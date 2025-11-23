Challenge yourself to try one of our new favorite L.A. pizzas
Last year, I was fortunate enough to travel to Naples, Italy for the first time.
One of the many reasons to visit this historical and culinary diamond is to experience the famed Margherita pizza, invented there in the late 19th century.
My wife, a group of travelers and I caught a break when a table opened at 50 Kalò, a pizzeria lauded in Italy’s Michelin guide and known for its amazing doughs.
We ordered a variety of Neapolitan pizzas, including a pair of the tomato, mozzarella and basil-based Margheritas. How fortunate we were.
One person at our table, however, refused to try them. Her name is Jan and she’s from New Jersey.
“It’s not better than New York style,” she told a stunned table. “I’m sure it’s fine, but my guy is better.”
We all know a Jan in our lives — or sometimes, it’s us. We all have our favorites, whether it’s pizza, tacos, draft beers or wines. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying something different.
And you don’t have to travel to Italy for a great slice. My colleague, Food columnist Jenn Harris, compiled a list of seven new favorite pizzas to try in Los Angeles.
Harris takes readers from Hermosa Beach to Eagle Rock, and from Santa Monica to Los Feliz in search of a lovely pie.
Let’s jump into a few selections from Harris’ list — and remember, don’t be a Jan.
Sonny’s (Hollywood)
I have seen all the social media influencers proclaiming Sonny’s to be the best new pizza in Los Angeles. It’s a giant pizza, with a diameter that seems like the size of a semi-truck tire. The crust is so crisp, the crackles are audible in every video of people munching on it.
A layer of bronze oil sits atop the pizza and settles in the many cups of pepperoni. It creates a sheen over the cheese. My fingers were shiny. The oil dripped down my chin. The cheese, sauce and crust coalesce into a slender slice that’s sturdy enough, but flops at the tip.
Some of the crust was cracker-like and golden. Some of it was burnt. It’s not a perfect pizza, but I appreciated the thin crust and the flavor of the grease-streaked mottled cheese. And if someone else is offering to go through the trouble of ordering the pizza, I’ll happily eat it.
Redwood Pie (Hermosa Beach)
I first encountered Erik Vose’s pizza when he was operating Vivace Pizzeria, a food truck that housed a 5,500-pound Acunto Mario oven. He made some of the best bubble-flecked Neapolitan pies in the city. Now he’s creating his own category of pizza at Redwood Pie in Hermosa Beach.
He’s making a sourdough crust with a blend of five flours from Central Milling. It’s bready and wonderfully chewy, a sheath of amber orbs and tight, tiny bubbles that create the ideal crunch.
The slice of pepperoni is textbook perfect from Redwood Pie, with a well-balanced sauce, a blanket of cheese and pepperoni cups that transform into blistered meat candy in the oven. For the white pie fans, there’s the “D-Fresh.” A rugged landscape of hot Italian sausage crumbles, frizzled basil and pickled Serrano chiles tops the mozzarella base — and leaves your lips humming with heat.
Bub and Grandma’s Pizza (Highland Park)
If you’ve been following Andy Kadin’s career, you know that his breads can be found at restaurants around the city. So it should come as no surprise that his sourdough pizzas possess a wonderful tang and a durable crust that cracks with each fold and bite.
Kadin developed his pizza dough alongside chef Jeff Whittaker, who previously cooked at Hippo and Bar Monette. For the Bolognese pizza at Bub and Grandma’s Pizza, they slather the crust in a robust, meaty pork and beef ragu, with big boulders of meat protruding from the melted mozzarella.
The porchetta pie is painted with a decadent garlic cream and cloaked in ribbons of porchetta, charred broccolini and plenty of pepperoncini. It’s finished with a drizzle of garlic oil and a sprinkle of fennel salt. Imagine all the makings of a stellar porchetta sandwich in pizza form.
For more pizza wonderment, check out this link for the entire list.
The week’s biggest stories
Blazes and large-scale fires
- Shelter-in-place order lifted for San Pedroand Wilmington as firefighters battle hazardous blaze on cargo ship.
- Los Angeles Fire Department records show no sign of ‘cold trailing’ again at Lachman fire.
- The first home has been rebuilt in the wake of the Palisades fire.
Trump policies and reactions
- News Analysis: How the Saudi crown prince went from pariah to feted White House guest.
- 80,000 undocumented California students threatened by Trump suit.
- An L.A. man was detained in an immigration raid. No one knows where he is.
- Trump pledge to ‘immediately’ end protections for Minnesota Somalis sparks fear and legal questions.
Unpredictable, bizarre deaths
- Woman is decapitated by a garbage truck near elementary school in Orange County.
- One killed, cars crushed as Santa Ana winds knock down tree in L.A.
- Washington state resident dies of new H5N5 form of bird flu.
Rain, snow and wet weather
- Snow-starved California ski resorts delay openings despite powerful recent storms.
- Huge storms produced wettest November on record for parts of Southern California.
What else is going on
- Santa Monica to pay $350,000 to family of displaced Black entrepreneur as part of larger reparations effort.
- Skechers investors say they were forced to take a bad deal when the company went private.
- Inland Empire residents receive anonymous threatening Christmas cards: ‘You are warned.’
- She set up three surfers visiting Mexico to be robbed, investigators say. All were found dead in a well.
- False imprisonment charge dropped against Ashlee Buzzard as search for daughter Melodee continues.
- Why ‘Wicked’s Oscar spell might be broken ‘For Good.’
Ten years after his cult-hit debut — and amid a Grammy-winning songwriting career — Tobias Jesso Jr. has released a sophomore solo album, ‘Shine.’
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
L.A. Affairs: Los Angeles chewed me up and spit me out. Did my husband really want us to move there?
We had been married for a year when my husband suggested moving to the West Coast. L.A. was never a place in which I imagined myself thriving.
