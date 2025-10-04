International tourism is down in Los Angeles, California. Are Trump and ICE to blame?
About two months ago, my cousin Guillermo happily ventured from picturesque Cuernavaca, Mexico, to 95-degree Southern California.
He took his wife and two young kids to Disneyland, Universal Studios, the zoo, the beach and a Dodger game over a week span and then gleefully returned home. He spent about $6,000 for what he hoped was a lifetime of stories and memories.
His actions were pretty normal for a tourist though his timing was not.
Tourism to Los Angeles and California, in general, has been down this summer, representing a blow to one of the state’s biggest industries.
Theories as to why people aren’t visiting were explored this past week by my colleague Cerys Davis.
Davis spoke with experts and provided the scoop. Let’s take a look at what she wrote.
What the numbers say
International tourist arrivals to the state fell by 8% in the three months through August, according to data released Monday from Visit California. That is more than 170,000 fewer global tourists than last year. This is critical because international tourists spend up to eight times more per visit than domestic tourists.
Of all the state’s international travelers, arrivals from Canada fell the most (32%) in the three summer months.
Empty landmarks
On Hollywood Boulevard, there are fewer tourists, and the ones who show up are spending less, said Salim Osman, who works for Ride Like A Star, an exotic car company that rents to visitors looking to take a luxury vehicle for a spin and snap the quintessential L.A. selfie.
This summer, he said foot traffic dropped by nearly 50%.
“It used to be shoulder to shoulder out here,” he said, looking along the boulevard, normally teeming with tourists.
Business has been slow around the TCL Chinese Theatre, where visitors place their hands into the concrete hand prints of celebrities like Kristen Stewart and Denzel Washington.
There were fewer people to hop onto sightseeing buses, check out Madame Tussauds wax museum and snap impromptu photos with patrolling characters such as Spider-Man and Mickey Mouse. Souvenir shop operators nearby say they have also had to increase the prices of many of their memorabilia because of tariffs and a decline in sales.
Many of the state’s most prominent attractions are also experiencing dry spells. Yosemite National Park reported a decrease of up to 50% in bookings ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Theories as to what’s keeping tourists away
The region’s economy and image suffered significant setbacks this year.
Shocking images of the destructive Eaton and Palisades fires in January, followed by the immigration crackdown in June, made global news and repelled visitors like friends of Australian tourists Geoffrey and Tennille Mutton, who didn’t accompany the couple to California this summer.
“A lot of people have had a changed view of America,” Geoffrey said as his family enjoyed Ben & Jerry’s ice cream outside of Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. “They don’t want to come here and support this place.”
Meanwhile, President Trump’s tariff policies and other geopolitical posturing have convinced many international tourists to avoid America, particularly Canadians, said Palm Springs Mayor Ron deHarte.
“We’ve hurt our Canadian friends with actions that the administration has taken. It’s understandable,” he said. “We don’t know how long they won’t want to travel to the states, but we’re hopeful that it is short-term.”
President Trump’s talk of making Canada the 51st state and his decision to hit Canada with tariffs have not endeared him to Canadian travelers. Meanwhile, media overseas have been bombarded with stories of capricious denials and detentions at U.S. border crossings.
Visitors from China, India, Germany and Australia also avoided the state, according to the latest data. That has resulted in a dip in traffic at most Los Angeles area airports. Cynthia Guidry, director of Long Beach Airport, said reduced airline schedules, economic pressures and rising costs also hurt airport traffic.
Viva Mexico (tourists)!
Despite the southern border lockdown and the widespread immigration raids, Mexicans were a surprising exception to the tourism slump. Arrivals from our southern neighbor were up about 5% over the last three months from 2024.
I asked my cousin, Guillermo, about his travel motivations.
He noted his desire to see family but also to visit many of Southern California’s jewels. He added that planning for this trip started a year earlier too.
Asked if he’d reconsider visiting California in the future, he delivered a timeless response.
“If there’s a deal, I’ll go.”
The week’s biggest stories
Explosion at Chevron’s El Segundo Refinery
- ‘I thought we got nuked or something.’ Massive explosion, fire at Chevron refinery rocks El Segundo.
- The fire at Chevron El Segundo is expected to spark a jump in prices at the gas pump.
Crimes, courts and policing
- Music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison for using prostitutes in “freak-offs.”
- Actor Tyrese Gibson was booked on an animal cruelty charge after his dogs killed a neighbor’s pet.
- Two men are accused of rigging poker games and cheating Southern California Indian casinos out of more than $30,000.
- Former Burbank Unified school board member is being accused of $93,000 embezzlement scheme.
Media and tech news
- Here comes media upstart Bari Weiss. What does it mean for CBS News?
- Google lays off dozens of workers in Sunnyvale.
Entertainment news
- Review: Acclaimed artist Taylor Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” is an immaculate act of damage control.
- Netflix’s “Monster” third season examines serial killer Ed Gein.
- Actor Tony Shalhoub of “Monk” fame loves bread, and he thinks it can get you “out of your own sphere.”
- He made his name as part of a sibling tag team. Now Benny Safdie enters the ring alone.
- Cannibal Corpse’s death metal keeps headbanging in the mainstream, from “Ace Ventura” to TikTok fame.
Unexpected deaths
- Teen Celeste Rivas’ mysterious disappearance distressed family before she was found dead in singer D4vd’s Tesla.
- An admired climber dies in fall from Yosemite’s El Capitan during apparent livestream.
- Marine mammals are dying in record numbers along the California coast.
More big stories
- A historic housing bill is on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Cities are scrambling to figure out how it works.
- Supreme Court is deciding if gun owners may carry in private places open to the public.
- Flying taxis are coming to L.A. and one developer is already picking places to land them.
- After a hail of abuse, famed golfer Rory McIlroy faces an onslaught of Ryder Cup-related apologies.
- The Trump-Epstein statue is back up: “Like a toppled Confederate general.”
- Long Beach elementary school teacher on leave after sharing racist illustration in group texts.
This week’s must-reads
Barbara Gomes Marques May, a filmmaker from Brazil, could be torn from her husband in Los Angeles if she is deported.
More great reads
- UCLA donors question athletic director Martin Jarmond’s leadership as team endures tough football season.
- What perfection means to musical artist Lorde.
- She’s used to finding laughs in catastrophe. But actress Rose Byrne is only now going to the edge.
- Maui vacations, luxury watches: Wine buyer at major California grocery chain accused of taking bribes.
- Opinion: Congress’ Democrats are wildly unprepared to face down Trump.
- Opinion: The 4th Amendment will no longer protect you.
For your weekend
Going out
- Spooky spirits: 12 creepy L.A. bars and restaurants to visit to get in the Halloween spirit.
- Majestic views: As California glaciers disappear, people will see ice-free peaks exposed for the first time in millennia.
- Hidden treasure: This Beverly Hills haven for the rich has a floating garden for the public. Here’s a sneak peek.
- Best of the best: Three L.A. restaurants are on the World’s 50 Best in North America list.
- Time for something new: Zhajiangmian deserves its moment. 11 places in L.A. to try these comforting Chinese noodles.
Staying in
- Watching the Boys in Blue: Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Phillies in the NLDS. Game No. 1 is at 3:38 p.m. on TBS.
- Not sure what to read: Find a suggestion from this week’s bestselling books.
- Recipes: Here’s a recipe for Gambas Al Ajillo: Garlicky Shrimp Sauté.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
