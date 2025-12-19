A ‘greatest hits’ of L.A. fire reform proposals

Wind gust sends burning embers into the air fueling the Eaton fire after midnight as multiple homes burn on Wooldlyn Road on Jan. 8 in Altadena.

The Times came out this week with a rigorous and compelling look at the twin fire calamities in January. It’s worth a read. It landed at about the same time that a pair of environmental organizations released a report, a sort of “greatest hits,” to try to jump-start the kinds of fixes recommended in more than a dozen other post-fire reviews.

The analysis by Climate Resolve and Resilient Cities Catalyst — entitled “Think Big and Act Boldly” — concluded prior fire recovery efforts had been “robust” but “disorganized” and “without a clear north star or obvious leader to direct efforts.”

It recommends four major initiatives, including a rigorous independent review of failed communications systems and a coordinated drive by charities to help pay for home “hardening” that many rebuilding homeowners can’t afford.

Here a little more detail on two other recommendations the groups say would help cut through the clutter:

Post-fire authorities

Empty lots in Altadena. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

The report imagines not one but three geographically distinct authorities to spur rebuilding in Altadena, Pacific Palisades and in Malibu and unincorporated neighborhoods on the Westside.

The report called it “politically unfeasible” to throw the city of L.A. together with the other government entities and added that three distinct outfits would do a better job of driving planning and reconstruction in the distinct fire zones.

The authorities “would be empowered to purchase and sell land, to aggregate properties, negotiate with builders, and through economies of scale, reduce the cost of rebuilding. They also would “coordinate other rebuilding efforts, assisting with the logistics of truck deliveries and workforce housing” and issue bonds to underwrite infrastructure improvements.

The county Board of Supervisors is awaiting recommendations from its legal team on how to advance a similar proposal.

Creating a ‘resiliency district’

This entity could help the county raise and spend money for disaster prevention, not just response.

The report envisions funding improvements via $600 million that could be collected annually from a quarter-cent sales tax and help stave off or minimize damage from future wildfires, floods, heat waves and earthquakes.

In the San Gabriel Mountains, that might mean capturing more rainwater and clearing debris basins more thoroughly. Throughout the county, it could mean hiring auditors to identify home vulnerabilities, paving the way for bulk purchases of such items as noncombustible siding and fencing and ember-resistant vents. It could include the expansion of brace-and-bolt programs to minimize damage in quakes.

Climate Resolve executive director Jonathan Parfrey said surveys show that people want to be better prepared for future natural disasters. Still, he acknowledged that creating the special district would be a “big lift” — requiring the Legislature to increase the local sales tax limit and then for supporters to mount a successful ballot initiative.

“The upside is that there would be funding to help us get ready for not only the next fire, but for heat waves, for seismic events, for floods,” Parfrey said. “It would benefit most of the L.A. County public. These fires have really landed and made people think ‘We’ve got to do something.’ ”

Remnants of a home that burned in the Palisades fire along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

After the fires — what went wrong

Reiner murder investigation

A chilling narrative of the Reiner slayings is emerging. Here’s what we know.

Brentwood, where the grisly murders occurred, is mourning the Reiners and also having O.J. Simpson flashbacks.

Next stop for the Pineapple Express? Possibly California

The state could be in for a wet, white and potentially wild Christmas as an atmospheric river storm looms.

The forecast predicts high amounts of rain as well as the possibility of snow in the Sierra Nevada.

But the daunting weather won’t stop people from traveling in record numbers this holiday season.

Americans are feeling Grinchy because, contributing writer Matt K. Lewis asks, who can afford Trump’s economy?

asks, who can afford Trump’s economy? Beneath the rambling, Trump laid out a chilling healthcare plan, columnist Anita Chabria writes.

Allow Leon Thomas to reintroduce himself.

PinkPantheress is 100% sure she wants to be a pop star.

Roll with GrlSwirl, the group changing skateboarding culture in Venice Beach and beyond.

How one L.A. immigrant’s quest spawned generations of Christmas tree sellers.

Exterior of The Robert Day Sciences Center at Claremont McKenna College. (Photo illustration by Josep Prat Sorolla / For The Times; photograph by Laurian Ghinitoiu)

