Holiday shopping season is upon us. Here’s why you should buy local
Your morning catch-up: Why you should buy local during holiday shopping season, the best grocery store fried chicken in L.A. and more big stories.
I’m writing from inside a greenhouse at Creature’s Plants & Coffee in Eagle Rock, where I’m surrounded by towering Monstera plants, Chinese evergreens and white amaryllis bulbs for the holidays.
Creature’s, which we included in our guide to 101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts, is part of a stretch of independent businesses on Eagle Rock Boulevard that will offer in-store specials today for Small Business Saturday.
The nursery and gift shop is more than just a retail space. It’s a community hub, said owner Hope Creature in our Eagle Rock neighborhood guide, “bringing people together to explore, learn and connect.”
Local shop owners are optimistic despite sluggish sales
Many stores are facing tough times amid economic uncertainty, tariffs, local fires, ICE raids and the recent government shutdown.
“People are being cautious,” said Sonya Gallardo, who owns Highlow Gift Shop in Torrance. “I waited a long time to place my orders due to all the tariff uncertainty. I waited until I couldn’t wait anymore and I am seeing that with customers too.”
During recent visits to Miracle Mile Toys & Gifts on La Brea Avenue, I was the only one in the store. “I’m happy for the street traffic from République,” said owner Christina Mullin as she wrapped a gift for my niece in colorful German paper. “I’m hoping that the holidays are going to be the bump that we need.”
Over at Marz on Mission Street in South Pasadena, owner Jasa Cocke was slightly more optimistic. “Business has been steady,” she said. “We have really nice repeat customers. You can park close by, and I do pop-up events that keep things fun.”
Despite sluggish sales since September, Jill Pearson of Hömage in Pasadena is confident that people will want to shop locally for the holidays. “It’s hard to resist spreading joy,” she said.
The absolute delight of in-person shopping
Last December, after attending the winter market at Plant Material in Altadena, I saw how shopping in person can have a lasting effect on the community. At the time, local artists gathered on the nursery’s grounds to share handcrafted ceramics, artisanal foods, jewelry and textiles. A month later, many of them were homeless after the Eaton fire swept through Altadena.
But the community showed up for them.
- Textile artist Shaadee Ighanian launched a grassroots quilt campaign for people who lost their homes.
- Artist Linda Hsiao, who was displaced, quickly organized the nonprofit Altadena Kindred to benefit the children of Altadena who had lost not just their homes, but their schools.
- Four weeks after the Eaton fire claimed his home, bladesmith Nicholas Berkofsky, who also attended the winter market, was back at work in his East Los Angeles studio, hand-forging a pizza cutter for his neighborhood pizzeria, Pizza of Venice.
High-end stores are fun, of course, and I love perusing designer goods at luxury department stores and local vintage stores. But I find it a lot more rewarding — and so much less stressful — to park, walk and shop my way through L.A. neighborhoods such as Mission Street in South Pasadena, Glendale Boulevard in Atwater Village, Holly Street in Pasadena, York in Highland Park and Larchmont Boulevard in Larchmont Village than to find a parking spot at a jam-packed mall.
Over the past year, supporting small businesses has strengthened our community ties, especially after the devastating fires. Let’s keep it going. For more tips on gift shops, gift-giving and community events happening this season, check out the L.A. Times Holiday Gift Guide.
- Thieves are stealing keyless cars in minutes. Here’s how to protect your vehicle.
- A dead girl was found in D4vd’s Tesla. Now, LAPD describes the probe as an “investigation into murder.”
- A Hawthorne man confessed, then confessed more, in the horrifying murder and necrophilic rape of his ex.
- Singer Ray J was arrested on Thanksgiving Day on suspicion of making threats in Los Angeles.
- Will California’s new K-12 antisemitism law make up for Trump’s civil rights cuts?
- Why USC students who want to be doctors and engineers are minoring in comedy.
- Why outrage is erupting over Trump’s plan to exclude nursing from “professional” designation.
- Colleges ease the dreaded admissions process as the supply of applicants declines.
- A scenic L.A. suburb with ocean views went off grid. How are residents surviving?
- Can you survive a wildfire sheltering at home? For one community, L.A. County Fire says it may be the only option.
- This disabled mom survived the Eaton fire. Now, the recovery is killing her.
- California could get its first gasoline pipeline. Would that lower gas prices?
- A wealthy California coastal city has banned pickleball, saying it “turned into a madhouse.”
- Los Angeles-area shoppers are spending 14% less this holiday season than last year, yet they’re investing more time hunting for deals at outlets.
- California braces for an early, sharper flu season as virus mutation outpaces the vaccine, experts say.
- Their dog vanished during a trip to San Diego. They found her swimming half a mile offshore.
- Who makes the best grocery store fried chicken in L.A.? Here’s our top 10 ranking.
At 24, he gets to play a 284-year-old violin. See the extraordinary pairing at a free L.A. concert
At 24, Ray Ushikubo gets the rare honor of playing the Playfair violin made by one of the greatest violin makers of all time, Guarneri ‘del Gesù,’ in 1741.
- Dr. Phil was America’s best-known celebrity therapist. How did his media network crash?
- Column: Crypto promoters saw Trump as their savior. Then reality set in.
- How “Stranger Things” became Netflix’s “Star Wars,” propelling it into Hollywood’s stratosphere.
- What’s in a rivalry? UCLA’s newcomers now know after watching a video about USC.
- Sunday Funday: Comedian Eric Wareheim, known for “Tim and Eric Awesome Show,” offers a guide to his ideal L.A. including hidden-gem dining from Highland Park to Alhambra.
- Restaurants: How to get a table at Wilde’s, one of L.A.’s buzziest new restaurants.
- Holiday shows: December can bring stress, but it also brings the feel-good holiday shows. Here are a few on our radar.
- Movie theaters: Here are some of the best movies to see in L.A. this week.
- Television: “Stranger Things” has returned for its final season, and our misfits are poised for battle.
- Film and television: The 12-plus movies and TV shows we’re watching this Thanksgiving weekend.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for Ligia Rossi’s Alfajores (sandwich cookies).
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
Nearly 70 years ago, Groucho Marx, Edward G. Robinson, Jimmy Stewart, Burt Lancaster, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock and Gene Autry helped make the Dodgers’ first game in Los Angeles perhaps the most star-studded sports event of all time
