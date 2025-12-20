4 tips to survive Disneyland’s busiest season, from the Disney expert himself

The It’s a Small World facade possesses one of the most impressive light displays in Southern California.

I visited Disneyland last weekend expecting huge crowds, busy restaurants and monster ride wait times. But the day was quite enjoyable thanks in part to Disneyland’s Lightning Lane Pass.

I commented to some employees throughout the day, “I thought this would be worse.”

Almost unanimously, each had the same answer: The real rush was yet to come.

Yes, Disneyland’s busiest time is upon us, from Saturday until Jan. 3.

That’s when the cost of a single-day adult park-hopper pass, which allows a patron to visit Disneyland and adjacent California Adventure Park, soars to $314 (buy a week later, prices will drop by $50.)

Many Disney experts and influencers advise you to avoid the resort during this time.

But what if you’ve already bought tickets? What if out-of-town family is desperate to visit? What if this is the only free time to take the kids?

Fortunately, Traver, known as the SoCal Disney Dad to his 74,000 YouTube subscribers, spoke with me Friday morning and offered tips on how to enjoy a magical time at the busiest place on Earth.

Wake up early

Traver explained to me that preparing for the holiday rush is not all too dissimilar from spring break .

One essential tip is to arrive at Disneyland before the park’s opening at 8 a.m.

Security checks begin as early as 7 a.m. and the gate, which opens around 7:20 to 7:30, allowing patrons to line up for the rope drop.

“For people interested in getting on the most popular rides, this is how you cut down on wait times,” Traver said.

He noted rope drop, the insider term for the moment a literal rope around attractions, restaurants and shops drops when the park opens at 8 a.m. is the best time to head to the “Star Wars”-themed “Rise of the Resistance,” which can easily draw two-hour lines later in the day.

Traver added this tidbit: Disney hotel guests receive early entry on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, so the other days are best for early arrivers.

Consider eating at the bigger restaurants

He said patrons looking to maximize time and find a seat should search for larger capacity places.

Those include Rancho del Zocalo in Frontierland, the Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland, the Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree in Bayou Country, Galactic Grill and Alien Pizza Planet in Tomorrowland.

“The larger the crowd, the bigger the fight for seats,” Traver said. “Go to places with more seats.”

Next week, there might be one more consideration: Forecasters predict rain on Tuesday and Thursday.

Traver said restaurants like Alien Pizza Planet, which is 90% covered, or the Golden Horseshoe Restaurant in Frontierland, which is completely indoors, will be in high demand.

Take advantage of single rider

Both Disneyland and California Adventure offer a handful of single-rider lines.

If family members don’t mind riding alone, they can cut long waits at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run in Disneyland, the lone single-rider attractions at the park.

Traver’s favorite single rider attraction is California Adventure’s Radiator Springs Racer, where wait times are notorious.

“It will cut the wait time by a third,” Traver said.

Be realistic, but bring a good attitude

Maybe the biggest secret: Set proper expectations, Traver said.

“If you expect things to go smoothly and they don’t, now you’re disappointed,” he said. “But, if you arrive with lower expectations and an understanding that lines are going to be long and you’re just going to have to wait, you may be pleasantly surprised.”

A chance for justice. A strain on today’s classrooms

California school districts have paid nearly a half-billion dollars to settle past sexual abuse claims, Times reporters discovered.

Starting in 2020, Assembly Bill 218 offered survivors of childhood sex abuse in California a three-year window to sue over past molestation and sexual assault.

The wave of litigation has caused financial strain across the state’s schools and programs.

Also, several California school districts have used confidentiality agreements to settle sex abuse claims and conceal them from the public.

Tyler Skaggs’ family reaches settlement with Angels

Friday’s settlement in the wrongful death case brings an end to several days of juror deliberations and a four year legal battle.

Terms of the agreement, which follows previous unsuccessful settlement efforts from the former Angels pitcher’s family, were not immediately available.

Reiner slayings

In a divided America, Rob Reiner was a tenacious liberal who connected with conservatives.

A chilling narrative has emerged of the killings of Reiner and his wife and the arrest of their son Nick.

After the fires...

Heart attacks and strange blood test results spiked.

Pasadena schools struggle to rebuild.

And this Palisades dad wanted his teens to maintain hope after losing their house, writes columnist Steve Lopez. Now they’re heading home.

California The loneliest phone booth in the world In the middle of the Mojave stands a phone booth. There’s no reason to call--except to make a connection.

