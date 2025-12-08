In ‘Out of Plain Sight,’ an environmental disaster lurks off Southern California
Layers of blue hug the coast of California, a postcard shoreline recognizable at a glance. But Rosanna Xia has seen beneath the picturesque surface.
Xia, an L.A. Times environmental reporter, broke a story in 2020 that as many as half a million barrels of DDT, a toxic chemical banned in the U.S. in 1972, were dumped in the waters off Los Angeles.
Studies have found links between DDT and breast cancer, as well as contamination in animals exposed to the chemical — and the barrels were leaking.
The story led Xia to partner with director and producer Daniel Straub and a small team to create “Out of Plain Sight,” a documentary co-directed and co-produced by Xia that follows the reporter as she seeks answers about the DDT barrels that still lie on our ocean floor.
The award-winning film will show at the American Cinematheque’s Aero Theater on Tuesday and at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
I attended a screening of “Out of Plain Sight” in Laguna Beach, home to the film’s emotional through-line: the Pacific Marine Mammal Center where Dr. Alissa Deming, the center’s vice president of Conservation Medicine and Science, has conducted research on a cancer tied to DDT found in sea lions.
This is not a normal news documentary, nor is it a finished narrative that can be tied up nicely with a bow. As one question is answered, another arises. But there is a beauty in the documentary, not simply in the breathtaking cinematography but also in the telling of a story still in progress.
“Out of Plain Sight” focuses on the detriment of the existing DDT in our waters while also looking at what can be done to remedy this problem. I talked with both Straub and Xia, who specializes in coastal and ocean reporting and has long grappled with the range of emotions that come with covering the environment.
“I realized that the thing that keeps me going isn’t hope; that’s not the emotion that grounds me,” she says. “It’s courage and a sense of duty.”
Xia allowed these emotions to drive her in the documentary’s reporting, understanding the weight of the story being told.
“How do I tell the story in a way that gives people the courage to care, the courage to not look away, the courage to continue engaging with an issue that feels so all-encompassing and so overwhelming?” she asks.
Lying on the ocean floor, the DDT barrels — and the harm they cause — can feel distant. But the documentary takes viewers along, allowing them to see the findings and evidence for themselves, and makes the issue visible.
“This is something that we have no choice but to live with,” Straub says. “To pretend it’s not there doesn’t make the problem go away.”
“Out of Plain Sight” has been shown in cities across the country, ones that are vastly different from those in California, and yet the documentary’s team has seen the film resonate beyond the state’s border. Audiences in other cities didn’t just see DDT in the Pacific Ocean — they saw mining pollution in rivers, heavy metals in drinking water, sea levels rising.
“When you start thinking about the environment, you start thinking about the issue that’s most closely related to you,” Straub says. “It becomes sort of a catalyst for all of these other conversations that are happening.”
The documentary prompts these conversations, working to unravel the consequences of decades-old decisions. Years ago, this story might not have garnered attention — but now, as Xia says, “it’s a story that you can’t unsee or unknow afterward.”
The Netflix-Warner Bros. deal
- Paramount’s $30-per-share bid for Warner Bros. Discovery, backed by tech billionaire Larry Ellison, lost Friday when Netflix swooped in with a competing $82.7-billion deal.
- Analysts and multiple auction insiders told The Times several factors complicated the process, including Paramount’s low-ball offers and hubris.
- The takeover would give Netflix such beloved characters and franchises as Batman, Harry Potter and “Game of Thrones.”
- Here’s more of what we know about the deal that will reshape Hollywood.
Adam Schiff pushes legislation and challenges Trump
- Adam Schiff, sworn in one year ago, has remained the unblinking antagonist to Trump that many Californians elected him to be after watching him dog the president from the U.S. House during Trump’s first term in the White House.
- Analysts said Schiff was an effective messenger for Democrats even if he was unable to pass his bills.
- A White House spokesperson said Schiff was too focused on Trump, to the detriment of California voters.
Advocates for online child safety urge California lawmakers to increase protections
- As the state is home to many tech giants, Gov. Gavin Newsom has said California is paving the way for legislative restrictions on social media and artificial intelligence.
- But although child safety advocates agree progress was made at the state capital this year, they argue there’s still a long way to go and plan to fight for more protections when legislators reconvene in January.
- After the Eaton fire, Altadena’s Christmas Tree Lane provides an emotional return to normalcy.
- One person was killed and a dozen were detained after a confrontation and a police shooting in Anaheim.
- A viral image of San José students forming a human swastika while lying on their high school’s football field has roiled the Silicon Valley community and prompted an outcry from the Jewish community.
- The National Park Service has dropped free admission on MLK Day and Juneteenth while adding President Trump’s birthday.
- Why is FIFA President Gianni Infantino working so hard to court Trump?
- Is RFK Jr. better on women’s health than Newsom? We’re about to find out, writes columnist Anita Chabria.
- Olivia Nuzzi’s new book, “American Canto,” tries to place her ill-fated affair in the context of the Trump era’s weirdness, writes columnist Robin Abcarian.
- Don’t kill college football’s best tradition, argues columnist Bill Plaschke. Compromise to keep USC vs. Notre Dame.
- Elizabeth Holmes is a liar, a swindler and a cheat, columnist Mark Z. Barabak argues. So why wouldn’t Trump pardon her?
Kerri Ann Abatti was shot and killed last month as she divorced her husband, powerful farmer Mike Abatti.
- After a brutal year, is it selfish to feel joyful this holiday season?
- Here are 15 reasons why UCLA should not abandon the Rose Bowl.
- Characters are breaking the fourth wall to confront and galvanize audiences.
- Art: The 10 best art shows across SoCal’s museums in a year full of captivating moments.
- Theater: Bizarre, disturbing, campy — this immersive L.A. show taps into the Arctic wild.
- Books: Here are the 15 best books of 2025, including stories about serial killers, silence and the enduring grace of the written word.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for Sonora wheat pie dough.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and arcade games.
