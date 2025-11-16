Leaders in one O.C. city honor ‘American patriot’ Charlie Kirk with street name, official day
It’s unclear if slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk ever hosted a rally or event in Westminster.
The founder of Arizona-based Turning Point USA was perhaps most active away from suburbs like this Orange County hamlet, preferring debates with students on college campuses nationwide.
He will, however, hold a place among the heroes of Westminster.
The local City Council voted recently to name a street near City Hall and designate a day in October to honor Kirk, who was fatally shot in Utah in September at the age of 31.
My colleague Hannah Fry documented the the debate over how, or whether, the city should honor Kirk.
Let’s jump into some of that reporting.
How Kirk is being lauded
City Council members voted 4-1 Wednesday to partially rename All American Way after Kirk. His name will appear in 3-inch font below the official street name.
Replacing the street signs to add Kirk’s name is expected to cost $3,000, according to a city staff report.
The small street runs parallel to the Vietnam War Memorial at Sid Goldstein Freedom Park, named after a World War II soldier who lived in Westminster. The monument includes the names of soldiers — Americans and Vietnamese — who died in the conflict.
In the 2024 election, the precinct surrounding the street voted in favor of President Trump over former Vice President Kamala Harris by a 57% to 40% margin.
What those in favor of the honors are saying
Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, a Republican who is running for Congress next year, brought forth the change because he said Kirk “reflects the values that make Westminster truly special: pride in our country, belief in our freedom and the spirit of civic engagement.”
Councilmember Amy Phan West called Kirk a champion for free speech and an “American patriot,” and criticized the small font on the street sign as an inadequate way to honor his memory.
A separate proposal she introduced to designate Oct.14 — Kirk’s birthday — as Charlie Kirk Day in the city also passed.
“His commitment to protecting the principle of open dialogue and opposing tyranny has been a significant impact on our nation’s conversation,” she said.
The councilmember who opposed
Westminster Vice Mayor Carlos Manzo, the lone Democrat on the dais, was the sole vote against designating the street.
He said it was inappropriate given that Kirk didn’t live in Westminster and had no ties to the community. He accused his colleagues of exploiting Kirk’s death to score political points.
“That’s what you’re doing — exploiting a tragedy for political gain,” he said. “You’re going to go out there and campaign with it and say, ‘Look, I got this done in my city.’ ”
Manzo chastised his colleagues for forcing Westminster into a national political debate rather than focusing on the city’s fiscal challenges and making life better for residents, a complaint echoed by many residents who spoke at the meeting.
At one point, Manzo said West and Nguyen were trying to “out Republican each other.”
Controversies elsewhere
In Villa Park, a high school teacher allegedly removed a memorial to Kirk that was set up by students.
In Huntington Beach, another Orange County city frequently at the center of national culture war debates, a September memorial for Kirk at the pier took a dark turn when a group of men joined the crowd chanting, “White men fight back.”
For more, check out the full article here.
