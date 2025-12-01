California is losing undergrads to out-of-state schools

More California students than ever are heading out of state for college.

California, we have a problem.

The Golden State is home to the largest public four-year higher education system in the country, and has some of the nation’s most affordable and highest-ranked public universities.

Yet, students from California are heading out of state for college now more than ever.

The University of California system admitted 100,947 first-year California students in the fall — its largest class, up more than 7% from 2024. But that pales in comparison with the number of students the state is losing.

According to a Public Policy Institute of California report released last month, the share of college-bound California high school graduates enrolling in out-of-state colleges has climbed in the last two decades, rising from 8.5% in 2002 to 14.6% in 2022.

Where students are headed

As my colleague Iris Kwok reported , West Coast and Southwest colleges in particular seek out California students in their recruitment efforts. Many public universities sweeten the deal by participating in a program offering Californians discounted tuition at public colleges in the West.

Among the nearly 40,000 California high school grads who enrolled in out-of-state colleges in 2022, roughly a third flocked to Arizona, Oregon or New York, researchers found in their analysis of enrollment data from the National Center for Education Statistics . In 2002, that number was closer to 15,000.

In Arizona, the most popular universities included Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University and the University of Arizona. In Oregon, the University of Oregon drew the highest number of Californians.

California grads who moved to New York for college were drawn to smaller, private liberal arts colleges, Iris noted, usually with heftier tuition than California’s public universities.

Cost and affordability are major factors

After taking into account financial aid or merit-based scholarships, private colleges can sometimes end up costing less than a California public university, said Erica Rosales, executive director of College Match, a mentoring program for low-income students in Los Angeles.

“For a low-income, first-generation student, a private institution that meets full need without loans is often the most affordable and most supportive option available,” Rosales told Iris in an email.

Rosales, who has spent nearly two decades helping students navigate the college admissions process, noted that Cal Grant income ceilings leave out some middle-class families unable to afford to send their children to a UC or California State University campus. Financial aid at CSU campuses typically covers tuition, not room and board, according to Rosales.

More research is needed to fully understand what is driving high school graduates out of state. The Public Policy Institute of California says that ensuring California’s high school students have access to Cal Grants and know the advantages of staying in state could help.

Direct admissions programs, such as a CSU pilot program developed with Riverside County, also are promising.

Today’s top stories

Residents surround Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents in Bell on June 20, 2025. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. County supervisors are set to ban masks worn by ICE agents

The move comes after intensified immigration raids since June, with masked agents detaining residents and raising concerns about impersonation and a lack of due process, possibly setting up a legal battle with the Trump administration.

If the ordinance is approved, it will — per county policy — go again before supervisors for a second vote, scheduled for Dec. 9. The ban would then go into effect 30 days later.

School enrollment drops amid ICE raids

Across the nation, immigration raids and border restrictions have led to a drop in K-12 enrollment that appears to number in at least the tens of thousands, affecting Los Angeles, San Diego, Miami and elsewhere, based on figures provided by school district officials.

Los Angeles Unified lost about 7,000 more students than projected this year.

For students who had already been attending U.S. schools, the decline is an indicator of disrupted learning — and, in some school districts, could lead to financial shortfalls.

Several new EVs were on display at the L.A. Auto Show

The auto show saw new models debut, including the 2026 Jeep Recon — a Wrangler-style electric vehicle advertised by the company as “the only fully electric Trail Rated SUV” — that offers a range of 230 miles, starting at $65,000.

This year, the L.A. Auto Show came at an important moment as the Trump administration has ended rebates that lowered the price of EVs, aiding the oil industry.

2026 World Cup draw: How to watch and how it works

The largest and most complex World Cup in history will kick off in a little more than six months.

The 48-team tournament, the first to be played in three countries, will open in Mexico on June 11 and in Canada and the U.S. a day later.

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will host eight of the record 104 games, including two of the U.S. team’s three group-stage matches.

Who the Americans will face in the opening round will be determined Friday morning when the tournament draw is held at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

What else is going on

The Shroud of Turin: An Immersive Experience, is a new interactive exhibit at the Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, which features a new exhibit that wants to lure young Christians.

