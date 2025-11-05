The Cinerama Dome closed during the pandemic. Will it reopen soon?
Your morning catch-up: Prop. 50 passes, new permitting suggests Cinerama Dome will reopen soon, and more big stories.
Out of sheer darkness, the Batman logo was emblazoned across the 86-foot-wide screen and dazzled my young eyes.
From Hollywood, I was instantly whisked away to Gotham City. The iconic DC comic book came to life and the booming thuds of the Caped Crusader smashing a pair of common thieves was real.
These were my first vivid memories of watching a movie in the larger-than-life Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard, and being amazed by the screen’s size and the sense of being transported into another galaxy.
But the dome is magical on the outside, as well as the inside. The concrete geodesic dome is made up of 316 individual hexagonal and pentagonal shapes in 16 sizes. Like Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, it’s a structure that has become a Hollywood landmark.
The Dome represented a special place for me, until it became just another of the dozens of businesses in L.A. that never returned after pandemic closures in 2020.
Ever since, there have been rumblings that the Dome would eventually reopen. Although nothing is definitive, my colleague Tracy Brown offered a bit of hope in a recent article.
What’s the latest
Dome Center LLC, the company that owns the property along Sunset Boulevard near Vine Street, filed an application Oct. 28 for a conditional-use permit to sell alcohol for on-site consumption at the Cinerama Dome Theater and adjoining multiplex. The application doesn’t mention an reopening date or any details about movie screenings returning to the dome but suggests that a reopening may be in the works.
Elizabeth Peterson-Gower of Place Weavers Inc., said Dome Center is seeking a new permit that would “allow for the continued sale and dispensing of a full line of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption in conjunction with the existing Cinerama Dome Theater, 14 auditoriums within the Arclight Cinemas Theater Complex, and restaurant/cafe with two outdoor dining terraces from 7:00 am - 4:00 am, daily,” according to the application filed by the company’s representative.
This would would be a renewal of the current 10-year permit, which expires Nov. 5.
The findings document filed with the City Planning Department also mentions that “when the theater reopens, it will bring additional jobs to Hollywood and reactivate the adjacent streets, increasing safety and once again bringing vibrancy to the surrounding area.”
A representative for Dome Center LLC did not respond immediately Friday to a request for comment.
What happened to the Dome?
The Cinerama Dome opened in 1963 and had been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Since the closing, the news about the future of the theater has been ambiguous.
In April, 2021, the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced they would not reopen the beloved theater even after the pandemic ended. But then, in December, sources told The Times that plans were in the works to reopen the Cinerama Dome and the attached theater complex.
In 2022, news that the property owners obtained a liquor license for the renamed “Cinerama Hollywood” fueled hope among the L.A. film-loving community’s that the venue was still on track to return.
But the Cinerama Dome’s doors have remained closed.
Signs of life
At a public hearing regarding the adjacent Blue Note Jazz Club in June, Peterson-Gower reportedly indicated that although there were not yet any definitive plans, the property owners had reached out to her to next discuss the future of the Cinerama Dome.
Perhaps this new permit application is a sign plans are finally coming together.
After the kind of year Los Angeles has endured — with devastating fires and demoralizing immigration raids — it would certainly bolster the spirits of all Angelenos to have another local landmark reopen its doors to welcome movie-loving patrons like me.
Today’s top stories
Voters approve Prop. 50
- California voters approved Proposition 50, redesigning congressional districts to favor Democrats and potentially flipping up to five House seats in 2026.
- The passage of Prop. 50 brightens Gov. Newsom’s national prospects while casting a shadow on President Trump.
- California’s gerrymandering ballot measure could worsen the polarization that’s consumed Washington and the nation, columnist Mark Z. Barabak writes.
- As California voters went to the polls Tuesday, state officials ridiculed Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that voting in the largely Democratic state is “rigged.”
After World Series celebration, ICE and Border Patrol gather at Dodger Stadium once again
- Dozens of federal immigration agents were seen staging in a Dodger Stadium parking lot Tuesday morning, a day after the team returned home to celebrate its back-to-back championships with thousands of Angelenos.
- Videos shared with The Times and on TikTok show agents in unmarked vehicles, donning green vests and equipped with white zip ties in parking lot 13.
- Five months ago, protests erupted outside the stadium gates when federal immigration used the parking lot as a processing site for people who had been arrested in a nearby immigration raid.
Sen. Alex Padilla says he won’t run for California governor
- “It is with a full heart and even more commitment than ever that I am choosing to not run for governor of California next year,” Padilla told reporters outside his Senate office in Washington.
- Padilla instead said he will focus on countering President Trump’s agenda in Congress, where Democrats are currently in the minority in both the House and Senate, but hope to regain some political clout after the 2026 midterm elections.
What else is going on
- The state agriculture dept. is hiding bird flu information, a legal aid group alleges in a lawsuit.
- Armed agents drove off with a child after detaining her father, a U.S. citizen accused of assault.
- A Los Angeles man was charged with pimping hundreds of women in Colorado, authorities say.
- A woman who used a sword to kill her wife during an argument before attacking her mother-in-law in San Dimas has been sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.
- Why Denny’s is returning to private ownership after 55 years as public company.
- Elon Musk’s latest Tesla pay package could make him the world’s first trillionaire.
Commentary and opinions
- From far away, an L.A. couple grapples with an all-too-familiar debate after the Dodgers win, columnist Gustavo Arellano writes.
- Bungled warnings hit weary Eaton and Palisades fire victims like “a sucker punch,” writes columnist Steve Lopez.
This morning’s must-read
Shakedown in Beverly Hills: High-stakes poker, arson and an alleged Israeli mobster
Federal authorities in Los Angeles charged a reputed Israeli organized crime figure with extortion involving a host of underground high-roller poker games.
For your downtime
Going out
- Gardens: Time’s running out to visit the famed Gottlieb Native Garden, an urban oasis with more than 200 native plants with insects, birds and other beasts — some 2,000 species in all.
- Shopping: Meta opens its flagship store in West Hollywood to showcase AI glasses and VR headsets.
- Movies: The 10 best retro movies to see in L.A. in November.
Staying in
- Books: A new Sam Shepherd biography reveals the playwright and actor was a tangle of confusions, with his life shaped by frustration and failure and self-destruction as much as success on the world’s stages and movie screens.
- Television: If “Star Wars: Visions” has you newly hooked on anime, watch these 11 shows (and a movie) next.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for We’ll Always Have Italy vegetable soup.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Jason Armond at the home of Joe Rinaudo, the foremost expert on photoplayers, who is preserving the soundtrack to a bygone movie era.
