The dark side of L.A. law: Who is watching for legal schemers?
-
-
- Share via
An out-of-town friend recently visited L.A. and made an observation about braving our freeway system that had nothing to do with gridlock.
Why are there so many billboard ads for lawyers?
I got curious too, counting at least a dozen while driving up the 710 Freeway recently from Long Beach to Los Angeles. My colleague Caroline Petrow-Cohen explained the business reasons, including growing market demand, for the bonanza, quoting one expert as saying “there’s probably more ads for lawyers now than ever.”
But do all these billboards say something larger about L.A. and our civil courts?
Over the last few years, The Times has devoted quite a bit of investigative reporting muscle to the dark side of the civil bar and those who exploit it for personal gain.
Everybody hates lawyers until they need them. Lawyers can meaningfully bring about justice especially in a socially and economically stratified place like Los Angeles. But a string of bad headlines does little to advance fairness for the little guy.
Recruiting fake ‘sex abuse’ victims
Times reporter Rebecca Ellis spent two weeks outside a county social services office and found people who said they were paid to join a massive sex abuse settlement. Four now say they were told to make up their claims. The stories are wild. Just consider this one:
- Austin Beagle, 31, and Nevada Barker, 30, said they were trying to sign up for food stamps when a man approached them to see if they would be extras in a movie being filmed at a downtown law firm. The pair, who had recently arrived in Southern California from Texas, agreed. But when they got to the firm offices in downtown, there was no film crew. Instead, they said they were recruited to sue the county over sex abuse.
Ellis’ expose has prompted an investigation into the county’s sexual abuse litigation, which is set to pay out a record $4 billion. The Times found seven people who said they were paid by recruiters to sue. County officials are now trying to find out how much higher that number goes. The firm involved, Downtown LA Law Group, filed roughly 2,700 cases and has strongly denied any wrongdoing. The Times could not reach the recruiters.
This lawyer siphoned millions from clients
Does this sound a little familiar? Times readers have heard a lot about another huge L.A. law scandal, this one involving super-lawyer Tom Girardi.
Times reporters Matt Hamilton and Harriet Ryan exposed shocking details about how Girardi — a pillar of the L.A. bar and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member — siphoned what prosecutors later said was up to $100 million from clients. But even more shocking is what they discovered about a system that repeatedly failed to stop the fraud:
- The State Bar of California, which is the watchdog agency for lawyers, admitted in response to a Times lawsuit that it had received 205 complaints alleging Girardi misappropriated settlement money, abandoned clients and committed other serious ethical violations over 40 years.
- Girardi managed to seduce State Bar officials, including executives, investigators, prosecutors and judges, with free legal representation, private plane rides and invitations to gala parties.
- Other attorneys knew of his wrongdoing but did not report it to authorities.
Oversight of lawyers hasn’t always been strong, but can make a difference
Trial lawyers have long been one of the most powerful groups in California politics. But these scandals underscore that meaningful oversight is essential.
- In the wake of Hamilton and Ryan’s Girardi reporting, California regulators imposed new rules requiring attorneys to report misconduct by their peers or face fines and discipline.
- L.A. County officials earlier this month vowed a larger investigation into the legitimacy of the sex abuse settlements and set up a hotline where the public can leave tips. Elllis’ reporting has also put new scrutiny on “high volume” law firms.
- The sex abuse scandal has also forced a reassessment by some officials of a California law that when it was passed seemed like a meaningful way for victims to finally find some closure. The law allowed survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue the perpetrator even though the statute of limitations had passed on their cases. This brought a flood of lawsuits, with some incidents dating back to the 1950s, leaving government agencies with few avenues to evaluate most claims. As Ellis noted: “The vetting had been done almost entirely by attorneys who stand to walk away with more than a billion dollars in fees.”
The week’s biggest stories
Dodgers at the World Series
- The Dodgers’ disastrous sixth inning led to an 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series.
- Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Blue Jays in the World Series.
- Why the Dodgers’ return to the World Series was only a matter of time.
- Where to watch the World Series near Dodger Stadium.
Crime, courts and policing
- The piano teacher to children of Hollywood stars fled the country as a jury decided his sex abuse case.
- The chaotic shooting of a suspect and a deputy U.S. marshal highlights increased aggression in ICE crackdowns.
- The Palisades fire suspect pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in a Los Angeles courtroom.
- Horrifying video shows a 10 Freeway crash that killed three people; the driver was allegedly intoxicated.
State and national politics
- Voter turnout exceeds expectations in California’s Proposition 50 special election.
- The Justice Department says it will monitor California poll sites amid Proposition 50 voting.
- Asylum seekers face deportation over failure to pay new fees — before being notified.
Fire and environmental news
- U.S. senators intensify the Palisades fire probe while the Eaton fire is mostly ignored.
- Malibu residents flee as international buyers snap up burned-out lots.
- California insurers are set to charge homeowners for L.A. County fire costs.
More big stories
- Ugly scandals rock beautiful South Lake Tahoe at a key moment.
- Trump called off the San Francisco “surge,” but East Bay braces for action as protests erupt.
- How the military’s plan to fire munitions over I-5 went awry.
- As Mega Millions pot hits $680 million, here’s a list of California’s luckiest lotto stores.
- 4 wildest NBA gambling allegations: Cheating poker chip trays, card-reading glasses, X-rays and the mob.
Must reads
A trend that originated from rapper Skrilla’s song “Doot Doot (6 7)” has become the latest social media trend used in classrooms.
Other meaty reads
- ICE nabbed this L.A. grandma four months ago. This week she was reunited with family.
- This private club catered to Hollywood elites. Then it came crashing down.
- How one road and an Israeli settlement could end dreams for this Palestinian city.
- The L.A. baker making cakes with big personalities for big personalities.
For your downtime
Going out
- Food: Columnist Jenn Harris’ search for jambon beurre in Paris led her to the best sandwich in L.A.
- Movie theaters: The 13 best horror movies to see in L.A. from now until Halloween.
- Art and museums: While Trump restores Confederate monuments, this bold L.A. art exhibition confronts them.
Staying in
- Reality TV: “Love is Blind” Season 9 finale ends with a dramatic first. Here’s what happened.
- Books: Susan Straight’s “Sacrament” — her best novel yet — is an ode to California nurses during COVID surge.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for pasta all’ Amatriciana.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
A retired teacher found some seahorses off Long Beach. Then he built a secret world for them
Rog Hanson isn’t a scientist, but he’s likely spent more time with Pacific seahorses than anyone else. He built them a secret underwater city.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.