Need some coffee while holiday shopping? We have a list that provides a happy hybrid
Your morning catch up: We have caffeinated places to holiday shop, Southern California’s Christmas weather forecast keeps getting worse and more big stories.
If you’re like me, perhaps you’re waiting until the last minute to buy holiday gifts.
This fun, but nerve-racking practice isn’t for the faint of heart, and often I rely on an edge: caffeine.
That’s why I was pleased when my colleague Lisa Boone highlighted 15 L.A. spots that offers coffee and gifts, quite the happy hybrid experience.
Let’s jump into her list and maybe you’ll find your own shop that offers the best of both worlds.
Flowerboy Project (Venice)
With Flowerboy Project, equal parts coffeehouse, florist and gift shop, partners Sean Knibb and Stella Shirinda have created an intriguing space that offers a feel-good mix for all the senses.
On Lincoln Boulevard in Venice, the concept cafe and flower shop offers apparel, jewelry, Venice Organics chocolate, home decor and apothecary items alongside fresh-cut and dried floral arrangements.
The cafe serves hot and cold coffee drinks, plus a few specialty drinks such as the Dirty Rose Girl (rose latte) and Lavender Boy (lavender latte), served with flowers on top. Custom flower arrangements are offered at prices ranging from $90 to $175.
Javista at the Atrium (West Hollywood)
Billed as “The Botanist’s Bodega,” the bustling two-story Atrium in West Hollywood is a unique blend of coffee and plants. With Javista Coffee on the ground floor and a delightful array of plants, gifts and additional seating upstairs, the Atrium is a haven for plant enthusiasts and coffee lovers alike.
In addition to coffee staples such as macchiato and espresso, the bodega offers some exotic beverages like the CBTea Latte.
But that’s not all. The Atrium also hosts plant-related workshops, such as a recent one on how to mount a staghorn fern and create a terrarium. Plant lovers will appreciate a variety of plant accessories, including ceramic pots, misters, river stones and LED grow lights.
To support other small businesses, owner Andrew Ruiz stocks a wide selection of books and clothing along with candles from Flamingo Estate, Lavune and Marak, adding a local touch to the Atrium’s offerings.
Little Nelly (Burbank)
Conveniently located in a Burbank neighborhood with plenty of parking, this takeout spot is a great place to shop for gifts while you wait for your espresso or hot combo sandwich (shaved turkey, hot coppa, Gioia burrata, giardiniera, wild arugula and pesto).
The market and sandwich shop, which also offers catering, is filled with cookbooks, handmade ceramics, wood carving boards perfect for charcuterie displays, candles and greeting cards. And for the foodies in your life, the market stocks unique pantry items such as spices, olive oils, vinegar and hot sauce that are perfect for stocking stuffers.
Made by DWC Cafe and Gift Boutique (Downtown L.A.)
Made by DWC, the Skid Row gift shop launched by the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles in 2011, offers handmade gifts — soaps, bath salts, soy candles and greeting cards — crafted by women on L.A.’s Skid Row area as part of a vocational training program.
All profits from the Made store and cafe, which sells organic coffee, smoothies, salads and pastries from Homeboy Industries, help fund the center’s career training and mentorship programs. Note: The gift shop is not open on weekends.
Sachi.LA (Del Rey)
Influenced by their Japanese heritage, sisters Sachi and Chiyo Hartley opened their Del Rey coffeehouse in 2018 to share “Sachi” — the Japanese kanji character meaning happiness, fortune or good luck — with their community. The coffeehouse, which serves a wide variety of coffee drinks including matcha and the Sachi Special, a signature cold brew with oat milk and vanilla syrup, is just the beginning.
Adjacent to the coffeehouse, which also serves pastries, the sisters have opened a retail space that is a treasure-trove filled with houseplants, gifts, vintage clothes and plant accessories such as bud vases and planters. They also host occasional pop-ups, so keep an eye on their Instagram for updates.
For the entire list, check out the full article here.
The week’s biggest stories
Crime, courts and policing
- Secret sex abuse settlements keep public in the dark about big payouts at schools.
- Four times as many: Shootings by LAPD officers far outpace L.A. County deputies.
- CHP officer said his pain warranted retirement. Then investigators saw how he spent his free time.
- Lawsuit claims Riley Keough is biological parent of John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s youngest child.
Apps, social media and tech
- TikTok creators welcome deal to keep app in the U.S.
- Social media users in the Central Valley are freaking out about unusual fog, and what might be in it.
- The high-tech tools used to track down Nick Reiner after his parents’ slayings.
- Jury acquits L.A. man who towed immigration agent’s car during TikTok influencer’s arrest.
Statewide news
- California-based company recalls thousands of cases of salad dressing over ‘foreign objects.’
- California Turning Point USA club in jeopardy after city councilwoman’s controversial comments.
- California sees population growth for third consecutive year after pandemic-era exodus.
- U.S. Space Force awards $1.6 billion in contracts to South Bay satellite builders.
What else is going on
- Ronald Reagan biographer, legendary California journalist Lou Cannon dies.
- Who is Bass running against? ‘The billionaire class,’ she says.
- A Montclair councilman was found liable for sexual harassment. He refuses to resign.
- Taiwan attacker planned assault that killed 3 and injured 11, authorities say.
- Immigrant truck drivers in limbo as feds deny California effort to reissue licenses.
- A chilling narrative of the Rob Reiner slayings is emerging: What we know.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
Our casual romance deepened as we explored L.A. together, but a fundamental divide emerged: I want children, and he didn’t want more kids.
