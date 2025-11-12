Breaking News
Trump ‘knew about the girls,’ Jeffrey Epstein claims in explosive emails
Essential California

When immigration agents picked up a 15-year-old white teen

Immigration officers and deputy sheriffs march a group of Mexican nationals away from a foundry
June 17, 1954: Immigration officers and deputy sheriffs march group of ten Mexican nationals illegally in the United States away from an East Los Angeles foundry.
(Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Echoes of Eisenhower’s immigration dragnet, SoCal’s atmospheric river storm and more big stories.

EL SEGUNDO CA DECEMBER 12, 2019 -- Gustavo Arellano, reporter for the Los Angeles Times.
By Gustavo Arellano
Columnist Follow

Jimmy Rhoades was spraying pesticide on orange trees in San Juan Capistrano on Aug. 28 when a yell went up in the air:

Immigration agents were staging a raid.

Mexican nationals working alongside Rhoades ran into the groves and hid for hours. But la migra stuck around until the naranjeros reemerged and detained them. Agents then spotted the blond-haired, blue-eyed, 15-year-old Rhoades hiding inside a spraying rig.

They “threw me into their truck without asking any questions,” he told the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

That’s when the teen’s 11-hour hell began.

This episode took place nearly 75 years ago, but for Latinos in Southern California and beyond,
the same kind of drama is sadly becoming just another day of life in President Trump’s America.

La migra’s long history of cruel and sloppy enforcement

Rhoades and his co-workers — including a Mexican American — were driven down to Oceanside and stuffed into a room. When he asked to call his mother in Yorba Linda, an agent shoved him into a chair and shouted, “We’ll ask the questions.”

After hours in custody, Rhoades and the others were moved to an immigration processing center in Chula Vista. It was there when la migra finally asked him for ID and determined what he was insisting all along was true: He was a U.S. citizen.

Rhoades was finally released but offered no ride home, let alone an apology. His boss had to pick him up all the way from north O.C. At least he was let free; three other workers were deported.

Tales of reckless raids are becoming more and more common

As Trump pours nitro on his deportation campaign, a ProPublica investigation found a month ago that la migra has held more than 170 U.S. citizens this year alone. But this is not anything new: They also happened as far back as 1954.

Then and now, a president unleashed a scorched-earth deportation campaign in the name of securing the U.S.-Mexico border, clawing back jobs for American workers and winning back the homeland from an invading force.

This administration has cited Eisenhower’s Operation Wetback as inspiration for what Trump’s migra squad is doing right now. He and his supporters have described the campaign as a swift, orderly necessity that can be easily replicated.

But the Rhoades case showed that anyone can be swallowed up by the government’s deportation machine — and that la migra doesn’t care if innocents suffer along the way.

What’s that old saying? Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.

Rhoades’ family didn’t sue — they just hoped it would never happen again

The first newspaper stories about what happened to Rhoades came four days after his ordeal, when his parents let the press know they were seeking legal recourse or at least an apology. The Long Beach Independent wrote that they had “been advised” they could sue la migra for “alleged kidnapping, false imprisonment and placing a minor in custody with adults.”

Rhoades, for his part, told the newspaper that what he experienced was a “daytime nightmare” and that he was “petrified.”

Immigration officials at first wouldn’t confirm or deny Rhoades’ story, telling the Anaheim Bulletin, “You newspaper [men] are trying to stir up something as usual.”

But as the story spread across California, complete with a photo of Rhoades looking like a “Leave it to Beaver” background character — checkered shirt, chubby cheeks, fluffy flattop — immigration officials had to address what happened.

They blamed Rhoades.

Herman R. Landon, the Los Angeles-area director for Immigration and Naturalization Services, told the Associated Press that the teenager told his agents “false information as to where the wetbacks had gone, which resulted in their getting away” and had tried to drive off in a truck with undocumented immigrants.

“If he were a little older,” Landon warned, “he’d still be held and facing possible prosecution” — the type of line that nowadays would seem natural coming out of the mouths of any Homeland Security bigwig.

To use another cliche about history: It doesn’t repeat, but it sure can rhyme.

The Rhoades family ultimately didn’t pursue a lawsuit. “Jimmy wasn’t hurt,” his mother reasoned to the Independent. “I just hope it never happens to any other American boy.”

The more things change … OK, I’ll stop. Too bad la migra most probably won’t.

Today’s top stories

Police officers separate two men wrestling on a sidewalk
Police separate two men outside a Turning Point USA event at UC Berkeley on Nov. 10, 2025.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
Turmoil at California universities

L.A. fire investigations

Trump administration’s battles

California courts

  • A judge has refused to drop the murder charges against a man accused of killing four Pepperdine students on the PCH in 2023.
  • A former Baldwin Park police officer has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stole more than $100,000 from the police union where he served as its treasurer.
  • The mother of missing girl Melodee Buzzard was charged with false imprisonment after authorities say she held a man captive in her home.

More big stories

Commentary and opinions

  • JD Vance is loud, obnoxious and, in a very short time, he’s broken unprecedented ground with his smash-face, turn-it-to-11 approach to the vice presidency, argues columnist Mark Z. Barabak.
  • Trump’s demolition of the White House’s East Wing reveals a fracture in more than its architecture, writes guest contributor Rosa Lowinger.
  • While Venezuela is under Nicolás Maduro’s rule, guest contributor Daniel R. DePetris argues, a change in regime still can’t promise stability.
This morning’s must reads

CHUCKWALLA NATIONAL MONUMENT OCTOBER 26, 2025 -- Scenes from the Chuckwalla National Monument, a protected area in Southern California, established in January 2025 by President Biden, spanning nearly 700,000 acres. Of the nearly 740,000 acres within the boundaries of the Chuckwalla National Monument, approximately 624,270 acres are public lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Riverside and Imperial counties.. (Tecpatl Kuauhtzin / For The Times)

Climate & Environment

Five Native tribes are coming together to protect a California cultural landscape

A coalition of five California desert tribes will co-manage the 624,000-acre Chuckwalla National Monument.

Other great reads

For your downtime

Scenes from a retreat in Joshua Tree
Back to the Body’s “art of adoration” exercise aims to make all women feel beautiful.”
(Joyce Lee / For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

Question of the day: What’s one special dish your family makes for Thanksgiving?

Peg Quinn said, “When I subscribed to the Sunday LA Times in 1981, it included a free California Cookbook. I’ve used the pumpkin pie recipe every Thanksgiving since - it’s the BEST- and it always gets rave reviews!”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... the photo of the day

A woman with black hair, in a quirky green suit with extra arms and a striped tie
Janelle Monae attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on Nov. 8, 2025.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo, from Times photographer Eric Thayer, is of Janelle Monae on the red carpet at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Peacock Theater.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martin, assistant editor
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
June Hsu, editorial fellow
Andrew Campa, weekend reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
California Immigration & the Border California Politics Trump Administration

Gustavo Arellano

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He was a finalist for the 2025 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary and the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing and was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News. Arellano previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.

