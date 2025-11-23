Challenge yourself to try one of our new favorite L.A. pizzas

Top, left to right: The Spiceroni pizza from Wallflour Pizza in Eagle Rock; the Bianco pizza from Fiorelli Pizza comes with four cheeses, roasted garlic, lemon, potato and guandilla peppers. Bottom, left to right: The D-Fresh pizza from Redwood Pie in Hermosa Beach, topped with pickled serrano chiles and spicy sausage; a pepperoni pizza from Sonny’s in Hollywood.

Last year, I was fortunate enough to travel to Naples, Italy for the first time.

One of the many reasons to visit this historical and culinary diamond is to experience the famed Margherita pizza, invented there in the late 19th century.

My wife, a group of travelers and I caught a break when a table opened at 50 Kalò, a pizzeria lauded in Italy’s Michelin guide and known for its amazing doughs.

We ordered a variety of Neapolitan pizzas, including a pair of the tomato, mozzarella and basil-based Margheritas. How fortunate we were.

One person at our table, however, refused to try them. Her name is Jan and she’s from New Jersey.

“It’s not better than New York style,” she told a stunned table. “I’m sure it’s fine, but my guy is better.”

We all know a Jan in our lives — or sometimes, it’s us. We all have our favorites, whether it’s pizza, tacos, draft beers or wines. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying something different.

And you don’t have to travel to Italy for a great slice. My colleague, Food columnist Jenn Harris, compiled a list of seven new favorite pizzas to try in Los Angeles.

Harris takes readers from Hermosa Beach to Eagle Rock, and from Santa Monica to Los Feliz in search of a lovely pie.

Let’s jump into a few selections from Harris’ list — and remember, don’t be a Jan.

A pepperoni pizza from Sonny’s in Hollywood. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Sonny’s (Hollywood)

I have seen all the social media influencers proclaiming Sonny’s to be the best new pizza in Los Angeles. It’s a giant pizza, with a diameter that seems like the size of a semi-truck tire. The crust is so crisp, the crackles are audible in every video of people munching on it.

A layer of bronze oil sits atop the pizza and settles in the many cups of pepperoni. It creates a sheen over the cheese. My fingers were shiny. The oil dripped down my chin. The cheese, sauce and crust coalesce into a slender slice that’s sturdy enough, but flops at the tip.

Some of the crust was cracker-like and golden. Some of it was burnt. It’s not a perfect pizza, but I appreciated the thin crust and the flavor of the grease-streaked mottled cheese. And if someone else is offering to go through the trouble of ordering the pizza, I’ll happily eat it.

The D-Fresh pizza from Redwood Pie in Hermosa Beach. The pizza is topped with pickled serrano chiles and spicy sausage. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times)

Redwood Pie (Hermosa Beach)

I first encountered Erik Vose’s pizza when he was operating Vivace Pizzeria, a food truck that housed a 5,500-pound Acunto Mario oven. He made some of the best bubble-flecked Neapolitan pies in the city. Now he’s creating his own category of pizza at Redwood Pie in Hermosa Beach.

He’s making a sourdough crust with a blend of five flours from Central Milling. It’s bready and wonderfully chewy, a sheath of amber orbs and tight, tiny bubbles that create the ideal crunch.

The slice of pepperoni is textbook perfect from Redwood Pie, with a well-balanced sauce, a blanket of cheese and pepperoni cups that transform into blistered meat candy in the oven. For the white pie fans, there’s the “D-Fresh.” A rugged landscape of hot Italian sausage crumbles, frizzled basil and pickled Serrano chiles tops the mozzarella base — and leaves your lips humming with heat.

Pork-and-beef bolognese pizza at Bub and Grandma’s Pizza in Highland Park. (Stephanie Breijo / Los Angeles Times)

Bub and Grandma’s Pizza (Highland Park)

If you’ve been following Andy Kadin’s career, you know that his breads can be found at restaurants around the city. So it should come as no surprise that his sourdough pizzas possess a wonderful tang and a durable crust that cracks with each fold and bite.

Kadin developed his pizza dough alongside chef Jeff Whittaker, who previously cooked at Hippo and Bar Monette. For the Bolognese pizza at Bub and Grandma’s Pizza, they slather the crust in a robust, meaty pork and beef ragu, with big boulders of meat protruding from the melted mozzarella.

The porchetta pie is painted with a decadent garlic cream and cloaked in ribbons of porchetta, charred broccolini and plenty of pepperoncini. It’s finished with a drizzle of garlic oil and a sprinkle of fennel salt. Imagine all the makings of a stellar porchetta sandwich in pizza form.

For more pizza wonderment, check out this link for the entire list.

Snow-starved California ski resorts delay openings despite powerful recent storms.

Huge storms produced wettest November on record for parts of Southern California.

