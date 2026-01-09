Prison overseers struggle with a new generation of ‘un-gangs’

A collage of mugshots and police reports regarding the new generation of “dropout” gangs.

Anyone who has followed the devastating violence in California’s prisons knows that gang rivalries trigger a lot of the bloodshed. So it stood to reason that if the authorities could get members to drop their gang affiliations, the carnage would decrease.

It hasn’t quite worked out that way for the 90,000 men and women locked up by the state of California. It turns out that many of the roughly one-third of those who drop out of traditional prison gangs eventually bond with new organizations — dubbed as “dropout” gangs — that mimic much of the retribution and criminality of their forerunners.

That’s a key takeaway from the extraordinary coverage my colleague Matthew Ormseth produced on prison gangs in California. Ormseth has been writing about the gangs for six years and become a leading authority on the subject.

Outside the California Institute for Men in Chino. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In an exclusive this week, he writes about one particularly flamboyant and defiant exile from the old-line gang hierarchy. Maurice Vasquez, 51, wears designer eyeglasses, boasts of his willingness to stand up to entrenched powers and inspires something like veneration from fellow inmates.

Vasquez is locked up in Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego County for 65 years to life for conspiring to commit murder. He’s said to be the leader of the Riders, which authorities describe as one of the fastest-growing and most dangerous of the so-called “dropout” gangs. They say the group is responsible for stabbings and contraband smuggling behind bars and for robberies, shootings and drug sales in Northern California.

The existence of the Riders and other groups feels like a sad irony given that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation moved in 1999 to create “Sensitive Needs Yards” to protect individuals not associated with mainstream gangs. Prison overseers intended the yards to be safe havens from the cutthroat prison politics that beset most main yards. But the new yards became the bonding ground for new “dropout” crews. The CDCR inspector general found they have become just as violent as the general population.

I talked to Matt about his coverage of California’s prison gangs.

What got you interested in this subject?

I started covering prison gangs after realizing that a good amount of crimes that happen on the streets of L.A. lead back to guys in prison. It became clear to me that prison was the command center for a lot of crimes — murder, extortion, drug sales, gambling — that on their face wouldn’t seem connected.

Why do you think these “Sensitive Needs Yards” have failed to prevent violence?

The prisoners are still the same people — with the same tendencies, issues and circumstances that put them in prison in the first place. ... Prisoners on “dropout” yards are still exposed to drugs and contraband, still live in a violent and chaotic environment, which makes it that much harder for them to leave prison rehabilitated.

Do these problems impact people outside of prison?

Yes. Some gang dropouts leave prison and commit crimes together.

You spoke on the phone to Vasquez. Why did he talk to you?

He was curious why I wanted to talk to him and he felt his group — which he calls a “movement,” not a gang — was being unfairly characterized by law enforcement and in YouTube videos that some ex-prisoners have made.

Vasquez is in prison for conspiracy to commit murder and is facing trial in June for the murder of another prisoner. How does he see himself?

Vasquez considers himself a rebel. He believes he is standing up against the tyranny of traditional prison gangs, which force inmates to follow orders and kick up money. In his view he’s a true individual in a system where individuals have little agency.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Cooks prepare dishes at Betsy’s central wood-fired hearth. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from staff photographer Myung J. Chun of cooks at Betsy, a restaurant owned by an Altadena resident whose house burned in last year’s fire. The restaurant was able to reopen and now provides a cozy atmosphere for the recovering community.

