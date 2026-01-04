Several favorite L.A. restaurants bid farewell in 2025. Here’s one last tribute
Your morning catch-up: Guerrilla Tacos and many more award-winning L.A. restaurants closed in 2025, Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela and more big stories.
In late 2018, I met up with two of my closest but estranged friends in L.A.’s Art District. We hadn’t seen each other in five years;, a dumb and meaningless argument had caused the breakdown between college buddies.
But a common bond brought us together for our armistice: great tacos.
Each of us had read about or knew someone who raved about Guerrilla Tacos, chef Wes Avila’s famed taco truck turned brick-and-mortar locale.
Hurt feelings pushed aside, we hashed out our issues over plates of carnitas and swordfish tacos.
I’ll always be thankful for the reconciliation — I attended one of my friend’s weddings this July — initiated, in part, by Guerilla Tacos.
That’s why I was saddened to see it among the more than 100 restaurants that closed in Los Angeles in 2025.
The restaurant industry has struggled since COVID-19, documented by my colleague Stephanie Breijo. Each restaurant closure marked the end not only for owners and employees, but for grateful patrons who shared memorable meals like mine.
Let’s jump into Breijo’s reporting and highlight a few of these magical places that closed their doors.
Reasons for the closures
It started with the Eaton and Palisades wildfires, which destroyed thousands of Southern California homes, restaurants, bars and other businesses. Tariffs caused the price of some ingredients to soar, while rent and labor costs continued to increase.
Immigration raids and lower tourism exacerbated diminished sales and prompted closures. One food business, Sprinkles Cupcakes, announced it was shuttering on the last day of the year.
Akasha (Culver City)
A Culver City stalwart of nearly two decades closed in October.
The Indian-influenced restaurant “helped kick off the culinary revival in Culver City” and ran for 18 years there. Owners Akasha Richmond and Alan Schulman cited a range of considerations in their decision, including entertainment industry strikes, the pandemic and rising labor and food costs. “The challenges of recent years,” they wrote on Instagram, “have become too great to overcome.”
Boo’s Philly Cheesesteaks (East Hollywood)
The family-run local chain known for its Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks oozing with Cheez Whiz shuttered its original location, but Boo’s lives on.
The Ahn family launched their cheesesteak operation from a small A-frame at the edge of Silver Lake and East Hollywood 14 years ago. In October, they posted, “What an amazing journey!! But some journeys ultimately have to come an end in order to move forward.” Their locations in Echo Park and Koreatown remain open.
Chin Chin (West Hollywood)
The Sunset Strip restaurant that popularized Chinese chicken salad closed this summer after more than 40 years in operation.
Chin Chin became a local chain, but it all began in West Hollywood. This location, with its proximity to the Hollywood Hills, was a frequent spot for celebrity sightings — especially in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Unable to renew the lease, the restaurant’s owners vacated Sunset Plaza. Neighboring French restaurant Le Petit Four also closed this year. Chin Chin is still open in Studio City, Brentwood and Las Vegas.
El Mar Azul (Highland Park)
This white — and in later years, bright blue — food truck parked in Highland Park for 41 years, its painted octopus hinting at the fresh-seafood tostadas, tacos and cocktails.
In February, El Mar Azul announced its closure via Facebook, saying, “We’re grateful to our loyal customers who chose us for family gatherings, lunches, dinners and birthdays. To those who braved long lines and rain for our famous tostadas and cocktails, thank you.” But the legacy won’t stop there. Members of the founding family are launching a new business: Rosie’s Canteen, built out of a refurbished Airstream trailer. Follow along on Instagram for updates.
For the entire list of restaurant closures, check out the full article here.
