Erewhon has quietly removed Hailey Bieber’s name from its $20 Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie

A diptych with the pink-hued, white-striped Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie on the left and Hailey Bieber on the right
Erewhon’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie was formerly called the Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times, Photo by Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Your morning catch-up: The end of Hailey Bieber’s $20 Erewhon smoothie, a Sacramento corruption case and more big stories.

Daniel Miller staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Stephanie Breijo.
By Daniel Miller and Stephanie Breijo

It is arguably the most famous smoothie ever — and it is no more.

Upscale grocery chain Erewhon has quietly removed model Hailey Bieber’s name from a $20 strawberry smoothie that debuted in 2022 and quickly became an emblem of L.A. culture.

What was once the Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie is now simply the Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie. We visited multiple Erewhon locations on Oct. 17, Oct. 20 and Nov. 12 and in each instance found Bieber’s name removed from the item on the menu.

A smoothie for L.A. excess

The 20-ounce smoothie — supposedly a “skin supporting” concoction of almond milk⁠, strawberries, vanilla collagen, sea moss and more — had come to signify L.A. excess and epitomize the city’s reputation for health- and beauty-focused lifestyles.

It launched in June 2022, and was said to be available for “a limited time.” But unlike other special drinks that are typically removed from Erewhon’s smoothie menu after about a month, Bieber’s beverage remained a fixture. Along the way, it became ubiquitous, and helped transform the grocery chain into an L.A. tourist destination, while generating think pieces in the Wall Street Journal, GQ and Vogue.

So why was Bieber’s name removed from the drink?

Erewhon and a representative of Bieber did not respond to requests for comment.

But workers at Erewhon smoothie bars — the chain calls them Tonic Bars — offered several unverifiable explanations for the removal of Bieber’s name, ranging from “her contract — it expired,” to “I just work here.”

Fuzzy origins of a health drink

While more than one Tonic Bar worker mentioned Bieber’s “contract,” little has been said publicly about Bieber’s arrangement with the L.A-based grocery chain.

A 2022 story by the fashion website Fashionista quoted an executive vice president at Erewhon who said that “Hailey’s team” contacted the chain about collaborating. The Erewhon executive did not disclose any details about Bieber’s contract, but the report noted that the chain shares revenue with the personalities for whom its smoothies are named. The story also said that 36,000 of Bieber’s beverages were sold during the first month the drink was offered.

Bieber, 28, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and wife of pop star Justin Bieber, is the founder of Rhode, a skin care company that launched alongside the smoothie’s debut. In May, she told Vogue she drinks one of her signature beverages daily: “I would say it’s probably 90% of the reason why my skin looks the way it does.” Comments like that — and plenty of social media posts from Bieber, who has more than 55 million followers on Instagram — helped make the drink a hit.

The pink- and white-striped concoction has its share of detractors. A Vogue journalist described its taste as “delicious chalk” and “borderline disgusting” after imbibing the beverage for a week. In a 2022 taste test of every Erewhon smoothie, The Times found it to be “actually very good ... thick, creamy, has plenty of strawberry flavor. ... But will it make your skin better? No comment.”

(We tried it — hard to say whether our skin was more radiant than normal.)

Since the smoothie’s launch, dozens of bloggers and influencers have purported to spill the secrets of its recipe — including one who claimed her copycat recipe came from a former Erewhon employee.

Erewhon has expanded rapidly in recent years, opening stores in Beverly Hills and Silver Lake. It has 10 locations across the Southland, with more on the way. The grocery chain’s success has been partly credited to its partnerships with celebrities. Sabrina Carpenter, Kourtney Kardashian, Billy Corgan, Bella Hadid and Tinx have all collaborated on smoothies with Erewhon, though none held the cultural sway or staying power of Bieber’s drink.

A mysterious end

At least one of the chain’s patrons — a fitness influencer — has noted the smoothie change-up, proclaiming in an Oct. 21 Instagram video, “Regardless of the name, it’s looking good.” She likened the smoothie’s flavor to strawberry Creme Savers candy and rated it “8/10.”

In October, Erewhon announced a $100 DIY smoothie kit that includes four servings of the famous strawberry drink and ships nationwide. Bieber’s name is absent from a webpage for the package.

But her ties to Erewhon do not appear to be fully severed. The stores’ Tonic Bars still advertise Hailey Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Soft Serve Sundae.

At $10.50, it’s a steal.

A pedestrian runs through the rain on Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita on Oct. 14.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The exterior of the guitar monument outside of the Hard Rock Casino Tejon in Bakersfield, Calif. on November 9, 2025.

A horizontal pic of a triangular maple pumpkin scone on wood tabletop with a large pumpkin latte in to go cup from Muddy Paw

A pumpkin spice latte and pastry at Muddy Paw Coffee.
(Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)
And finally ... the photo of the day

Pedro Uranga, of Los Angeles, climbs Sentinel Rock in Hidden Valley, Joshua Tree National Park.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times staff photographer Allen J. Schaben of a climber on Sentinel Rock in Hidden Valley in Joshua Tree National Park.

