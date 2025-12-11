What advocates say the CDC is missing on autism: The needs of actual autistic people

In November, after the Centers for Disease Control inserted inaccurate statements and misinformation on its website devoted to vaccines and autism, more than two dozen disability-rights groups released a joint letter decrying the administration’s actions.

The tone was one of deep disappointment: With all the challenges facing autistic people, the federal government was choosing to throw its weight behind . . . this?

“The choice to invest further resources in search of a link between autism and vaccines detracts from the current wishes and needs of the autism community,” the letter said.

The current administration talks a lot about autism, but its actions — promoting false information about vaccines, a scientifically shaky condemnation of Tylenol — haven’t done a whole lot to improve the lives of people actually living with the neurodevelopmental condition, said Zoe Gross, director of advocacy for the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, which co-signed the letter.

ASAN and other advocates would prefer that money and effort be spent on questions directly affecting autistic people’s daily lives.

For example: What kind of support helps autistic people find and keep meaningful employment ? Why do autistic people appear to be significantly more likely than non-autistic people to develop Parkinson’s disease in older age?

And given that autistic people of all ages are significantly more likely to grapple with mental health conditions and to die by suicide than are their allistic, or non-autistic, peers, what interventions work best?

Autistic people struggle to find mental health support

This last question is the focus of an ongoing series for T he Times, exploring a significant but underaddressed problem: Autistic people are more likely to live with mental health conditions like depression, anxiety or suicidal thoughts, but less likely to receive therapies that effectively meet their needs.

“Autism in many ways is still seen as a developmental disability [that] is separate from mental health,” said Brenna Maddox, a clinical psychologist focused on suicide prevention and care for autistic individuals. “It’s very siloed, when in fact we know there is a lot of overlap.”

This means that mental health providers by and large aren’t familiar with autism, she said, and autism specialists don’t have the tools they need to refer people to appropriate mental health services.

The good news is that dedicated researchers are working to develop better screening tools, interventions and therapies based on the unique strengths and differences of an autistic brain. The Times will highlight their work over the coming months, along with stories of advocates courageously sharing their own experiences in order to help others.

This includes people like Neal and Samara Tricarico, whose 16-year-old son, Anthony, died from suicide in May 2024.

Neal and Samara recently spoke with Times video journalist Albert Brave Tiger Lee and me about Anthony’s inspiring life and heartbreaking loss .

One family is turning its pain into action

Since their son’s death, the Tricaricos have been stunned to learn how painfully common it is for autistic children and teenagers like Anthony to experience depression and suicidal thoughts.

Attentive as they were to his struggles, they had no idea that Anthony’s efforts to suppress his autistic traits could be taking a serious toll on his mental health . They didn’t know that he might benefit from therapies or safety plans adapted for autistic people, or that he might not show the same warning signs as a non-autistic teenager.

Their mission now is to help families face the questions that matter most to their children’s wellbeing. This year they started the Endurant Movement , a nonprofit dedicated to autism, youth suicide and mental health. They want other families to know the things they didn’t .

“Have the conversation, as difficult as it feels, as scary as it is,” Samara said. “Have the courage to step into that, knowing that that could possibly save someone’s life. Your child’s life.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988, a nationwide hotline that connects callers with trained mental health counselors. You can also text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

A protester walks in front of the California National Guard as they stand patrol on the backside of the Federal Building in Los Angeles in June. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

Trump must end National Guard deployment in L.A.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the administration must end the deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles immediately.

The ruling states that the deployment was illegal and Trump must return command of the remaining troops to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Effects of the in-progress Warner Bros. deal

Hollywood has already faced steep job cuts, and the sale of parts or the entirety of Warner Bros. could worsen the situation.

Congressional Democrats say Paramount’s bid for Warner raises “serious national security concerns” as it is financially backed by foreign governments.

Paramount launched its offer to buy Warner Bros. Monday — what to know about hostile takeover bids.

How early adoption of Zone Zero regulations helped in L.A. County fires

Those who cleared vegetation and flammable materials within the first five feet of their houses’ walls fared better in the January fires than those who didn’t, an on-the-ground insurance-backed investigation found.

These regulations are in line with draft rules for the state’s contentious Zone Zero regulations.

