Readers provided their best cookie recipes. Here are the top 10 holiday treats
Your morning catch up: The Food Team tried your recipes and gave their favorites, a notorious 'winter vomiting bug' is rising in California and more big stories.
Whether you’re talking about what to feed Santa or the abundance of gingerbread men, maybe no pastry is tied as deeply to the holidays as are cookies.
Our Food Team asked readers to submit their classic recipes into the revival of the L.A. Times Holiday Cookie Bake-Off.
More than 150 recipes from throughout Southern California were received.
Of those, recipes from 25 finalists were prepared in November by students and faculty from Los Angeles Trade-Technical College’s culinary arts program.
Then the real heavy lifting (wink, wink) was left to a panel of judges, including some L.A. Times journalists.
Yes, many cookies were eaten on your behalf, but a top 10 was announced.
Here’s a sampling from that selection.
Roxanne Lecrivain’s Clementine Stollen Cookies
Every year the high school French teacher creates a new holiday cookie and throws an exchange party with friends.
Last year’s holiday cookie was a mini version of stollen, the traditional German Christmas bread studded with dried and candied fruit, filled with marzipan and coated in melted butter and powdered sugar.
Originally from Toulouse, Lecrivain says she wanted to replicate it as a cookie.
“I’ve never had any issues with making stollen,” she says. “It’s not hard if you follow the steps.”
Her stollen cookies have a California touch: She makes candied citrus with clementines from a neighbor’s tree. You could purchase candied orange or lemon peel at the store, she says, which works great too, but “the candied clementine segments are so good and very easy to make!”
Jake Hagen’s Winter Cookie with Cardamom, Citrus and Almond
Born and raised in Granada Hills, Hagen grew up baking cookies with his grandmother for the holidays, including classic snowballs and sugar cookies with sprinkles and icing.
“My grandma always had the four grandkids over to bake,” Hagen says. “She and I were always looking for recipes.”
Now a professional baker, Hagen creates a holiday cookie board every year: “I always had a creativity that burned inside me to expand the normal five or so cookies, and that grew to eight, then nine and that got to 25.
“This cookie is what made me fall in love with cardamom to begin with. It’s an old recipe we have been making for years for Christmas, and I never celebrate a Christmas without this cookie. It looks so beautiful and snowy with the icing, and a little orange zest really adds a pop.”
Vanessa Galindo’s Sweet Potato Whoopie Pie with Maple-Orange Cream Cheese Filling
This is a big, fun bun of a cookie — soft and cakey and fragrant with warm holiday spices.
Put two together, filled with an orange-and-maple take on cream cheese frosting, and you have whoopie pie. Traditionally made with moist chocolate cookies, Galindo’s version leans into the season with freshly roasted sweet potatoes, baked until they release their caramel-y juices.
“I like cakey cookies,” Galindo says. “I like a good, crisp biscuit cookie too. But what I really like is a cakey cookie that’s warm and spicy.”
A month ago, Galindo launched her own micro-bakery, Tender Batch, creating weekly drops of cakes, pies, cookies and other baked goods for pickup. “I’ve always loved food,” she says. “I’m originally from Guadalajara, and I remember waking up to the smell of my mom’s pound cakes, simple things. In the summers she would take us to the Mercado de Abastos. She had connections in the market for the best stuff.
“What I’ve learned through her was how organized she was in the kitchen. Also quality. She believed if you had really fresh quality products, you don’t have to create complicated recipes. That’s why I roast my sweet potatoes. That really does make a difference.”
For all the entries, check out the full list.
The week’s biggest stories
Health and vaccines
- A notorious ‘winter vomiting bug’ is rising in California. A new norovirus strain could make it worse.
- What the Trump administration’s hepatitis B vaccine rollback means for California.
- Cinnamon recalled for possible lead contamination in California.
Crime, courts and policing
- Feds link two Downey men to Sinaloa cartel. One is heading to prison, while the other is missing.
- L.A. City Councilman John Lee violated gift laws on lavish Vegas jaunt, judge says.
- Sheriff employee stabbed while changing her baby in Macy’s bathroom.
- An O.C. man killed his neighbor over his smoking habit. Now he’ll spend 50 years to life in prison.
International conflicts and policies
- Trump to set up militarized zone along U.S.-Mexico border in California.
- In Venezuela, rampant rumors fly. Did the U.S. attack? Maduro flee?
- 2 U.S. service members, one American civilian killed in ambush in Syria, officials say.
Media happenings
- Hollywood unions voice alarm as Netflix and Paramount circle Warner Bros. Discovery.
- What happens to CNN if President Trump gets his way?
What else is going on
- Some big water agencies in farming areas get water for free. Critics say that needs to end.
- Could the city sue over the cost of the Olympics?
- Here’s the reason Troy Aikman didn’t get thanked by that UCLA football player.
- Surfer injured in shark attack off Sonoma County coast.
Must reads
Leaders of secretive California religious group accused of murder after member and ex-member vanish
Multiple law enforcement agencies have been investigating the group in connection with the death of a child and disappearance of a member and a former member.
Other meaty reads
- A young musician was gunned down in Northridge. Did childhood friends set her up?
- California’s last nuclear plant clears major hurdle to power on.
- Opinion: The Democrats are already blowing up their chances in the Senate.
- Letters to Sports: Fernando Valenzuela gets their votes for Hall of Fame.
- Opinion: I paid $1,500 to save my thinning hair. Was it worth it?
For your downtime
Going out
- Disney holiday treats: Would you wait 11 hours for a gingerbread cookie? At Disneyland you just might have to.
- Up and away: How to snag a Palm Springs Aerial Tramway ticket during the busy winter season.
- Top shelf: These are the 101 best restaurants in Los Angeles.
- Movie Review: She’d like to change the world, but the script of ‘Ella McCay’ is running against her.
- Movie Review: Lucy Liu hits a career high as an unraveling mom in ‘Rosemead,’ based on a true crime.
Staying in
- Television Review: Another Taylor Swift documentary? For fans who spent thousands on Eras, reliving it is priceless.
- Television Review: As Dick Van Dyke turns 100, a PBS documentary fetes an artist who’s easy to celebrate.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for sweet potato whoopie pie with maple-orange cream cheese filling.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I had seen her over the years and asked many times if she was happy with her meal. But this time, I was struck by the feeling that our brief encounter was different.
