California Republicans point fingers, search for change, answers after Prop. 50 defeat

Corrin Rankin, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, speaks to the media at the California GOP Convention in Garden Grove on Sept. 6.

Along the 215 Freeway from the Inland Empire’s Murrieta to Riverside, opposition to California’s Proposition 50 was evident last month.

Banners urging a “no” vote hung from bridges in Menifee, while electronic billboards blasted digital ads in Perris. This is Riverside County, home to Sheriff Chad Bianco, a Republican and currently the leading candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in two years.

Hardly any support for the ballot measure, championed by state Democrats along with Newsom, was visible to freeway motorists.

Advertisement

Any hopes that an anti-Prop. 50 fervor would convert into a ballot box revolution, however, turned out to be a mirage for Republicans. The ballot measure to redistrict California received overwhelming approval by voters and passed even in Bianco’s county .

That stinging defeat has split state GOPers on the future of the party, according to reporting from my colleague Seema Mehta.

Some have called for wholesale changes in leadership, others are asking for patience all while personal shots were directed at notable members, including former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Advertisement

Let’s dive into some of her reporting.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Our reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the day. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Criticism lingered about funding

Leaders of the Republican-backed committees opposing the ballot measure were questioned about how they spent nearly $58 million in the special election after such a dismal outcome.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield, the once-prodigious Republican fundraiser, delivered a small fraction of the $100 million he vowed to raise for an opposition campaign.

Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) called on state GOP Chair Corrin Rankin to step down. He faulted other Republican leaders as well and longtime party operatives for their failure to defeat the measure, calling them “derelict of duty and untrustworthy and incompetent.”

Advertisement

Rankin pushed back against the criticism, saying the state party was the most active GOP force in the final stretch of the election.

Raising $11 million during the final three weeks of the campaign, the party spent it on mailers, digital ads and text messages, as well as organizing phone banks and precinct walking, she said.

What does Prop. 50 passing mean?

Barring successful legal challenges , the new California congressional districts enacted under Proposition 50 will go into effect before the 2026 election.

Advertisement

The new district maps favor Democratic candidates and were crafted to unseat five Republican incumbents, which could erase Republicans’ narrow edge in the House of Representatives.

If Democrats win control of the body, Trump’s policy agenda will probably be stymied and the president and members of his administration could face multiple congressional investigations.

Governator became a target

Some Republicans lamented that Schwarzenegger was not more involved in the election.

The movie star championed the creation of the independent commission in 2010, his final year in office. He campaigned for the creation of similar bodies to fight partisan drawing of district lines across the nation after leaving office.

Shawn Steel, one of California’s three representatives on the Republican National Committee, called Schwarzenegger “a cowardly politician.”

Steel said that the former governor failed to follow through on the messages he repeatedly delivered about the importance of independent redistricting.

Schwarzenegger’s team pushed back at this criticism as misinformed.

“We were clear from the beginning that he was not going to be a part of the campaign and was going to speak his mind,” said Daniel Ketchell, a spokesperson for the former governor. “His message was very clear and nonpartisan. When one campaign couldn’t even criticize gerrymandering in Texas, it was probably hard for voters to believe they actually cared about fairness.”

Advertisement

For more on the splintering, check out the full article here.

The week’s biggest stories

(Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / De Los; Photos by Jae C. Hong / Associated Press and Unsplash )

Trump policies and reactions

Advertisement

Notes from City Hall and greater L.A.

Air travel delays

Harvested lungs. Factory parts. How flight cutbacks could slow delivery of vital goods to LAX and other airports.

Travelers face canceled trips and long delays as air traffic cuts continue.

Government shutdown and SNAP benefits

SNAP benefit recipients celebrate last-minute reprieve on losing food benefits.

Trump signals no shutdown compromise with Democrats as senators schedule rare weekend session.



Advertisement

More big stories

This week’s must-reads

More great reads

For your weekend

(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph via Nick Lachey)

Advertisement

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

Have a great weekend, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff writer

Andrew J. Campa, reporter

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Diamy Wang, homepage intern

Izzy Nunes, audience intern

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.