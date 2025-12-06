Crime, drunkenness and busking: Residents say Long Beach’s Belmont Shore is unsafe

An aerial view of Dogz Bar & Grill, which is one of four bars in Long Beach’s Belmont Shore area that agreed to close at midnight rather than 2 a.m.

I first visited Legends Sports Bar at Long Beach’s iconic Belmont Shore about 15 years ago.

The place was as advertised: walls of televisions showing local and out-of-town games, inexpensive drinks, sports memorabilia, a lively crowd and a buzzing atmosphere.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Advertisement

It was the kind of place a Chicago Bears fan like myself could plunge into a beef dip to drown my sorrows after another 20-point defeat.

I remember thinking at the time how fun the locale and general Belmont Shore were. Safety and crime weren’t even a consideration.

That is not the case today, according to residents, business owners and politicians who say it’s a different scene in Belmont Shore, particularly along its 2nd Street thoroughfare.

Advertisement

In response to a city of Long Beach effort to tackle what residents are saying is an increase in crime, drunkenness and unregulated vending in Belmont Shore, four bars that normally operate until 2 a.m., including the popular eatery Legends, agreed to close at midnight.

I explored what’s going on and what solutions are being proposed in my latest article. Let’s dive into some of my notes.

Bloodshed on the shore

Jeremy Andrew Spears, 32, was shot and killed in Belmont Shore on Oct. 25. Police said Spears, the father of a 9-year-old boy, was involved in an altercation with other bar patrons, left the bar and was shot around 1:30 a.m.

Advertisement

The killing was the third homicide on 2nd Street in less than 18 months .

“His death was preventable because a year ago we had already seen two violent deaths related to 2nd Street bars and safer times were promised,” Belmont Shore resident Brian Cochrane said at a Nov. 11 City Council meeting.

Jeffrey Cozart, principal partner at the Belmont Athletic Club, said that “it’s pretty obvious what’s changed,” referring to the lack of police patrols in Belmont Shore.

Advertisement

“I’m not saying this in a negative way, I know there’s a shortage of policemen,” he said at the meeting. “Just please do whatever you can to get us more help.”

The changing Belmont Shore scene

Matt Peterson, the co-owner of Legends and president of the Belmont Shore Business Assn., put some of the blame on rogue buskers, or street performers, along with street vendors who are bringing in a “late-night component that really has nothing to do with the businesses.”

“They’re taking it to another level,” Peterson said. “They use amps and speakers, and they’re attracting people traveling through the district.”

Peterson said too many visitors don’t patronize the Belmont Shore bars and restaurants and instead get food and entertainment on the streets.

“They can stop by for food, music and can even buy booze at liquor stores and hang out for hours without any repercussions,” he said.

Is crime really on the rise?

Belmont Shore residents are angry over what they see as growing violence, but Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said such crime fears are not backed by stats.

Advertisement

Hebeish said homicides and shootings were down 30% and 35%, respectively, from last year.

Spears’ slaying marked the first homicide in Belmont Shore this year and the second in the police’s larger East Patrol Division, a 24-square-mile area that covers about 46% of the city along with Belmont Shore , according to Hebeish.

He said there were seven such homicides in the division last year.

The next steps

The City Council has directed the city manager and city attorney to establish formal operating requirements for businesses along Belmont Shore, collect community feedback on the problem and create a late-night safety plan. The council directed staff to complete the tasks within 45 days.

Part of that plan includes determining the feasibility of reestablishing police walking beats and reopening the Belmont Shore substation.

Advertisement

The City Council is also asking for enhanced DUI checkpoints, more targeted late-night enforcement against buskers and vendors and a crime hot spot report from the city manager within 45 days that examines where the crimes are being committed in the area.

Time will tell if such efforts make a change along Belmont Shore. As for now, check out the full article here.

The week’s biggest stories

Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

A new era for Hollywood

Netflix announced Friday an $82.7-billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. film and television studios, HBO Max and HBO.

Netflix beat out competitors Paramount and Comcast who also submitted binding second-round offers.

Netflix has long challenged the business model of releasing movies in theaters and instead pushed for at-home viewing. But the streaming giant said it would maintain theatrical releases for Warner Bros. films.

Hollywood industry insiders also worry about the merger’s implications on jobs, creativity and consumer prices.

Frank Gehry dies at 96

CDC committee drops hep B vaccine for newborns

A vaccine advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to drop a decades-old recommendation to vaccinate newborns against hepatitis B.

Physicians and public health officials criticized the decision.

The CDC has recommended the shot since 1991, resulting in a 99% decline in rates of chronic hepatitis B infections in children and teens.

Parents will still be allowed to vaccinate their children against hepatitis B, but some insurance companies may no longer cover it.

Advertisement

World Cup 2026 matchups drawn

The U.S. men’s soccer team will open the World Cup against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium on June 12. See the full list of pools and matchups.

In a series of interviews, California lawmakers questioned whether the tournament could run smoothly given Trump travel bans, potential National Guard and ICE deployments and the high price of tickets.

Ahead of the draw, FIFA leader Gianni Infantino presented President Trump with FIFA’s first Peace Prize.

California expands efforts to protect underage farmworkers

California officials announced a plan to sharpen oversight of working environments in California fields, where laborers as young as 12 can legally work under dangerous conditions.

The plan follows an investigation by Capital & Main, produced in partnership with The Times and the McGraw Center for Business Journalism.

What happened to La Niña?

Scientists in October said La Niña had arrived, which many associate with dry conditions, but the season has proved to be very wet so far.

Meteorologist Jan Null explained that La Niña “doesn’t always mean drought.” In fact, three of the last seven La Niñas were whoppers when it came to rain.

Advertisement

What else is going on

Must reads

Other meaty reads

Salvaged chimneys from the Palisades fire are a tangible memorial to L.A.’s unspeakable loss.

Oscar power rankings: Who’s in, who’s out and who’s on the bubble for best actor.

For your downtime

Poet Mary Bryce on stage during Electric Blue: Hypersphere. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Going out

Staying in

Question of the day: What do you wear when you fly?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

June Hsu, editorial fellow

Andrew J. Campa, weekend reporter

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.