Holiday shopping season is upon us. Here’s why you should buy local

I’m writing from inside a greenhouse at Creature’s Plants & Coffee in Eagle Rock , where I’m surrounded by towering Monstera plants, Chinese evergreens and white amaryllis bulbs for the holidays.

Creature’s, which we included in our guide to 101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts , is part of a stretch of independent businesses on Eagle Rock Boulevard that will offer in-store specials today for Small Business Saturday .

The nursery and gift shop is more than just a retail space. It’s a community hub, said owner Hope Creature in our Eagle Rock neighborhood guide , “bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”

Local shop owners are optimistic despite sluggish sales

Many stores are facing tough times amid economic uncertainty, tariffs, local fires, ICE raids and the recent government shutdown.

“People are being cautious,” said Sonya Gallardo, who owns Highlow Gift Shop in Torrance. “I waited a long time to place my orders due to all the tariff uncertainty. I waited until I couldn’t wait anymore and I am seeing that with customers too.”

During recent visits to Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts on La Brea Avenue, I was the only one in the store. “I’m happy for the street traffic from République, ” said owner Christina Mullin as she wrapped a gift for my niece in colorful German paper. “I’m hoping that the holidays are going to be the bump that we need.”

Over at Marz on Mission Street in South Pasadena, owner Jasa Cocke was slightly more optimistic. “Business has been steady,” she said. “We have really nice repeat customers. You can park close by, and I do pop-up events that keep things fun.”

Despite sluggish sales since September, Jill Pearson of Hömage in Pasadena is confident that people will want to shop locally for the holidays. “It’s hard to resist spreading joy,” she said.

The absolute delight of in-person shopping

Last December, after attending the winter market at Plant Material in Altadena , I saw how shopping in person can have a lasting effect on the community. At the time, local artists gathered on the nursery’s grounds to share handcrafted ceramics, artisanal foods, jewelry and textiles. A month later, many of them were homeless after the Eaton fire swept through Altadena .

But the community showed up for them.



Textile artist Shaadee Ighanian launched a grassroots quilt campaign for people who lost their homes.

for people who lost their homes. Artist Linda Hsiao , who was displaced, quickly organized the nonprofit Altadena Kindred to benefit the children of Altadena who had lost not just their homes, but their schools.

, who was displaced, quickly organized the nonprofit to benefit the children of Altadena who had lost not just their homes, but their schools. Four weeks after the Eaton fire claimed his home, bladesmith Nicholas Berkofsky , who also attended the winter market, was back at work in his East Los Angeles studio, hand-forging a pizza cutter for his neighborhood pizzeria, Pizza of Venice .

High-end stores are fun, of course, and I love perusing designer goods at luxury department stores and local vintage stores . But I find it a lot more rewarding — and so much less stressful — to park, walk and shop my way through L.A. neighborhoods such as Mission Street in South Pasadena, Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village , Holly Street in Pasadena , York in Highland Park and Larchmont Boulevard in Larchmont Village than to find a parking spot at a jam-packed mall.

Over the past year, supporting small businesses has strengthened our community ties, especially after the devastating fires. Let’s keep it going. For more tips on gift shops, gift-giving and community events happening this season, check out the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide .

