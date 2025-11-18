Another attempt to clean up what may be California’s most visible homeless camp
Your morning catch up: One model for housing the homeless, a veterans memorial scandal and more big stories.
There are probably more prominent homeless encampments in California, but the collection of tents, lean-tos and makeshift shacks along the edge of the Pasadena Freeway, perched precariously above the Arroyo Seco, tend to get your attention.
Nearly 100 people have made their home inches from where 100,000 vehicles a day go screaming by. On the other side of the encampment: A massive cement channel, carrying nasty urban runoff.
But beginning last month, the city of Los Angeles began to move the unhoused people from the ragamuffin homesteads of the Arroyo Seco, removing them from the edge of the 110 Freeway into much more permanent housing.
The breadth and depth of the homelessness crisis in our state can’t be escaped, but nowhere drove the enormity of the problem home for me quite like this woebegone outpost for the dispossessed. I see the sad homes while driving down the freeway and riding my bike along the concrete Arroyo Seco. Clothes hang to dry on a chain link fence, next to heaps of rusting bicycles and garbage, the detritus of lives lived with downcast eyes. I see forgotten women and men splashing themselves as clean as possible with the only water at hand, the soupy runoff from the yards of more fortunate neighbors.
I saw how the authorities had tried and failed to roust the squatters more than once. They bulldozed tents and makeshift homes in 2015 and again early this year. People noticed because at least a few of the homes were prominent, and some had been surprisingly well made. With their wood siding, river rock, rain gutters and potted plants, the shelters struck one journalist as possessing almost a “riverfront appeal.”
In reality, the denizens of the Arroyo Seco told social workers they felt relatively secure there, but had earlier battled the same problems — high rents, lack of income, substance addictions and mental health challenges — that made homelessness epidemic around California.
What’s the latest plan to find housing for the Arroyo Seco denizens?
Led by Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez, the government said it will do a better job this time around. The District 1 lawmaker secured $6 million from the state’s $1-billion-plus Encampment Resolution Funding program. The city and partner agencies, including USC’s Street Medicine team LA Global Care social services, spent months building trust with unhoused people, starting at Lacy Street Neighborhood Park, tucked into the armpit of Interstate 5 and the 110 near the south end of the Arroyo Seco.
Nearly 30 people had turned the park into an encampment that one of the residents called “sad, cold and depressing.” While street workers fed and cared for the campers, the city worked on finding a better place for them to live.
Many insisted they didn’t want to go to another homeless shelter that they felt would be unsafe, overly restrictive or too far from home. Others wanted to make sure their new place would have room for their loved ones, including pets.
Guided by Hernandez’s office, the outreach teams eventually found permanent apartments for 27 people from Lacy Park. Many of them got spots at an apartment building, with meals and supportive services, south of the Santa Monica Freeway, not far from USC. One tenant said they pay little or no rent, at least to start out.
Michael Guerra told me he had lost his job as a chef and descended into a deep depression before landing in the park. The encouragement from outreach teams and the new apartment helped restore his hope, he said.
“It’s peaceful. It’s quiet,” Guerra said. “Before, we did the best we could. But now we know we are safe and warm and not having to worry about things that might happen in the middle of the night.”
Said one homeless woman: ‘Nobody owes them nothing’
The city program is now focused on 43 other people living farther up the Arroyo Seco, into Highland Park. When I dropped in a couple months ago, one woman along that stretch told me she would be thrilled to move inside, after more than two decades living in the streets. Leora Cervantes, 53, said she had been assaulted several times in recent years. She bemoaned the trash and graffiti left by her fellow campers, empathizing with neighbors, including citizens who use a park on the other side of the storm channel.
“I don’t think it’s right what they do, what any of us do,” said Cervantes. “They think everybody owes them something and they don’t. Nobody owes them nothing.”
Previous Arroyo cleanups failed, largely because those who were rousted did not have anywhere better to go. Hernandez acknowledged that the work of bringing people inside is slow, hard and expensive. But she doesn’t see any other way.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, ‘You can’t incarcerate your way out of this,’” the councilperson said. “What we’re proving right here is that care-first models actually work. They save lives, save money, and make our community safer, and this is how we fight back against the hate and neglect, by building a city that doesn’t abandon people when they need help the most.”
Today’s top stories
Corruption looms over Vietnam War memorial
- The memorial in Orange County is supposed to honor Vietnam War veterans, but it has been plagued by corruption and shoddy construction.
- Former Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do was sentenced to five years in federal prison in June after funneling money to his two daughters through a nonprofit meant to be working on the memorial.
- Orange County Supt. Janet Nguyen said the in-progress structure — which has cost more than $1 million — should be torn down and replaced with a new memorial.
Stormy weather continues in SoCal
- Showers could linger in Los Angeles on Tuesday following four straight days of rain — and even more rain is likely on Thursday and Friday.
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms battered Los Angeles County on Monday afternoon, with forecasters warning of flash flooding and debris flows in recently burned neighborhoods.
- Santa Barbara was hit hard by the storms, collecting 6.67 inches of rain over three days, plus flooding and a surge of accidents.
Trump’s appeal to block migrants
- The Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal from the Trump administration that argues migrants have no right to seek asylum at the southern border.
- The government is seeking the right for border agents to block asylum seekers from U.S. soil and turn away their claims without a hearing.
What else is going on
- An 8-year-old boy was killed by a tree branch at a camp in Calabasas. His parents say it wasn’t an “act of nature” and are suing.
- After three decades, O.J. Simpson’s estate has agreed to pay nearly $58 million to the Goldman family.
- Could Trump destroy the Epstein files? House lawmakers across party lines are expected to unite behind a bill on Tuesday that would compel the release of the documents.
- Danny Masterson alleges anti-Scientology bias and failures by his defense attorney in a petition to overturn his rape conviction.
- Television station owner Sinclair Inc. is pursuing a deal with E.W. Scripps to spark more TV station consolidation.
- A wrongfully convicted man who spent more than 30 years behind bars will receive $19.1 million as part of a settlement with the city of Baldwin Park.
Commentary and opinions
- Car wash workers already had it tough. Then immigration raids slammed them to the ground, writes columnist Gustavo Arellano.
- The Trump administration’s math on economic policy doesn’t add up, argues columnist Michael Hiltzik.
- Angel City finding out what matters most to fans in the L.A. market: winning, writes staff writer Kevin Baxter.
This morning’s must reads
Located in Westlake, the Silver Platter bar has been serving L.A.’s LGBTQ+ Latinx community since 1963. Owners and patrons alike are fighting for its survival.
Other must reads
- Why this California Democrat broke with his party to end the government shutdown.
- Inside the year’s best scene: the six-minute musical sequence in “Sinners.”
- L.A. can be lonely, but it doesn’t have to be. This is also a city defined by friendship.
- How little plastic does it take to kill marine animals? Scientists have answers.
For your downtime
Going out
- Shopping: Browse for one-of-a-kind gifts at these holiday markets and craft fairs.
- Food: Grab a slice — or a whole pie — at these seven pizza spots in L.A.
- Bars: Cheer on your favorite team at L.A.’s first women’s sports bar.
Staying in
- Shows: Laugh along with Glen Powell’s “SNL” hosting debut.
- Movies: Stream the new animated film “Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires.”
- 🧑🍳 Recipe: Here’s a recipe for Roasted Turkey With Mole-Inspired Spice Rub.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
A question for you: What’s one special dish your family makes for Thanksgiving?
Jose Cabanillas said, “Years ago, Russ Parsons wrote up for the Times about testing how to ‘dry brine’ a turkey for Thanksgiving like Judy Rodgers prepared the chickens at Zuni Cafe. I had to try it, and it became the family standard for the big dinner. Perfect bird. Everybody loves it. It has become the albatross around my neck, an inescapable curse that I must prepare every year. Thanks, Russ.”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times staff photographer Jason Armond of Highland Avenue in Altadena, where neighbors are learning to rebuild through community after the Eaton fire.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
June Hsu, editorial fellow
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
