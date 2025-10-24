After the year it’s had, L.A. is desperate for a Dodgers win

L.A. feels ready for this moment. Ready for its Dodgers. Ready for Mookie and Freddie and Yoshi and Teoscar and, of course, ready for The Show, Shohei Ohtani, the humble giant who already has cemented himself as one of the city’s all-time All-Timers.

Angelenos feel the anticipation of another World Series, out in force in a sea of Dodgers caps and an armada of cars, with blue Dodgers flags snapping in the wind. One lady even braided her long hair blue and white and declared on social media, “Dodgers braids are World Series ready!”

The moment would be huge if it was just about baseball. The Dodgers have lost only one out of 10 playoff games and they’ve done it with panache, and achievements so grand — headlined by Ohtani’s three-homer, 10-strikeout demolition in the climactic Game 4 against the Milwaukee Brewers — that fans and pundits are straining for new superlatives.

A Dodgers fan celebrates with her child after Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani hit a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 17. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

A victory won’t rebuild L.A., but it will bring people together

But the occasion feels even bigger because of what the city has endured in 2025. It started with the fires that destroyed thousands of homes, continued with brash federal immigration raids and the unrest in the street that followed and has stumbled along with a government shutdown that pushed others from their jobs.

“Even upbeat, casual exchanges are important,” said die-hard Dodgers fan and LAist radio host Larry Mantle, “as we deal with the results of terrible fires, immigration raids and the federal shutdown.”

A victory won’t rebuild all the homes lost from Malibu to Pacific Palisades to Altadena. It won’t end the state’s seemingly endless confrontations with President Trump. But it will give a reason to forget the upsetting hurly-burly of the news and come together. “It’s like our little bubbles start to melt away,” said film editor E.J. Barrois, “because we have something that we can all agree on.”

This isn’t the only time and place in which Americans yearned to escape into sports. The people of Paradise, Calif., found it with their winning high school football team, the year after the town’s hellacious losses in the 2018 Camp fire. New Yorkers and many other Americans found it in 2001, when the Yankees fought their way into the World Series, just weeks after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Americans talked about the solace they felt watching that seven-game series, a little more than a month after the twin towers collapsed into rubble. (The Yanks lost in seven games to the Arizona Diamondbacks in a classic Series.) “This is a moment,” Billy Crystal said, “your politics go away.”

The 1994 Northridge Little League all-star team was honored with a ticker-tape parade down Disneyland’s Main Street. (Kari Rene Hall / Los Angeles Times)

Let’s not forget the year of the devastating Northridge earthquake, when a gritty Little League team from Northridge fought its way to the championship match in Little League’s 12-year-old division. It lost to a squad from Venezuela but returned home national heroes.

A gritty and persistent team for a gritty and persistent L.A.

As the team with the largest payroll in baseball and three former MVPs in Ohtani, Betts and Freddie Freeman, it’s not hard to see how fans in other cities see the Dodgers as the overfed Goliath that must be brought down.

But Dodgers fans see grit and persistence that money can’t buy: in the way players like catcher Will Smith and third baseman Max Muncy fought through injuries to find late-season success and the way superstar Betts willingly gave up his long-held outfield position to shift to shortstop, where he has performed brilliantly.

The Dodgers have not escaped this decisive year unscathed. The team faced criticism in some corners for not being forceful enough in denouncing the immigration raids. But even some doubters say they have been profoundly moved by Ohtani and the Dodgers.

“As I’m hearing ‘and the Dodgers win The Pennant,’ it’s not lost on me that this immigrant from Japan is exemplifying both the greatness of immigrants and the enduring promise of the American Dream,” wrote L.A. Taco contributing editor Erick Galindo last week. He said Ohtani’s performance is a reminder “that greatness can come from anywhere, and that Los Angeles, for all its faults, still has room for someone to arrive from across the ocean and become the heartbeat of the city.”

And it’s not just Ohtani representing L.A. as a city famous for its diversity and welcoming nature. Also starring for the Dodgers are a pair of pitchers from Japan, an outfielder from Cuba, an infielder from South Korea and a beloved utility man, Kiké Hernández, who started his life in Puerto Rico and now seems to end every season playing like an all-star.

“That visible work ethic of this Dodgers team connects with L.A. in a very personal way,” said Mantle. Mayor Karen Bass said the team symbolized the city and “the grit and resilience of Angelenos.” She added: “L.A. always rises.”

As the Dodgers celebrated on the field following their National League championship, manager Dave Roberts poked fun at those who said the team was merely buying a championship.

“Before the season started, they said the Dodgers are ruining baseball,” Roberts said. “Let’s get four more wins and really ruin baseball.”

After a practice this week at Dodgers Stadium, Betts told reporters he sees how the city is prepared.

“Everybody’s locked and loaded, ready to go, ready to see some history,” he said. “And we’re ready to make it.”

Barrois will be among the multitude wishing it to be true.

“Our city takes to the streets to make our voices heard during the tough times,” he said. “I’d love to see us all take to the streets again for one big collective YES, and to that I can only say GO DODGERS!”

