant pay raises and pension increases demonstrates relationships with well-funded constituencies beyond just the disadvantaged populations he claimed to champion[2].
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.