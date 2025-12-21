Advertisement
Essential California

Need some coffee while holiday shopping? We have a list that provides a happy hybrid

festive snow globe featuring a stocking stuffing itself with gifts
Need to refuel over the holidays? We’ve got your coffee fix covered.
(Daniel Jurman / For The Times)

Your morning catch up: We have caffeinated places to holiday shop, Southern California’s Christmas weather forecast keeps getting worse and more big stories.

If you’re like me, perhaps you’re waiting until the last minute to buy holiday gifts.

This fun, but nerve-racking practice isn’t for the faint of heart, and often I rely on an edge: caffeine.

That’s why I was pleased when my colleague Lisa Boone highlighted 15 L.A. spots that offers coffee and gifts, quite the happy hybrid experience.

Let’s jump into her list and maybe you’ll find your own shop that offers the best of both worlds.

Flowerboy Project in Venice.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Flowerboy Project (Venice)

With Flowerboy Project, equal parts coffeehouse, florist and gift shop, partners Sean Knibb and Stella Shirinda have created an intriguing space that offers a feel-good mix for all the senses.

On Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, the concept cafe and flower shop offers apparel, jewelry, Venice Organics chocolate, home decor and apothecary items alongside fresh-cut and dried floral arrangements.

The cafe serves hot and cold coffee drinks, plus a few specialty drinks such as the Dirty Rose Girl (rose latte) and Lavender Boy (lavender latte), served with flowers on top. Custom flower arrangements are offered at prices ranging from $90 to $175.

Plants and gifts inside a coffee house
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times )

Javista at the Atrium (West Hollywood)

Billed as “The Botanist’s Bodega,” the bustling two-story Atrium in West Hollywood is a unique blend of coffee and plants. With Javista Coffee on the ground floor and a delightful array of plants, gifts and additional seating upstairs, the Atrium is a haven for plant enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike.

In addition to coffee staples such as macchiato and espresso, the bodega offers some exotic beverages like the CBTea Latte.

But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights.

To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.

The Little Nelly Market.
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Little Nelly (Burbank)

Conveniently located in a Burbank neighborhood with plenty of parking, this takeout spot is a great place to shop for gifts while you wait for your espresso or hot combo sandwich (shaved turkey, hot coppa, Gioia burrata, giardiniera, wild arugula and pesto).

The market and sandwich shop, which also offers catering, is filled with cookbooks, handmade ceramics, wood carving boards perfect for charcuterie displays, candles and greeting cards. And for the foodies in your life, the market stocks unique pantry items such as spices, olive oils, vinegar and hot sauce that are perfect for stocking stuffers.

Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Shop.
(Made by DWC)

Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Boutique (Downtown L.A.)

Made by DWC, the Skid Row gift shop launched by the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles in 2011, offers handmade gifts — soaps, bath salts, soy candles and greeting cards — crafted by women on L.A.’s Skid Row area as part of a vocational training program.

All profits from the Made store and cafe, which sells organic coffee, smoothies, salads and pastries from Homeboy Industries, help fund the center’s career training and mentorship programs. Note: The gift shop is not open on weekends.

A retail space filled with houseplants
(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Sachi.LA (Del Rey)

Influenced by their Japanese heritage, sisters Sachi and Chiyo Hartley opened their Del Rey coffeehouse in 2018 to share “Sachi” — the Japanese kanji character meaning happiness, fortune or good luck — with their community. The coffeehouse, which serves a wide variety of coffee drinks including matcha and the Sachi Special, a signature cold brew with oat milk and vanilla syrup, is just the beginning.

Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure-trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.

For the entire list, check out the full article here.

The week’s biggest stories

The Visalia sign seen from Highway 99
(Tomas Ovalle/For The Times)
Must reads

Cover recently completed a 1-bed, 1-bath ADU in Los Angeles for Jay Alcazar and Andy Campbell that was built in just 3.5 months from contract to certificate of occupancy, including permitting, demo, and install. (Naohmi Monroe / For The Times)

Retired, they moved from 6 bedrooms to a tiny L.A. ADU built in 3.5 months

Al and Nenette Alcazar lived in their New Orleans home for 54 years. Now, they’ve downsized to a one-bedroom ADU in their son’s backyard in Los Angeles. “We love it,” says Nenette.

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Kim Newmoney)
L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

Illustration of two women on a couch, sharing a tender moment under a blanket with freeway design.

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: Nothing scared me more than intimacy — except L.A. freeways. But I had to face them both

I was terrified of driving. So I had Lyft and Uber, a TAP card and a borderline unhinged love of walking. Then I reunited with a woman, but she lived miles away in Santa Monica.

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

Illustration by Hannah Agosta / For the Times for Jamie Deline essay

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: I froze my eggs, and he got a vasectomy. Could we still have a love story?

Our casual romance deepened as we explored L.A. together, but a fundamental divide emerged: I want children, and he didn’t want more kids.

