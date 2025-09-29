Development on Camp Pendleton could help fund Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense project
For 83 years, Camp Pendleton has remained the largest undeveloped stretch of California’s coastline spanning from Santa Barbara to the Mexico border.
Change may be on the horizon, my colleague Hannah Fry writes, as the Department of Defense is considering making a portion of the 125,000 acre base available for development or lease. If successful, it would be unprecedented for the state’s largest military base.
Secretary of the Navy John Phelan conducted a survey last month of the areas that could be leased for commercial use, but details about the sites being considered remain unclear.
The move to develop Camp Pendleton comes at a time when the Trump administration is aggressively trying to use public lands to raise money for the federal government while rolling back protections on open space.
A controversial plan to sell off public land across Western states was nixed this summer amid bipartisan backlash.
The failed measure would have mandated the sale of between roughly 600,000 and 1.2 million acres of Bureau of Land Management land in 11 Western states, including California.
That hasn’t exactly stopped the Trump administration from seeking out opportunities to seize federal lands that it claims are untapped assets worth trillions of dollars.
Efforts to expand
Given the base’s coastal location, commercial development on the site could be lucrative for the federal government. But previous efforts to build more on the camp have not been popular with the public.
In the mid-1990s, the U.S. Marine Corps put forth a plan to build 128 homes for officers and their families on a 32-acre bluff at San Mateo Point near Trestles Beach, one of the nation’s most famous surfing spots. The California Coastal Commission ultimately rejected the project.
In 2021, the Department of the Navy sought feedback on hosting “critical energy and water infrastructure resiliency projects” on a portion of Camp Pendleton. It’s unclear whether any potential projects were identified.
The site is also a critical area for endangered and threatened species such as the tidewater goby, coastal California gnatcatcher, the arroyo toad and Southern California steelhead. The base is also home to a herd of North American bison, one of only two wild conservation herds of bison in California.
Impact on nearby towns
Since Camp Pendleton opened in 1942, it has developed a deeply entwined relationship with its southern neighbor, Oceanside. The once sleepy beachside town has become a military city and recreation hub.
City leaders say development on the base would certainly have an effect on Oceanside.
Service members and their families frequently travel off the base to surrounding communities to shop and dine out, providing a steady customer supply for local businesses including those that cater heavily to Marines.
“We have neighborhoods that are literally right up the gate, who are very impacted when there are changes in traffic or other developments there,” Oceanside Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce told The Times, adding that the city has a deep respect for the base and any shifting away from its original mission of training Marines would “be deeply concerning.”
Funding Trump’s Golden Dome
NBC News reported that funds from development on Camp Pendleton could potentially fund Trump’s Golden Dome missile defense project, citing defense sources.
The project’s initiative is to build a missile defense shield for the United States modeled on Israel’s Iron Dome that would include already existing surface-to-air defenses, ships and fighter jets. It could also involve space-based interceptors and other technology the U.S. has yet to develop for that purpose.
“The Big Beautiful Bill” has already provided almost $25 million for the Golden Dome, which the White House estimates could cost $175 billion.
The iconic Beverly Hills palm tree streets have a tourist problem
- Near-accidents are a daily occurrence on Beverly Hills palm tree-lined streets, where the perfect row of Canary Island date palm trees have made it the TikTok and Instagram geolocation of choice for locals, film crews and tourists.
- Neighbors have complained that tourists are disregarding basic traffic laws and stepping into the street where cars like Mercedes G-Wagons, Porsches and Lamborghinis are supposed to have the right of way.
- Tourist arrivals to Los Angeles fell this summer, reversing years of growth and dealing a severe blow to the city’s economy.
- January wildfires, June immigration raids and Trump’s tariff threats created a perfect storm that scared off international visitors, especially Canadians.
- Disney’s temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel has heightened fears of government censorship among Hollywood’s comedy writers and showrunners.
- Writers say they are thinking about self-censoring content and avoiding social media discussions amid Trump administration threats.
- Four takeaways from California’s first gubernatorial debate since Kamala Harris said she wasn’t running.
- How California families are already bracing for looming Medicaid cuts.
- California’s largest ICE detention center, a former prison in the Mojave Desert, faces complaints of poor conditions from immigrants fighting deportation.
- The NBA is looking into allegations that the Clippers circumvented the league salary cap when a sustainability firm paid star Kawhi Leonard $21 million.
- AI chatbot safety bills are under threat as Newsom ponders restrictions tech groups say would hurt California.
- Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show.
- Where’s the housing help for the middle class, asks columnist George Skelton.
- Dodgers hero Kirk Gibson now tries to be a hero for those battling Parkinson’s disease, writes columnist Bill Plaschke.
- Columnist Mark Z. Barabak asks, Did Kamala Harris just destroy her 2028 chances? Is Gavin Newsom glad she did?
A child dies. Two men vanish. Police investigate secretive California religious group
His Way Spirit Led Assemblies has attracted the attention of authorities after the death of a young boy and the disappearance of two members.
- A horse called Maverick was close to death. He found new purpose with the Riverside County mounted deputies.
Today’s great photo is from Times photograher Allen J. Schaben at the fourth annual “A Great Day in the Stoke,” a celebration of Black surf culture in Huntington Beach.
