A California newspaper, back from the dead
Your morning catch up: New news from old Santa Barbara, Warner Bros. rejects Paramount’s hostile bid and more big stories.
-
-
- Share via
When we think about resources in short supply across California, our minds turn to things such as housing, water, and day care. But we also should think about the shortage of reliable news sources.
The newspaper industry has lost more than three-quarters of its jobs nationally, an evisceration mimicked in California. That’s not a good trend, given that democracy functions best when it’s fueled by accurate, actionable information. That’s not even counting losses that extend beyond policy, starving the space one devoted to storytelling; the repository of our collective memory.
It’s especially heartening, then, when the news universe expands, if even a little, as it appears to be doing in Santa Barbara. A nonprofit news organization, Newswell, has acquired and resuscitated the venerable Santa Barbara News-Press and this week announced it hired veteran local journalist Joshua Molina as editor.
For a paper that weathered a harrowing 21st century — with the staff for a time in open rebellion against an owner they considered overbearing — Molina’s arrival presents a pleasing symmetry.
The now 52-year-old newsman grew up locally, attended Dos Pueblos High School and began working as a News-Press intern while attending Santa Barbara City College, before going on to Cal State Northridge.
Molina impressed executives at Newswell, based at Arizona State University, with his multiple skills — a reporter, editor, photographer and videographer, who hosts his own podcast on Santa Barbara and has taught next-generation journalists at the city college and CSUN.
“Josh possesses the most important personal quality of every gifted journalist: He cares,” Jerry Roberts, a former editor of the News-Press, said in an interview with the outlet. “He understands what an honor and privilege it is to be entrusted with the real-life stories of real people.”
A newspaper rising from the ashes
A paper born in 1868, the second oldest in Southern California, the Santa Barbara News-Press had withered away before shutting down entirely in 2023, when its parent company declared bankruptcy. When the company’s assets went up for sale, locals feared they would be sold to an offshore content mill that had no stake in Santa Barbara.
Instead, up stepped locals, including William Belfiore, a recent Harvard grad who grew up in Santa Barbara. He wrote an op-ed in the Santa Barbara Independent. “Santa Barbara’s Collective Memory, Sold for Kindling,” read the headline. The story galvanized locals to submit a winning bid for the News-Press’s archives, which they promptly turned over to Newswell. The nonprofit, in turn, hired Belfiore as general manager to oversee the second coming of the News-Press.
Molina said he hopes in the first year to hire five reporters to cover not just the city but all of Santa Barbara County. Readers have said they want more in-depth coverage and investigations — a tall order, even with a much larger staff.
Newswell has acquired two other local news sites, the Times of San Diego and Stocktonia in Stockton. It supports all three outlets with payroll, technical and other services, using funds collected from major donors such as the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. News-Press leaders hope to survive with one-third of their funding from subscriptions, another third from advertising and the rest from foundations.
No shortage of news to cover
As a news ecosystem, Santa Barbara stands in much better shape than many places. It has the alternative-style Independent, a mostly user-generated site called Edhat and Noozhawk, a news site that sprang up as the News-Press declined. Molina said he wrote roughly 10 stories a week for Noozhawk over most of the last dozen years, before this week’s hop back to the News-Press.
The journalist rattled off the many topics that need coverage, including transportation, Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation raids and the effect of Space X launches from Vandenberg Air Force Base. “We want to dive deeply into all those issues and more,” Molina said, “to provide more context.”
Though the News-Press is more than 150 years old, “it’s also very much a startup,” Molina said. “We’re going to try things. If it doesn’t work, we’ll try something else. We’re going to see what works.” He called his return to his journalism roots “the greatest role I could ever imagine.”
Today’s top stories
Reiner slayings
- Los Angeles prosecutors on Tuesday announced murder charges against Nick Reiner for the killings of his parents, Hollywood legend Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.
- If Reiner is convicted on all murder counts, he faces life without parole or the death penalty.
- The suspect has retained a high-profile defense attorney but has not been “medically cleared” to appear in court.
- Here’s insight into Rob Reiner’s final weekend as he attended Conan O’Brien’s holiday party and planned to meet with former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle on Sunday.
Rebuilding after the fires
- Intense rains followed by unprecedented heat and dry conditions were a recipe for L.A.’s fire disaster.
- L.A.’s double disaster left thousands of scars, and the healing will take years.
- After a rocky start, rebuilding in Pacific Palisades and Altadena is gaining momentum.
- For L.A.’s mayor, the road to recovery in the Palisades has been marked by missteps, reversals and delays.
- Edison neglected maintenance of its aging transmission lines before the Jan. 7 fires. Now it’s trying to catch up.
- Voices: Guest contributor Katrina Freeny on “the first Christmas since losing my Black Santas in the Eaton fire.”
Extreme weather predicted in California
- The state could see lots of rain and snow around Christmas, bringing the risk of floods, landslides and chaotic travel.
- High winds and heavy rainfall or snowfall could result in power outages, according to officials.
- Recently burned areas are at risk and could see rapid flows of mud and debris.
Newsom’s trolling of Trump
- Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled a new state-run website that tracks what his office calls the “criminal cronies” around President Trump.
- The website catalogs what it calls the top 10 criminal convictions — including Jan. 6 rioters and George Santos — that were followed by pardons from Trump, whom the website refers to as “criminal in chief.”
What else is going on
- Warner Bros. rejects Paramount’s hostile bid and accuses the Ellison family of failing to put money into the deal.
- Mayor Karen Bass gave a blunt assessment of the emergency response to the Palisades and Eaton fires, saying: “Both sides botched it.”
- A doctor was sentenced to house arrest for supplying ketamine used by Matthew Perry.
- California sues Trump administration for the 50th time. This one is over EV charger network money.
- Trump’s plan to pump more water in California is ill-conceived and harmful, Democratic lawmakers say.
- Responding to fan outrage, FIFA establishes a new World Cup ticket tier with $60 prices.
Commentary and opinions
- In disparaging Rob Reiner, Trump shows the shriveled heart of an us-versus-them presidency, columnist Mark Z. Barabak writes.
- Republicans don’t have a healthcare plan, just a plan to kill Obamacare, argues columnist Michael Hiltzik.
- With his un-Christian Rob Reiner insults, Trump proves he’s the real “Meathead,” writes columnist Gustavo Arellano.
- Homes are “filtering” up the market from the poor to wealthier buyers — here’s why, guest contributor Kevin Erdmann writes.
This morning’s must read
Lopez: Nearly every house on their west Altadena block was incinerated. Nearly everyone will be back
West Palm Street had a vibe more priceless than the real estate, and residents vow to return.
For your downtime
Going out
- Outdoors: Head to this California city for the gigantic sequoias — stay for its unexpected charms.
- Movies: Join James Cameron for a trip back to the world of Pandora in “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”
Staying in
- Television: Revisit the 12 unforgettable TV moments of the year.
- Music: Fill your New Year’s Eve playlists with De Los’ 10 best albums by Latino artists in 2025.
- Performances: Get lost in the English National Ballet’s production of “Nutcracker” at no cost on PBS.
- Books: Read Thurston Moore’s new book to see whether you share his obsession with free jazz.
- Recipe: Make your mark this holiday season with these Pear and Ginger Thumbprints.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: What is your favorite Rob Reiner movie?
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Naohmi Monroe at a retired couple’s ADU in Harbor Gateway, which took just 3½ months to build.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
June Hsu, editorial fellow
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.