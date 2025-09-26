Once a top destination for SoCal travelers, can Primm make a comeback?

Whiskey Pete’s Hotel and Casino, left, is closed as part of a broader decline in the once-bustling town of Primm, Nev. At right is nearby Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino.

There are certain rights of passages Southern Californians enjoy.

One is the roughly four-hour road trip east along the 15 Freeway to Las Vegas.

I’ve journeyed this route many times and always marveled at Primm, Nev., a mini version of Vegas built on the state line, about 40 miles from the real Sin City.

It was a miracle and a mirage: a trio of themed casinos, one bustling outlet mall, a still wildly popular lotto store, an arena that pulled in big acts and, at one time, the world’s fastest roller coaster.

As a broke student, it welcomed me with $50 rooms, $20 buffets, cheap drinks and relief after long Friday night drives. The parking lots were always packed and the kitschy decor was welcoming.

I was last there in July to witness the end of regular operations at Buffalo Bill’s Resort and Casino.

While the future of the state line enterprise, run by Affinity Gaming, looks dark, there may be light on the horizon. I visited Primm to ask questions, scan documents and attend meetings to gauge the future of this scrappy place.

What made Primm attractive in the first place?

The vision of dining, playing and staying just across the state line appealed to Ernest Primm, who ran card rooms in Southern California, places where patrons might be lured in with a 25-cent steak.

He eventually built Whiskey Pete’s in a small town known as State Line, which was renamed Primm in 1996 after his death.

The castle-shaped Whiskey Pete’s opened in 1977, followed by Primm Valley in 1990 and Buffalo Bill’s in 1994.

All three enjoyed expansion and growth throughout the 2010s by luring guests with low prices, gimmicks and attractions.

One of the attractions was the famed Bonnie & Clyde “Death Car,” the V-8 Ford that was riddled with more than 100 bullets by police who gunned down the infamous duo in 1934. Whiskey Pete’s offered a 24-hour IHOP, and Primm Valley’s 100-store outlet mall teemed with shoppers bused into the mall for free or at discounted prices as a part of tours.

There was also Buffalo Bill’s Desperado, the tallest, fastest roller coaster in the world when it opened in 1994; it sent visitors screaming 209 feet above the freeway right outside the resort. A tram, now dusty and shuttered, connected all three resorts.

Struggles deepened by COVID-19

The crowds began to thin with the COVID pandemic. Buffalo Bill’s and its sister resorts closed in March 2020 when the pandemic hit, reopening in phases, starting in December 2022. But they struggled to attract customers. Whiskey Pete’s closed in December.

Affinity Gaming announced Buffalo Bill’s full-time closure in July, saying the resort would still host concerts and special events at its arena, with the casino, food and beverage services, and the hotel open during those times. Whiskey Pete’s was closed — at least temporarily — on Dec. 18. Based on a request filed by Affinity to Clark County officials, the closure may last until Dec. 18, 2026, or longer.

In an October letter to the Clark County Board of Commissioners, Erin Barnett, Affinity’s vice president and general counsel, wrote “that traffic at the state line has proved to be heavily weighted towards weekend activity and is insufficient to support three full-time casino properties.”

Odds of a revival

Still, Affinity is hoping a new airport planned to open just north of Primm in the late 2030s and adjacent supporting businesses will spur a resurgence. Scott Butera, Affinity’s chief executive and president, said at a February meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission that Primm was “in the process of doing a major repositioning.”

Primm 2.0 would have Primm Valley Hotel as its main resort, with national brands and new restaurant concepts and an improved truck stop travel center. It would feature a new $4-million marquee.

The vision is to restore Primm to a destination where Southern Californians traveling to Nevada can stop to “get gas or recharge their car but also [have] something nice to eat, have a little fun at a casino and then move on.”

Good luck, Primm. I’m rooting for you.

