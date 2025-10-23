A California mayor admitted embezzlement. Now her No. 2 faces misdemeanor charges

South Lake Tahoe’s newly installed mayor, Cody Bass, shown in 2024, has had his share of run-ins with authority.

When the mayor of South Lake Tahoe admitted she had embezzled money from the local Presbyterian church where she worked as a bookkeeper, locals were stunned. Tamara Wallace appeared to tell all in a letter to local news outlets. She said she felt so much shame she attempted suicide, before checking herself into a mental health facility.

That news was still unfolding when word came that the city’s No. 2 elected official, Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass, had been arrested in Nevada in the wee hours after a dust-up with an employee at the AleWorx brewery in Stateline. News reports say the bar had banned Bass. Now he faces misdemeanor charges of trespassing and harassment.

South Lake Tahoe. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

The double-barrel setbacks have locals in the town of 21,000 angry and embarrassed and debating what should happen next. One thing is already clear: Though Wallace has resigned, Bass says he’s not budging.

The mayor pro tem and the three other men who remain on the City Council convened Tuesday night, in an odd and sometimes acrimonious public hearing that had residents alternately praising the leaders and calling for them to resign.

No one did. Instead, the council unanimously installed Bass as mayor, saying he was next in line for the job anyway. Bass and his three fellow council members also voted to solicit applications from South Tahoans to fill Wallace’s council vacancy. The council will then interview the candidates and either make one of them a replacement or decide instead to hold a special election to fill the spot.

In the meantime, the spotlight lands on Bass, who cuts a striking figure at 6 feet 4 with long, thin blond hair flowing from underneath an unusually prominent hat that appears to be his signature. The newly appointed mayor is also known around town as the operator of South Tahoe’s first full-fledged cannabis dispensary and as someone who has had his share of conflicts with authority.

Besides the recent bar imbroglio, Bass twice faced charges of driving under the influence. In a 2012 case, Bass pleaded no contest to DUI, El Dorado County’s online court records show. He got a six-day jail sentence in 2013, along with four years of probation, the records show.

In 2021, authorities busted Bass again, this time for driving under the influence of drugs, court records say. He again pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which was served in a “work alternative program,” records show. The court also ordered him to pay a fine of $1,830.

In that same case, the future council member also pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Tests revealed the substances found by police were ecstasy and ketamine. “The drugs I was in possession of are therapeutic drugs,” Bass told a local news outlet. He did not respond on Wednesday to text, email and phone messages requesting comment.

A sign warns drivers to watch out for bears near South Lake Tahoe. (Max Whittaker / For The Times)

Bass, about to turn 45, also made local headlines in 2018 when he and the city were locked in a prolonged legal battle over whether he should be allowed to continue to operate his cannabis dispensary. Bass won and his store on Highway 50 remains in business. That same year, he faced four counts of income tax evasion brought by a county grand jury, the Tahoe Tribune reported. Bass told the newspaper he had been targeted with “bogus” charges after a search warrant failed to turn up any evidence against him.

“I promise you they will not prevail on any level,” Bass said. Court records confirm that the charges were dismissed.

None of that seemed to damage Bass’ popularity in November 2018, when he finished second in the voting for City Council, 600 votes ahead of Wallace. Both won reelection in 2022.

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Bass treated speakers deferentially, even as some excoriated him, Wallace and even council members who face no criminal accusations. “I’m absolutely innocent,” Bass said, referring to the brew pub charges. “And I ask my council and my community not to judge me on that until I’m able to go through the due process.”

He said the city was doing “great things” and urged residents to look forward, adding, “We have a lot of important business for the city that we need to be focused on.”

One man who spoke near the start of the meeting was having none of that. “I’m making sure it’s mentioned, Cody’s arrest,” said the middle-aged man. “This is not what our city needs. Cody, we need a leader that can shine. …This is a global, precious jewel, which is Lake Tahoe.”

