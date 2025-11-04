Game day for California’s Prop. 50: Will this gerrymander save democracy, or blemish it?

Los Angeles County election worker Richard Arias deposits a ballot envelope after checking for written name and signature, as people vote in person on California’s Proposition 50 election at the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office on Oct. 29, 2025, in Norwalk.

Californians know a few things. Two wrongs don’t make a right. Do unto others, and all that. But they also recognize how a turnabout can be fair play. And they’re ready, it seems, to fight fire with fire.

Apologies for the aphorism storm. But it seems to sum up where America’s most-populous state stands this morning, as voters cast the final votes on a ballot measure that both sides argue will determine the future of democracy. And a few other small matters.

Proposition 50 amounts to a highly partisan back-atcha. Approval of the measure will redraw the state’s congressional district lines to create as many as five more seats where Democrats stand a great chance of winning. A Prop. 50 win, now likely, could mean that the current 43-9 Democratic edge over the GOP in the state’s congressional delegation grows to as large as 48-4, an utter subjugation of the minority Republican Party.

In the future, books will be written about the wisdom of this move, noting that the Democratic gerrymander came in response to Texas’ redrawing of maps to reduce Democratic representation in the House of Representatives. The intention of that move and Republican gerrymanders across the country: to assure that virtually nonexistent oversight of President Trump continues.

Californians who didn’t already cast a mail-in ballot shouldn’t rely on the U.S. mails today. That would leave a small chance their vote would arrive more than a week after election day — and thus not be counted. Better to vote in person, or drop already completed ballots at a polling place, secure drop-box or vote center. To find out where to go, enter your county and city/ZIP Code here. (For those who choose to try the mails, your vote will count if its postmarked by midnight Tuesday and received by Nov. 12.)

The results of the election inevitably will be seen as a proxy for the measure’s champion, Gov. Gavin Newsom. The bigger the Proposition 50 victory, the better for Newsom and his apparent presidential aspirations. If the outcome is a squeaker or even a loss, expect the golden governor to look for some other second act, perhaps in academia or a return to the wine business.

But the game is a long one and it extends well beyond California’s boundaries. Because of all the partisan map-making in states like Texas, Indiana and North Carolina, the Democrats could lose as many as 17 seats nationwide, assuming the gerrymandering survives the inevitable court challenges. Republicans simply control more state houses and therefore have more paths to redraw the field of play. So California’s pro-Proposition 50 vote likely won’t be decisive. But it could make the game of tit-for-tat closer.

The real campaign-changing events will take place over the next 12 months. Will team Trump be able to bring inflation under control? Will their aggressive deportation of undocumented immigrants — including many without criminal records — gladden or infuriate the majority of Americans? Which party will be blamed for the sad state of the U.S. healthcare system? Elected officials have demanded fixes and funding of those currently insured under the Affordable Care Act. Trump and most of his disciples in Congress have responded with a profound silence.

So how will it all add up in November 2026? Sorry, but I’m going to flog just one more old-saw for the answer: Stay tuned.

Today’s top stories

Airport interruptions have been largely sporadic. But this weekend was the worst for air traffic control staffing since the shutdown began last month. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

Airport delays worsen in Southern California, with growing fears of holiday travel meltdown

As the government shutdown heads into its second month, a shortage of air traffic controllers could only worsen airport delays.

Two of Southern California’s busiest airports — Los Angeles International Airport and San Diego International Airport — experienced average flight delays of at least an hour on Sunday.

Federal officials warn that delays could only get worse as Americans prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The State Supreme Court deals defeat to UC over policy barring undocumented students from campus jobs

The California Supreme Court let stand a ruling that UC’s policy barring undocumented students from campus jobs is discriminatory and must be reconsidered.

The recent refusal to hear UC’s challenge to the lower court’s decision was met with joy by immigrant rights groups. But UC officials expressed concern over “serious legal risks.”

A small army is racing against time and Trump to preserve U.S. history

Historians, librarians and volunteers are racing to document museum displays and historical records they fear the Trump administration will remove or alter.

The president ordered institutions to remove content it says “disparage Americans,” replacing them with celebrations of national greatness.

Over 1,600 volunteers have created private archives with more than 50,000 photos and videos of museum exhibits before Trump’s directives take effect.

What else is going on

This morning’s must read

Lifestyle The L.A. Times 2025 holiday gift guide The best stocking stuffers, gift shops, gifts under $40, gifts for teens, food gifts, experiences gifts, gifts for gardeners and many more finds are on the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.

A question for you: What’s the best hiking trail in SoCal?

Karen writes: “I don’t know what the ‘best’ hiking trail is, but I know what my favorite is. It’s La Tuna Canyon. I launch from the Valley side, off the 210 Freeway, but I’m told it can also be accessed via Burbank. It’s got some beautiful winding, shady spots; it’s immensely challenging; and on a clear day, it offers a great view out to the coast when you (if you) get up to the summit. Oh, and unlike Griffith Park, I never see rattlesnakes there, only a bunch of great people and a bunch of great dogs.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Large crowds attend the Dodgers World Championship Parade and Celebration in downtown in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben at the Dodgers victory parade in Downtown L.A.

