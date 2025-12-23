Your fellow Californians say your driving stinks

It’s been a year of devastating fires, immigration raids and political fury. Yet the topic that most provoked Essential California readers in 2025 proved to be a far more quotidian annoyance — bad drivers.

Scores of you wrote to us to catalog the roadway misbehaviors that most perturb and enrage you. We’re laying out your complaints today, as the end of the year draws near, because the Essential California team wants you to feel heard.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Advertisement

Reader Roy Solloway spoke for a huge number of you in describing the most commonly cited concern. “No one seems to use turn signals,” Solloway wrote. “They just slow down without any warning, brake and then turn and you have to slam on your brakes to avoid hitting them. No wonder our car insurance rates keep going up.”

We hear you Mr. Solloway. And now, I, your regular EC scribe, have a confession to make: I am one of the signal scofflaws. I am a blinkerless bandit.

And I offer an explanation. By using our turn signals, we’re letting fellow drivers know where we’re headed. They can then slow or change lanes to stay out of our space. How considerate. How deeply human. Signaling doesn’t just show where we’re pointing our vehicles. It shows we care about others.

Advertisement

Why we don’t signal (when we should)

But do others care back? You’ve doubtless noticed that many drivers respond to your red blinker like a bull to a matador’s cape. Seeing red, they speed ahead! They close ranks with their lane-mates, blocking your path. Their lane is theirs and they’re not ceding it to anyone.

Nearly matching the non-signal in the Driver Annoyance Derby are motorists who hunker down in the fast lane at grandpa speeds. Reader Abdalla Mallouk said he tries to be considerate, but he urges those “anxious, elderly or uncomfortable on a big LA freeway” to move aside. Same to all those “scrolling or texting on their smart phone or clearly distracted by their over-sized center screens,” the ones featured on a certain brand of electric vehicle.

Leah Bishop of Santa Maria agrees: “If you’re in the fast lane (left lane) and have a line of cars behind you MOVE OVER!!!”

No surprise, this doing-unto-others attitude would address essentially every other driving gripe. Like double-parking. “It’s like the city’s pastime — everyone does it: delivery trucks, school drop-off, cops, everyone!” fumed Jacob Motz of San Francisco, who’s been forced into zigging and zagging to get around double parkers. “Nothing beats playing Frogger on a morning commute.”

Tailgating and loud music

Bob Lentz of Sylmar feels other drivers constantly violating his space, in more ways that one. ”Drivers who drive one foot in back of me when I am not driving fast enough for them!” Lentz fumed. “Drivers who think that the music they enjoy should be played at a loud volume with the windows open so that surrounding drivers and pedestrians can also enjoy the music!”

Similarly, Herb Meyerowitz has had it with the motorists who focus on everything but driving. “People eating, putting makeup on, people holding a dog,” Meyerowitz wrote. “It’s pretty bad out there. I was kind of freaked out riding on the Westside when the Waymos started, but now I feel they are safer than most drivers.”

Advertisement

As a putative Essential Californian, I feel we’ve all got to do better. And I pledge to lead by example.

I acknowledge to one and all that my sans-signal driving comes from my baser instincts. It promotes the notion of driving as a competition. Only some drivers will win. Others must lose.

The selfishness of these microaggressions feels self evident. So I say with a repentant hear that 2026 will be my year of the turn signal. I will let you know when I’m coming. And when you signal, I will let you in.

Read more: The seven most frustrating offenses California drivers commit every day

Today’s top stories

Storm clouds roll over downtown Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

A deadly winter storm arrives in Southern California

A major atmospheric river storm walloping the state with heavy rains, strong winds and major snow has made its way to Southern California, bringing what forecasters say may become the region’s worst Christmas storm in recent memory.

Forecasters are predicting five straight days of precipitation through the holiday.

Los Angeles city and county officials issued evacuation warnings for several high-risk areas.

Skiers call this snow-lacking resort “Big Bare.” Will the coming storm save California’s ski season?

Advertisement

The ongoing fight for Warner Bros.

Larry Ellison, father of Paramount chief executive David Ellison, has pledged a $40-billion personal guarantee for Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently rejected a $108.4-billion hostile takeover bid from Paramount after accepting a $72-billion offer from Netflix.

After the fires

The Eaton fire took his sister and his lifelong home. He’s been fighting to get back ever since.

Here are more stories of survival and rebuilding after the 2025 Palisades fire.

What else is going on

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

Nearly a century ago, the first World Cup went off with many hitches.

Gen Z and Gen Alpha are feasting on TV comfort food — here’s why.

30 years ago, “Heat” changed the way we looked at L.A. forever.

For your downtime

(Diana Ramirez/ De Los; Photos Courtesy of Oeste.)

Advertisement

Going out

Holiday shopping: Give a gift they’ll never forget with these 10 experiences from Latino-owned businesses.

Give a gift they’ll never forget with these 10 experiences from Latino-owned businesses. Dining: Somerville, Linden, Bridgetown Roti, Alta Adams, and more — Black-owned restaurants in L.A. are experiencing an unprecedented “blossoming.”

Somerville, Linden, Bridgetown Roti, Alta Adams, and more — Black-owned restaurants in L.A. are experiencing an unprecedented “blossoming.” Festivities: Say goodbye to 2025 by letting it all out at a rage room, rolling down a hill or writing a year-end letter.

Staying in

Question of the day: What is your New Year’s resolution?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Kym Estrada and Alvin Torres, owners of San & Wolves Bakeshop in Long Beach. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Juliana Yamada of San & Wolves Bakeshop owners Kym Estrada and Alvin Torres, who, like other L.A. restaurant owners, are struggling to stay afloat with mounting financial pressure due to tariffs and other factors.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

June Hsu, editorial fellow

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.