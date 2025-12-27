Record-breaking storm ends a SoCal year scarred by fires

People walk on debris from a storm in Wrightwood on Thursday.

Southern California doesn’t exactly have a history of providing locals a white Christmas but it did deliver a wet one this year — very wet.

A record-breaking storm ripped through the state, landing in SoCal this week and giving the region its wettest Christmas holiday in modern history, my colleague Rong-Gong Lin II reported.

The storm is the latest in a series of downpours that has drenched Southern California this rainy season, following one last month that brought parts of the Southland their wettest November on record .

But the year started with the Eaton and Palisades fires, ravaging SoCal after the state’s hottest July ever in 2024 and a dry winter that showed signs of drought.

From a weather standpoint, Los Angeles has swung from one extreme to the other. Here’s how the latest storm rolled into and through Southern California.

Storm ravages through the state

The atmospheric river brought heavy rain to Northern California, causing rising water levels and flooding. Evacuation warnings went out in Placer County where several people had to be rescued from a house adjacent a river.

One man in Redding drowned Sunday after he was trapped in his vehicle on Highway 273, despite efforts by first responders to pull him out.

On Monday, a storm at a beach at MacKerricher State Park led to a woman’s death after she was knocked off a rock and killed by a large wave , according to a report by my colleague Noah Goldberg.

On Wednesday, the storm traveled south and immediately prompted officials to issue flash-flood warnings as Southern California braced for impact.

My colleagues Grace Toohey and Gavin J. Quinton reported that floods were one of the region’s main concerns, especially in areas with recent burn scars which make an area more vulnerable to mudslides.

Record-breaking rainfall hits SoCal

The storm delivered Southern California its wettest Christmas in modern history , breaking decades-old records for rainfall in certain areas across the region.

A record 4.83 inches of rain hit Santa Barbara Airport, forcing it to close twice on Christmas Day. Woodland Hills, Burbank and UCLA all received upwards of 3 inches of rain, all breaking records set in 1971. Oxnard received 4.26 inches and Camarillo, 3.36 inches, both breaking records from 1979.

Newsom declares a state of emergency

On Christmas Eve, evacuation orders went out in several communities, and multiple people had to be rescued from flooding and mudslides.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, San Bernardino and Shasta, as communities worked to manage the storm’s effects. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass soon after declared a local emergency .

The same day, a man in San Diego was killed when a tree fell on him — the third death caused by the storm.

Mudslides and flooding forced evacuations in the mountain communities of Wrightwood and Lytle Creek, as areas of the San Gabriel Mountains were inundated with more than 10 inches of rain. One Wrightwood woman’s home was wrecked after waves of water, mud and rock rushed into the three-bedroom residence.

The storm subsides

After the record-breaking Christmas rain, the storm is expected to retreat with a dry weekend to come , according to my colleague Connor Sheets, perhaps just in time for travelers to take to the airports and roads with no fears of stormy skies.

The week’s biggest stories

This image made from surveillance footage captured at a rental car company Oct. 7 shows Melodee Buzzard, left, and Ashlee Buzzard in Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Courtroom gasps as Ashlee Buzzard pleads not guilty to murder of 9-year-old Melodee

Ashlee Buzzard pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree murder in the death of her 9-year-old daughter Melodee, whose remains were discovered in Utah on Dec. 6.

Authorities believe the child was shot and killed in October during a multistate trip after her mother took deliberate steps to avoid detection.

Ballistics and DNA evidence linked Buzzard to the remains, investigators said. She remains held without bail with preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 7.

L.A. restaurants thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then 2025 happened

Local chefs and restaurateurs sound off on the difficult year, with some optimism for the future of L.A.’s restaurant scene.

Last year, restaurants reported drastic revenue drops and closures due to slow economic recovery from the pandemic and a stalled entertainment industry.

This year, their difficulties intensified with countywide fires, immigration raids, tariffs and more.

In a new industry survey, 84.8% of L.A. restaurants said business decreased in 2025.

American LGBTQ+ athletes struggle to find money in the current social and political climate

Corporate sponsors are withdrawing support for LGBTQ+ athletes as the Trump administration rolls back diversity and inclusion initiatives, eliminating vital income sources.

Individual sport athletes such as speed skaters are among the athletes who have been hit hard, as sponsorship dollars often determine whether they can afford to train and compete.

A new nonprofit fund has emerged to help fill the gap, but many athletes face financial hardship as they pursue Olympic and professional dreams.

What’s next for California healthcare?

Many Californians on Medicaid, better known in the state as Medi-Cal, already struggle to access timely and quality care. Now, experts warn that millions more could lose coverage under H.R. 1, which makes sweeping changes to the country’s safety net programs.

Anticipating the fallout, a group of health foundations has formed the Future of Medi-Cal Commission.

Its charge: creating a 10-year blueprint for a program that covers more than 14 million low-income residents and pays for key services from childbirth to nursing home care.

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

