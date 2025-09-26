Once a top destination for SoCal travelers, can Primm make a comeback?
There are certain rights of passages Southern Californians enjoy.
One is the roughly four-hour road trip east along the 15 Freeway to Las Vegas.
I’ve journeyed this route many times and always marveled at Primm, Nev., a mini version of Vegas built on the state line, about 40 miles from the real Sin City.
It was a miracle and a mirage: a trio of themed casinos, one bustling outlet mall, a still wildly popular lotto store, an arena that pulled in big acts and, at one time, the world’s fastest roller coaster.
As a broke student, it welcomed me with $50 rooms, $20 buffets, cheap drinks and relief after long Friday night drives. The parking lots were always packed and the kitschy decor was welcoming.
I was last there in July to witness the end of regular operations at Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino.
While the future of the state line enterprise, run by Affinity Gaming, looks dark, there may be light on the horizon. I visited Primm to ask questions, scan documents and attend meetings to gauge the future of this scrappy place.
What made Primm attractive in the first place?
The vision of dining, playing and staying just across the state line appealed to Ernest Primm, who ran card rooms in Southern California, places where patrons might be lured in with a 25-cent steak.
He eventually built Whiskey Pete’s in a small town known as State Line, which was renamed Primm in 1996 after his death.
The castle-shaped Whiskey Pete’s opened in 1977, followed by Primm Valley in 1990 and Buffalo Bill’s in 1994.
All three enjoyed expansion and growth throughout the 2010s by luring guests with low prices, gimmicks and attractions.
One of the attractions was the famed Bonnie & Clyde “Death Car,” the V-8 Ford that was riddled with more than 100 bullets by police who gunned down the infamous duo in 1934. Whiskey Pete’s offered a 24-hour IHOP, and Primm Valley’s 100-store outlet mall teemed with shoppers bused into the mall for free or at discounted prices as a part of tours.
There was also Buffalo Bill’s Desperado, the tallest, fastest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994; it sent visitors screaming 209 feet above the freeway right outside the resort. A tram, now dusty and shuttered, connected all three resorts.
Struggles deepened by COVID-19
The crowds began to thin with the COVID pandemic. Buffalo Bill’s and its sister resorts closed in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, reopening in phases, starting in December 2022. But they struggled to attract customers. Whiskey Pete’s closed in December.
Affinity Gaming announced Buffalo Bill’s full-time closure in July, saying the resort would still host concerts and special events at its arena, with the casino, food and beverage services, and the hotel open during those times. Whiskey Pete’s was closed — at least temporarily — on Dec. 18. Based on a request filed by Affinity to Clark County officials, the closure may last until Dec. 18, 2026, or longer.
In an October letter to the Clark County Board of Commissioners, Erin Barnett, Affinity’s vice president and general counsel, wrote “that traffic at the state line has proved to be heavily weighted towards weekend activity and is insufficient to support three full-time casino properties.”
Odds of a revival
Still, Affinity is hoping a new airport planned to open just north of Primm in the late 2030s and adjacent supporting businesses will spur a resurgence. Scott Butera, Affinity’s chief executive and president, said at a February meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission that Primm was “in the process of doing a major repositioning.”
Primm 2.0 would have Primm Valley Hotel as its main resort, with national brands and new restaurant concepts and an improved truck stop travel center. It would feature a new $4-million marquee.
The vision is to restore Primm to a destination where Southern Californians traveling to Nevada can stop to “get gas or recharge their car but also [have] something nice to eat, have a little fun at a casino and then move on.”
Good luck, Primm. I’m rooting for you.
The week’s biggest stories
The Eaton Fire: How the system failed Altadena
- Poor communication, understaffing, a lack of adequate planning and chaotic conditions contributed to delayed evacuation orders, according to a long-awaited report released Thursday.
- The report confirms Times reporting from the last few months rather than uncovers any major revelations.
- Questions remain: Whose duty was it to issue more alerts and why exactly did they not?
A U.S. veteran’s wrongful arrest by ICE
- ICE arrested Army veteran George Retes Jr. during a massive July raid at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, where he worked. He was jailed three days without charges.
- After Retes wrote an op-ed about his arrest, federal officials accused him of assault, an allegation he strongly denies.
Faster, more frequent transfers of ICE detainees
- According to ICE data reviewed by The Times, 12% of those detained from January through July have been transferred at least four times. Six percent have been transferred even more.
- Transfers often mean detainees are sent far away from loved ones, professional organizations, church groups, other community networks and their lawyers.
- Explore the interactive map to see each facility’s transfers and deportations.
LAX has fallen in global airport rankings. Will a pre-Olympics transformation help?
- Los Angeles World Airports Chief Executive John Ackerman believes a $30-billion airport overhaul will significantly improve travelers’ experiences.
- The plan is to revamp the airport in time for the 2028 Olympics, which includes rebuilding Terminal 5, renovating employee facilities and updating signage to make it easier for travelers to find their way around the airport.
- The most anticipated project is a 2.25-mile elevated train that promises to whisk travelers between airport terminals and a new parking lot, rideshare lot and the newly opened LAX/Metro Transit Center.
What else is going on
- Millions of Californians are getting a refund on their electric bill. What you need to know.
- UCLA’s chancellor says he’s ready to stand firm against Trump demands, unless they’re ‘valid.’
- Here’s the truth about Tylenol and pregnancy.
- A self-proclaimed ‘MAGA Dentist’ is under fire for making a viral joke about hurting liberal patients.
- More than 26 million viewers saw the video of a delivery robot colliding with a disabled man in West Hollywood. The aftermath is getting ugly.
- Plans to add $1-million bathrooms at Runyon Canyon Park draw opposition from some locals.
- Amazon has agreed to pay $2.5 billion to settle allegations it duped people into subscribing to Prime.
- Starbucks plans to close hundreds of stores and lay off close to 1,000 people.
- Do you love baking, eating and sharing holiday cookies? If so, enter the 2025 Los Angeles Times Holiday Cookie Bake-Off.
Commentary and opinions
- Michael Hiltzik has a column on CEO’s who think Trump’s economic policies aren’t working.
- Anita Chabria wrote about why federal authorities need to remove their masks.
- Steve Lopez responded to Trump’s call to prayer.
This morning’s must reads
Kadre Architects, a small Eagle Rock architectural firm, is creating emergency and transitional housing in Southern California, as well as the new Betty Bazar Community Center in Woodland Hills.
Other must reads
- She was almost deported as a child. Now she holds a key post overseeing the LAPD.
- The librarian who became Palomar’s first female telescope operator, and who discovered her own comets.
For your downtime
Going out
- Restaurants: Cafe 2001 in the Arts District recalls L.A.‘s experimental restaurant era with its creative risk-taking approach to cafe dining.
- Museums: The Getty is preserving L.A.’s Black heritage amid Trump’s DEI rollbacks.
- Day parties: Café con reggaetón: Inside the Latin coffee shop day party craze.
- Festivals: Post Malone, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson will headline Stagecoach 2026.
Staying in
- Audiobooks: The audiobook business is booming. But the bounty isn’t being shared by all.
- Television: As “Law & Order” starts its 25th season, the case isn’t closed yet for Dick Wolf.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for cheese-crusted potatoes.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
