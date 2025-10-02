Will the government shutdown hurt wildfire prevention?
“Anxiety” and “uncertainty.” Those are the words you hear most often from U.S. workers and federal contractors facing the first day of a government shutdown triggered by the budget impasse in Washington.
Some crucial services — such as airport security screenings and health service for military veterans — promised to continue. But with the Trump administration promising mass job cuts, the future of other programs remained in doubt.
Most national parks are set to remain open, at least for now, with the exception of indoor facilities and those behind locked gates. The fate of the parks in the longer term remains unclear. In the 35-day shutdown of 2018-19, during President Trump’s first term, understaffed parks said they could not keep trash collected and toilets pumped. Parts of California’s most popular national parks — including Sequoia, Kings Canyon, Joshua Tree, Death Valley — had to be shut down.
Nobody knows what will happen this time, in part because it’s impossible to predict how long it will take for the Trump administration and Congress to agree on a formula to fund the government.
Among the biggest worries in California: whether programs to reduce fuel loads in the fire-prone state will be cut. I talked to the executive director of one Northern California nonprofit that helps manage prescribed burns to remove brush from fire-prone areas.
“We have been deemed in California to be in the midst of a wildfire crisis, according to the administration,” said the nonprofit chief, who asked not to be named, saying he was concerned his government grants might be targeted. “Well, the majority of work we do is related to fire reduction. And that work will suffer if we don’t get clarity. Time is of the essence.”
This is vital, especially since California lost more homes to wildfires in the last eight years than any time in California history.
He said that he has spoken to officials at the Bureau of Land Management and the Department of Forestry — regular partners in fuel reduction projects, such as brush burning — but the government workers said they don’t yet understand what work would continue during the shutdown.
The White House referred questions to the Department of Interior, which did not immediately respond.
The Northern California nonprofit has been preparing to conduct a prescribed burn sometime next week. The burns are carefully timed for days when ground cover is dry enough to burn, but not so dry that fire will spread uncontrollably.
“Right now we are in a prime six-week window in the north state for doing these burns. It’s go time,” the executive said. “Anytime you put an artificial barrier, like a shutdown … you can’t pay workers and crews will not show up. And then if our funding is cut and we have to lay off some of the workforce, it will be hard to muster the sort of militia we need to do this work.”
Trump famously began talking about forest management in his first term. “You know, the floors of the forest, very important,” he said, adding that, in Finland, “they spend a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things.”
While some mocked Trump’s statement, forest managers acknowledge the need for “treatment” of wildlands — including prescribed burns, mechanical brush clearance, deployment of goats to eat away overgrown hillsides.
”I think that this shutdown just undermines that goal,” said the nonprofit leader. “And it could be worse if there are sweeping firings and reductions in force. That will mean there is no one at the desk, doing the orderly business of trying to reduce this wildland threat.”
- Jane Goodall, who transformed the understanding of humankind by studying chimpanzees, died at 91.
- The GOP says the Obamacare subsidies at the center of the shutdown are unimportant. Millions of Americans would disagree, argues Michael Hiltzik.
A mysterious surrogacy mansion. A drug-plagued property. And a criminal known as ‘Dragon’
The father of some 22 children discovered by Arcadia police in May also owns a property in El Monte where authorities found evidence of illegal gambling and drug activity, court records show.
Fifty-eight years ago today, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the first Black Supreme Court justice. This story ran on the front page of the Los Angeles Times the next day. Read our obituary of Marshall from 1993.
