Ralphs? Stater Bros.? Albertsons? We’ve found the supermarket king of fried chicken

Dining at a gourmet restaurant is fun, but I’ve always preferred finding an unexpected jewel.
One unassuming gem I really used to enjoy was the now-shuttered Krispy Krunchy Chicken located inside a liquor store in Alhambra.
Patrons generally entered to buy a Coke or a Powerball ticket — the place wasn’t even conducive to buying a meal — in a mini mall with a way-too-small parking lot. But they ended up walking away surprised by the crispy treats.
Krispy Krunchy delivered fried, yet tender and juicy breasts and wings at a reasonable price.
Krispy Krunchy is a chain, and I’ve visited other locations, also in gas stations and small retail spaces, but they’re never as good.
That’s why I was so glad to see Food columnist Jenn Harris’ recent list, ranking L.A.’s 10 best in grocery store fried chicken.
Let’s take a look at some of Harris’ favorites.
8. Ralphs
This chicken had a feathery coating that was almost powdery across the surface. But even the best dredging and frying techniques couldn’t save the chicken beneath.
The meat was bone-dry and tasteless. I stripped off pieces of their crispy skin and enjoyed them as a snack. The remaining meat I shredded and shoved into the middle of a casserole, where it belonged. Price: $5 for four pieces.
6. Gelson’s
The chicken from this gourmet grocery store looks like it was plucked from a Norman Rockwell painting.
It is the perfect specimen of poultry, with a rough surface cloaked in a pale bronze carapace. The meat was juicy throughout, underneath a shell that retained its crunch, even after a short drive home.
But it lacked any real flavor or seasoning and required copious amounts of hot sauce. And for that, it lands near the middle of the pack. Price: $6.99 for four pieces.
4. Stater Bros.
The market advertises something called Cleo & Leo chicken at the deli counter. It’s proudly displayed on the signage and the takeout boxes. The name comes from Cleo and Leo Stater, the twin brothers who started Stater Bros. markets in 1936.
Cleo & Leo chicken is beautifully crisp, with fragile, but rough skin. It tends to slide from the meat rather than hold on, leaving some bites with all the fun, and others devoid of skin.
Your hands will shine with grease, and your lap will be covered with stray fragments of crust, but you’ll be happy.
My only qualm with this chicken was the texture of the meat. It had a soft, almost artificial quality to it that was noticeable about two pieces in. If that doesn’t sound like a deal-breaker, invite Cleo & Leo to your party. Price: $6.99 for four pieces.
2. Pavilions
The Pavilions chicken possessed a multi-layered crunch that set it apart from the rest. A loud, satisfying, cracking crunch from its nubby bronzed veneer.
This is grade-A picnic chicken that survived its paper bag and 12 hours in the refrigerator. If we were to give an award based on crunch alone, Pavilions would be the victor.
The chicken was plump and tender, but the overall flavor was just shy of perfect. If someone in the back had sprinkled on a little black pepper, this could have been the winner. Maybe take the chicken home and season it yourself. Price: $6.99 for four pieces.
So, who is No. 1? You’ll have to check out the full article for the answer.
The week’s biggest stories
Education news and trends
- School enrollment drops amid ICE raids.
- More California students than ever are heading out of state for college. Here’s why.
- Will California’s new K-12 antisemitism law make up for Trump’s civil rights cuts?
Trump announcements and reactions
- Trump pushes for more restrictions on Afghan refugees. Experts say many are already in place.
- How an ICE hospital incident sparked alarm about the patient rights of immigrants.
- College freshman is deported despite court order while trying to fly home for Thanksgiving surprise.
Animal tales
- Their dog vanished during a trip to San Diego. They found her swimming half a mile offshore.
- Beloved eagle, a school mascot, electrocuted on power lines above Bay Area elementary school.
- Woman accused of throwing malnourished poodle over 8-foot fence of vet clinic.
Crime, courts and policing
- Thieves are stealing keyless cars in minutes. Here’s how to protect your vehicle.
- Black Friday shooting at Westfield Valley Fair mall may have been gang-related, police say.
- Singer Ray J arrested on Thanksgiving Day on suspicion of making threats in Los Angeles.
What else is going on
- He wants to be L.A.’s next city controller after pushing a $1-billion Hollywood studio project.
- UCLA fans tailgating at Rose Bowl apprehensive about possible move to SoFi Stadium.
- California city that banned chain businesses downtown gets a Little Caesars. Wait, what?
- Pair of earthquakes shake Riverside County near Idyllwild.
Must reads
No floodlights illuminate the night sky when the citizens of Mexico’s Gotham need a hand.
Other meaty reads
- ‘Dodgers Rule’: Graffiti artist Chaka and others draw inspiration — and murals — from World Series champs.
- A scenic L.A. suburb with ocean views went off grid. How are residents surviving?
- How ‘Stranger Things’ became Netflix’s ‘Star Wars,’ propelling it into Hollywood’s stratosphere.
- In Saudi Arabia’s green highlands, a different kingdom emerges.
- Prep talk: Cathedral’s unusual arrangement: President, principal are head coaches.
- Opinion: Epstein victims deserve spotlight. So do 5,700 Native women and girls reported missing each year.
- Opinion: Tulsa Remote helps the city — but what about the people it brings in?
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Comedian Eric Wareheim promises nursery hopping, hoagies and numbing Sichuan-Vietnamese food on his perfect day.
- Holiday shopping: 101 great L.A. shops to find thoughtful holiday gifts.
- Shopping and sipping: 15 L.A. spots that’ll keep you caffeinated while shopping for holiday gifts.
- Elite dining: How to get a table at Wilde’s, one of L.A.’s buzziest new restaurants.
- Movie review: ‘Zootopia 2’ traffics in real-world ideas — even if they’re covered with fur or snake scales.
Staying in
- Holiday classics: The 12 movies we’re most looking forward to this holiday season.
- One last season: ‘Stranger Things’ wanted to make ‘Vecna on steroids’ for Season 5. Here’s how they did it.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for bison and sweet corn soup.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I pursued a commitment with an unavailable man who was the friend of my ex. The emotional pain was unreal.
