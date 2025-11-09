California Republicans point fingers, search for change, answers after Prop. 50 defeat
Along the 215 Freeway from the Inland Empire’s Murrieta to Riverside, opposition to California’s Proposition 50 was evident last month.
Banners urging a “no” vote hung from bridges in Menifee, while electronic billboards blasted digital ads in Perris. This is Riverside County, home to Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican and currently the leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in two years.
Hardly any support for the ballot measure, championed by state Democrats along with Newsom, was visible to freeway motorists.
Any hopes that an anti-Prop. 50 fervor would convert into a ballot box revolution, however, turned out to be a mirage for Republicans. The ballot measure to redistrict California received overwhelming approval by voters and passed even in Bianco’s county.
That stinging defeat has split state GOPers on the future of the party, according to reporting from my colleague Seema Mehta.
Some have called for wholesale changes in leadership, others are asking for patience all while personal shots were directed at notable members, including former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Let’s dive into some of her reporting.
Criticism lingered about funding
Leaders of the Republican-backed committees opposing the ballot measure were questioned about how they spent nearly $58 million in the special election after such a dismal outcome.
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, the once-prodigious Republican fundraiser, delivered a small fraction of the $100 million he vowed to raise for an opposition campaign.
Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) called on state GOP Chair Corrin Rankin to step down. He faulted other Republican leaders as well and longtime party operatives for their failure to defeat the measure, calling them “derelict of duty and untrustworthy and incompetent.”
Rankin pushed back against the criticism, saying the state party was the most active GOP force in the final stretch of the election.
Raising $11 million during the final three weeks of the campaign, the party spent it on mailers, digital ads and text messages, as well as organizing phone banks and precinct walking, she said.
What does Prop. 50 passing mean?
Barring successful legal challenges, the new California congressional districts enacted under Proposition 50 will go into effect before the 2026 election.
The new district maps favor Democratic candidates and were crafted to unseat five Republican incumbents, which could erase Republicans’ narrow edge in the House of Representatives.
If Democrats win control of the body, Trump’s policy agenda will probably be stymied and the president and members of his administration could face multiple congressional investigations.
Governator became a target
Some Republicans lamented that Schwarzenegger was not more involved in the election.
The movie star championed the creation of the independent commission in 2010, his final year in office. He campaigned for the creation of similar bodies to fight partisan drawing of district lines across the nation after leaving office.
Shawn Steel, one of California’s three representatives on the Republican National Committee, called Schwarzenegger “a cowardly politician.”
Steel said that the former governor failed to follow through on the messages he repeatedly delivered about the importance of independent redistricting.
Schwarzenegger’s team pushed back at this criticism as misinformed.
“We were clear from the beginning that he was not going to be a part of the campaign and was going to speak his mind,” said Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for the former governor. “His message was very clear and nonpartisan. When one campaign couldn’t even criticize gerrymandering in Texas, it was probably hard for voters to believe they actually cared about fairness.”
For more on the splintering, check out the full article here.
The week’s biggest stories
Trump policies and reactions
- Trump made inroads with Latino voters. The GOP is losing them ahead of the midterms.
- Judge rules federal troop deployment in Portland lacks legal basis.
- Trump has accused boat crews of being narco-terrorists. An AP report finds otherwise.
- Trump administration presses Western states to find consensus on shrinking Colorado River.
Notes from City Hall and greater L.A.
- L.A. democratic socialists look to expand their power, taking inspiration from New York’s mayoral win.
- Some at City Hall are miffed that the LAPD is hiring more officers than it can afford.
- L.A. air officials approve port pollution pact as skeptics warn of ‘no clear accountability.’
- L.A. County stores must immediately stop selling kratom and 7-OH, health department warns.
- Opposition to single-payer healthcare separates former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa from others at governor’s candidate forum.
Air travel delays
- Harvested lungs. Factory parts. How flight cutbacks could slow delivery of vital goods to LAX and other airports.
- Travelers face canceled trips and long delays as air traffic cuts continue.
Government shutdown and SNAP benefits
- SNAP benefit recipients celebrate last-minute reprieve on losing food benefits.
- Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rare weekend session.
More big stories
- Here’s the complete list of 2026 Grammy nominees.
- Off-duty LAPD officer killed in crash in Santa Clarita.
- How Dodgers fans turned a series win into $30,000 for the Blue Jays’ hometown children’s hospital.
- Lake Tahoe skating rink gets visit from unusual local — a black bear named Charlie.
- The world’s biggest consumers of electricity, major industrial gas producers, are hidden in plain sight.
This week’s must-reads
As a century-old oil field winds down, what’s next for Baldwin Hills? A sprawling park or housing?
After a century of oil extraction in the Baldwin Hills, pressure is mounting to free the 1,000-acre oil field for a better use. But long-held plans for a park may now face competition from the need for housing.
More great reads
- Inside the investigation into Melodee Buzzard’s disappearance.
- Opinion: Latinos are blowing the whistle on Trump’s reign, from the ballot box to the streets.
- Opinion: The real reason Republicans shut down the government.
- Opinion: Some Trumpists object to MAGA’s white power element. Why now?
For your weekend
Going out
- Sunday Funday: “Love Is Blind” co-host Nick Lachey breaks down his love of the Cincinnati Bengals and his Encino waffle hot spot.
- Worth a visit: L.A.’s best sushi restaurant relocates with a star bartender and a new menu format.
- Food find: Dine with history at L.A.’s landmark restaurants, founded in 1935 or earlier.
- Film review: Sydney Sweeney swings big in the boxing film ‘Christy,’ but the movie undercuts her commitment.
- Actor profile: How Billy Crudup turned an eight-minute scene in ‘Jay Kelly’ into the performance of his career.
Staying in
- Streaming review: With Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair,’ Ryan Murphy gives us the ultimate Trump-era TV show.
- Streaming review: Why Netflix’s reality TV push includes more competitions like ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’.
- Book review: Already stressed about the holiday season? Slow down, take a breath and read this.
- 🧑🍳 Here’s a recipe for chopped Steak Au Poivre.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
He looked 20 years older than he did four years ago. In my head, I thought, ‘This makes sense. The ugliness within him has deteriorated his physical body.’
