Crime, drunkenness and busking: Residents say Long Beach’s Belmont Shore is unsafe
Your morning catch up: Belmont Shore residents are asking for more policing as they say they feel unsafe, see who Team USA drew in this summer’s World Cup and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
I first visited Legends Sports Bar at Long Beach’s iconic Belmont Shore about 15 years ago.
The place was as advertised: walls of televisions showing local and out-of-town games, inexpensive drinks, sports memorabilia, a lively crowd and a buzzing atmosphere.
It was the kind of place a Chicago Bears fan like myself could plunge into a beef dip to drown my sorrows after another 20-point defeat.
I remember thinking at the time how fun the locale and general Belmont Shore were. Safety and crime weren’t even a consideration.
That is not the case today, according to residents, business owners and politicians who say it’s a different scene in Belmont Shore, particularly along its 2nd Street thoroughfare.
In response to a city of Long Beach effort to tackle what residents are saying is an increase in crime, drunkenness and unregulated vending in Belmont Shore, four bars that normally operate until 2 a.m., including the popular eatery Legends, agreed to close at midnight.
I explored what’s going on and what solutions are being proposed in my latest article. Let’s dive into some of my notes.
Bloodshed on the shore
Jeremy Andrew Spears, 32, was shot and killed in Belmont Shore on Oct. 25. Police said Spears, the father of a 9-year-old boy, was involved in an altercation with other bar patrons, left the bar and was shot around 1:30 a.m.
The killing was the third homicide on 2nd Street in less than 18 months.
“His death was preventable because a year ago we had already seen two violent deaths related to 2nd Street bars and safer times were promised,” Belmont Shore resident Brian Cochrane said at a Nov. 11 City Council meeting.
Jeffrey Cozart, principal partner at the Belmont Athletic Club, said that “it’s pretty obvious what’s changed,” referring to the lack of police patrols in Belmont Shore.
“I’m not saying this in a negative way, I know there’s a shortage of policemen,” he said at the meeting. “Just please do whatever you can to get us more help.”
The changing Belmont Shore scene
Matt Peterson, the co-owner of Legends and president of the Belmont Shore Business Assn., put some of the blame on rogue buskers, or street performers, along with street vendors who are bringing in a “late-night component that really has nothing to do with the businesses.”
“They’re taking it to another level,” Peterson said. “They use amps and speakers, and they’re attracting people traveling through the district.”
Peterson said too many visitors don’t patronize the Belmont Shore bars and restaurants and instead get food and entertainment on the streets.
“They can stop by for food, music and can even buy booze at liquor stores and hang out for hours without any repercussions,” he said.
Is crime really on the rise?
Belmont Shore residents are angry over what they see as growing violence, but Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said such crime fears are not backed by stats.
Hebeish said homicides and shootings were down 30% and 35%, respectively, from last year.
Spears’ slaying marked the first homicide in Belmont Shore this year and the second in the police’s larger East Patrol Division, a 24-square-mile area that covers about 46% of the city along with Belmont Shore, according to Hebeish.
He said there were seven such homicides in the division last year.
The next steps
The City Council has directed the city manager and city attorney to establish formal operating requirements for businesses along Belmont Shore, collect community feedback on the problem and create a late-night safety plan. The council directed staff to complete the tasks within 45 days.
Part of that plan includes determining the feasibility of reestablishing police walking beats and reopening the Belmont Shore substation.
The City Council is also asking for enhanced DUI checkpoints, more targeted late-night enforcement against buskers and vendors and a crime hot spot report from the city manager within 45 days that examines where the crimes are being committed in the area.
Time will tell if such efforts make a change along Belmont Shore. As for now, check out the full article here.
The week’s biggest stories
A new era for Hollywood
- Netflix announced Friday an $82.7-billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.
- Netflix beat out competitors Paramount and Comcast who also submitted binding second-round offers.
- Netflix has long challenged the business model of releasing movies in theaters and instead pushed for at-home viewing. But the streaming giant said it would maintain theatrical releases for Warner Bros. films.
- Hollywood industry insiders also worry about the merger’s implications on jobs, creativity and consumer prices.
Frank Gehry dies at 96
- The prolific architect transformed the urban landscape of Los Angeles over the course of his six-decade career.
- Gehry’s work included the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Grand Avenue.
- Here are 10 iconic Frank Gehry buildings that transformed their environments.
- Gehry was the architect who changed music.
CDC committee drops hep B vaccine for newborns
- A vaccine advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to drop a decades-old recommendation to vaccinate newborns against hepatitis B.
- Physicians and public health officials criticized the decision.
- The CDC has recommended the shot since 1991, resulting in a 99% decline in rates of chronic hepatitis B infections in children and teens.
- Parents will still be allowed to vaccinate their children against hepatitis B, but some insurance companies may no longer cover it.
World Cup 2026 matchups drawn
- The U.S. men’s soccer team will open the World Cup against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12. See the full list of pools and matchups.
- In a series of interviews, California lawmakers questioned whether the tournament could run smoothly given Trump travel bans, potential National Guard and ICE deployments and the high price of tickets.
- Ahead of the draw, FIFA leader Gianni Infantino presented President Trump with FIFA’s first Peace Prize.
California expands efforts to protect underage farmworkers
- California officials announced a plan to sharpen oversight of working environments in California fields, where laborers as young as 12 can legally work under dangerous conditions.
- The plan follows an investigation by Capital & Main, produced in partnership with The Times and the McGraw Center for Business Journalism.
What happened to La Niña?
- Scientists in October said La Niña had arrived, which many associate with dry conditions, but the season has proved to be very wet so far.
- Meteorologist Jan Null explained that La Niña “doesn’t always mean drought.” In fact, three of the last seven La Niñas were whoppers when it came to rain.
What else is going on
- Robert Docter died at 97. The L.A. schools leader opposed spanking and fought for integration.
- Chief Lucas Museum curator Pilar Tompkins Rivas is out in a shocking shakeup.
- A “Kissing Club” at an L.A. private school led to bullying and sexual assault, parents claim in a lawsuit.
- The Rose Bowl is now suing Kroenke Sports and SoFi Stadium in addition to UCLA as the stadium drama heats up.
Must reads
Second act for a queer icon: San Francisco’s Castro Theatre relaunches at pivotal moment
The Castro Theatre’s long history in the LGBTQ+ rights movement gives its upcoming reopening special significance, particularly in light of renewed attacks on the queer community.
Other meaty reads
- Salvaged chimneys from the Palisades fire are a tangible memorial to L.A.’s unspeakable loss.
- Oscar power rankings: Who’s in, who’s out and who’s on the bubble for best actor.
For your downtime
Going out
- Books: Flip the page to these 11 reading events in L.A. that are worth the drive.
- Shopping: Make holiday shopping a little easier with all 113 gifts from our holiday gift guide here.
- Holiday events: And take a shopping break to see these 39 glittering light displays in SoCal.
Staying in
- Movies: Compare this list of the 10 best movies of 2025 with your own rankings.
- Music: Tune in Dua Lipa’s Latin American cover songs with our guide.
- Television: Experience all the blood and lust “Spartacus: House of Ashur” has to offer.
- Recipe: Make the perfect side dish with these Buttermilk Biscuits.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
Question of the day: What do you wear when you fly?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
June Hsu, editorial fellow
Andrew J. Campa, weekend reporter
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.