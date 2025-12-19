Advertisement
Essential California

A ‘greatest hits’ of L.A. fire reform proposals

Wind gust sends burning embers into the air fueling the Eaton after midnight as multiple homes burn on Wooldlyn Road.
Wind gust sends burning embers into the air fueling the Eaton fire after midnight as multiple homes burn on Wooldlyn Road on Jan. 8 in Altadena.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: Recommendations for fire recovery, the aftermath of Rob Reiner’s slaying and more big stories.

Jim Rainey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By James Rainey
The Times came out this week with a rigorous and compelling look at the twin fire calamities in January. It’s worth a read. It landed at about the same time that a pair of environmental organizations released a report, a sort of “greatest hits,” to try to jump-start the kinds of fixes recommended in more than a dozen other post-fire reviews.

The analysis by Climate Resolve and Resilient Cities Catalyst — entitled “Think Big and Act Boldly” — concluded prior fire recovery efforts had been “robust” but “disorganized” and “without a clear north star or obvious leader to direct efforts.”

It recommends four major initiatives, including a rigorous independent review of failed communications systems and a coordinated drive by charities to help pay for home “hardening” that many rebuilding homeowners can’t afford.

Here a little more detail on two other recommendations the groups say would help cut through the clutter:

Post-fire authorities

Empty lots in Altadena.
Empty lots in Altadena.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
The report imagines not one but three geographically distinct authorities to spur rebuilding in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and in Malibu and unincorporated neighborhoods on the Westside.

The report called it “politically unfeasible” to throw the city of L.A. together with the other government entities and added that three distinct outfits would do a better job of driving planning and reconstruction in the distinct fire zones.

The authorities “would be empowered to purchase and sell land, to aggregate properties, negotiate with builders, and through economies of scale, reduce the cost of rebuilding. They also would “coordinate other rebuilding efforts, assisting with the logistics of truck deliveries and workforce housing” and issue bonds to underwrite infrastructure improvements.

The county Board of Supervisors is awaiting recommendations from its legal team on how to advance a similar proposal.

Creating a ‘resiliency district’

This entity could help the county raise and spend money for disaster prevention, not just response.

The report envisions funding improvements via $600 million that could be collected annually from a quarter-cent sales tax and help stave off or minimize damage from future wildfires, floods, heat waves and earthquakes.

In the San Gabriel Mountains, that might mean capturing more rainwater and clearing debris basins more thoroughly. Throughout the county, it could mean hiring auditors to identify home vulnerabilities, paving the way for bulk purchases of such items as noncombustible siding and fencing and ember-resistant vents. It could include the expansion of brace-and-bolt programs to minimize damage in quakes.

Climate Resolve executive director Jonathan Parfrey said surveys show that people want to be better prepared for future natural disasters. Still, he acknowledged that creating the special district would be a “big lift” — requiring the Legislature to increase the local sales tax limit and then for supporters to mount a successful ballot initiative.

“The upside is that there would be funding to help us get ready for not only the next fire, but for heat waves, for seismic events, for floods,” Parfrey said. “It would benefit most of the L.A. County public. These fires have really landed and made people think ‘We’ve got to do something.’ ”

Today’s top stories

Remnants of a home that burned in the Palisades fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
Remnants of a home that burned in the Palisades fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

After the fires — what went wrong

Reiner murder investigation

Next stop for the Pineapple Express? Possibly California

  • The state could be in for a wet, white and potentially wild Christmas as an atmospheric river storm looms.
  • The forecast predicts high amounts of rain as well as the possibility of snow in the Sierra Nevada.
  • But the daunting weather won’t stop people from traveling in record numbers this holiday season.

More big stories

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must reads

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Motor Officer Gerold Rodriguez, left, of the Hermosa Beach Police Department (HBPD), shown with HBPD Community Service Officer Nathaniel Soriano, writes citations for four juveniles who were riding their e-bikes along the Strand at the Pier Plaza on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025 in Hermosa Beach, California. Four juveniles were stopped and each given a citation by Police Officer Rodriguez for riding their e-bikes along The Strand. Their e-bikes were impounded and taken to the HBPD station. Teen e-bike culture in the South Bay and residents rising frustration with gang like activity after a 57-year-old resident was violently assaulted by a group of teens on e-bikes in Hermosa Beach. (Gary Coronado / For The Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

Teen e-bike culture is exploding. Some South Bay residents say this ‘psycho circus’ has to end

A viral video of teen e-bikers assaulting a Hermosa Beach man pushed simmering tensions over e-bike issues in the South Bay to a boiling point. Residents complain of unsafe riding, harassment and gang-like behavior.

Other great reads

For your downtime

Exterior of The Robert Day Sciences Center at Claremont McKenna College.
Exterior of The Robert Day Sciences Center at Claremont McKenna College.
(Photo illustration by Josep Prat Sorolla / For The Times; photograph by Laurian Ghinitoiu)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What is your favorite Rob Reiner movie?

Terri Templeman said, “‘Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father, prepare to die.’
‘Princess Bride!!’”

Ray Ballesteros said, “It is a tough choice, but my two favorite Rob Reiner films are ‘Stand By Me’ and ‘When Harry Met Sally.’ The theme of friendship in ‘Stand By Me’ was so well captured in a way Reiner could have only done. ‘When Harry Met Sally’ is a true testament to romantic comedies. Visiting Katz’s Deli in September this year was a must visit and made me delighted to have been in the same aura that Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Rob once stood in with Rob’s mom delivering the iconic line. Thank you, Rob. You will be missed.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... the photo of the day

Tessa Thompson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Fanning, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez and Emily Blunt.
Top row left to right: Tessa Thompson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Fanning. Bottom row left to right: Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez and Emily Blunt.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Jason Armond of the Envelope’s 2025 Oscar Actresses Roundtable featuring Tessa Thompson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Elle Fanning, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez and Emily Blunt.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, Sunday writer
June Hsu, editorial fellow
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.
James Rainey

James Rainey has covered multiple presidential elections, the media and the environment, mostly at the Los Angeles Times, which he first joined in 1984. He was part of Times teams that won three Pulitzer Prizes.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

