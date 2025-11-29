Advertisement
Essential California

Holiday shopping season is upon us. Here’s why you should buy local

A snow globe containing an illuminated sign that reads "The 2025 Holiday Gift Guide"
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: Why you should buy local during holiday shopping season, the best grocery store fried chicken in L.A. and more big stories.

Lisa Boone.
By Lisa Boone
Staff Writer Follow

I’m writing from inside a greenhouse at Creature’s Plants & Coffee in Eagle Rock, where I’m surrounded by towering Monstera plants, Chinese evergreens and white amaryllis bulbs for the holidays.

Creature’s, which we included in our guide to 101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts, is part of a stretch of independent businesses on Eagle Rock Boulevard that will offer in-store specials today for Small Business Saturday.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Advertisement

The nursery and gift shop is more than just a retail space. It’s a community hub, said owner Hope Creature in our Eagle Rock neighborhood guide, “bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”

Local shop owners are optimistic despite sluggish sales

Many stores are facing tough times amid economic uncertainty, tariffs, local fires, ICE raids and the recent government shutdown.

“People are being cautious,” said Sonya Gallardo, who owns Highlow Gift Shop in Torrance. “I waited a long time to place my orders due to all the tariff uncertainty. I waited until I couldn’t wait anymore and I am seeing that with customers too.”

Advertisement

During recent visits to Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts on La Brea Avenue, I was the only one in the store. “I’m happy for the street traffic from République,” said owner Christina Mullin as she wrapped a gift for my niece in colorful German paper. “I’m hoping that the holidays are going to be the bump that we need.”

Over at Marz on Mission Street in South Pasadena, owner Jasa Cocke was slightly more optimistic. “Business has been steady,” she said. “We have really nice repeat customers. You can park close by, and I do pop-up events that keep things fun.”

Despite sluggish sales since September, Jill Pearson of Hömage in Pasadena is confident that people will want to shop locally for the holidays. “It’s hard to resist spreading joy,” she said.

Advertisement

The absolute delight of in-person shopping

Last December, after attending the winter market at Plant Material in Altadena, I saw how shopping in person can have a lasting effect on the community. At the time, local artists gathered on the nursery’s grounds to share handcrafted ceramics, artisanal foods, jewelry and textiles. A month later, many of them were homeless after the Eaton fire swept through Altadena.

But the community showed up for them.

High-end stores are fun, of course, and I love perusing designer goods at luxury department stores and local vintage stores. But I find it a lot more rewarding — and so much less stressful — to park, walk and shop my way through L.A. neighborhoods such as Mission Street in South Pasadena, Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village, Holly Street in Pasadena, York in Highland Park and Larchmont Boulevard in Larchmont Village than to find a parking spot at a jam-packed mall.

Over the past year, supporting small businesses has strengthened our community ties, especially after the devastating fires. Let’s keep it going. For more tips on gift shops, gift-giving and community events happening this season, check out the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.

Advertisement

The week’s biggest stories

Cars are parked bumper to bumper in the Florence neighborhood in Los Angeles.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Crime and courts

Education

Climate and environment

What else is going on

Must reads

Los Angeles, CA, Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Ray Ushikubo, 24, has the rare honor to play the 1741 Guarneri "del Gesu" Violin, also called the "Playfair."The 284-year-old violin was made by one of the greatest violin makers of all time, Guarneri, who is revered alongside Stradivari. Ushikubo will play Tomaso Antonio Vitali's Chaconne in G minor, Nathan Milstein's Paganiniana, Ernest Chausson's Poeme, and Maurice Ravels' Tzigane on the violin at a free concert at the Colburn School on Dec. 3. This story is a preview to the concert that shares the violin's unique history and the significance of a 24-year-old playing such a special instrument. Only 250 of these violins were made and this is on special loan to Ushikubo from Colin Maki Inc., a rare instrument shop in NY. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

At 24, he gets to play a 284-year-old violin. See the extraordinary pairing at a free L.A. concert

At 24, Ray Ushikubo gets the rare honor of playing the Playfair violin made by one of the greatest violin makers of all time, Guarneri ‘del Gesù,’ in 1741.

Other meaty reads

Advertisement

For your downtime

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
Eric Wareheim for Sunday Funday.
(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Marcus Nilsson)

Going out

Staying in

Advertisement

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

APRIL 18: Los Angeles Dodgers line up during opening day game vs San Francisco Giants at Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Sports

The day the Dodgers attracted the most A-list celebrities in history — 67 years ago

Nearly 70 years ago, Groucho Marx, Edward G. Robinson, Jimmy Stewart, Burt Lancaster, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock and Gene Autry helped make the Dodgers’ first game in Los Angeles perhaps the most star-studded sports event of all time

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaEssential California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Lisa Boone

Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement