Immigrant healthcare takes a hit under Newsom’s nearly $349-billion budget proposal

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives his final State of the State address as governor
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a $348.9-billion budget, which includes a $3-billion deficit.
(Hector Amezcua / Sacramento Bee)

Your morning catch up: Newsom’s nearly $349-billion budget proposal, what happened in L.A. New Year’s Eve killing and more big stories.

Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

Thanks to surging revenues tied to California’s artificial intelligence boom, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $348.9-billion budget proposal includes only a modest $3-billion deficit — $15 billion less than November estimates.

Many expected to see significant belt tightening, my colleague Melody Gutierrez wrote, after the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office warned that California faces a nearly $18-billion budget shortfall.

But on Friday, the Newsom administration said it is projecting a much smaller deficit after assuming higher revenues over the next three fiscal years.

Still, California and its state-funded programs face fiscal uncertainty due to rising costs and federal funding cuts in Washington.

Changes to Medi-Cal for immigrants

California’s budget proposal didn’t include extra funding to help offset the massive cuts to Medicaid and other public assistance programs by President Trump and the Republican-led Congress. As a result, millions of low-income Californians are expected to lose healthcare coverage and other benefits.

Immigrants will take the biggest hit as the budget proposal would divide them to receive different levels of care, CalMatters reported.

While California currently offers state-funded, full-scope Medi-Cal to undocumented immigrants, other immigrants — including refugees and asylees — would be restricted to a program that covers emergencies and pregnancy care only.

“If the state doesn’t step up, communities across California will crumble,” California State Assn. of Counties chief executive Graham Knaus told The Times in a statement.

The governor is expected to revise the plan in May using updated revenue projections after the income tax filing deadline, with lawmakers required to approve a final budget by June 15.

Overhauling California’s education system

The budget proposal isn’t all bad news for the state’s education system. It calls for $350 million more for the University of California and $365 million more for the California State University system.

The proposal also calls for reshaping who runs the state’s schools, aiming to centralize oversight of the Department of Education. The plan would implement long-standing recommendations that criticize California’s fragmented education governance, Melody wrote.

The governor said the change would better align education efforts from early childhood through college.

“California can no longer postpone reforms that have been recommended regularly for a century,” Newsom said in a statement. “These critical reforms will bring greater accountability, clarity, and coherence to how we serve our students and schools.”

The proposed overhaul raised concerns for state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who said in a statement Friday that “this governance proposal doesn’t establish any structures proven to move the needle on student outcomes and instead shifts authority to implement TK-12 education programs away from the official who California voters have elected to lead our state’s public schools.”

The week’s biggest stories

Hundreds of survivors gather in Palisades Village to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Palisades fire
Hundreds of survivors gather in Palisades Village to commemorate the anniversary of the Palisades fire.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. wildfires, one year later

  • One year after the deadly Palisades and Altadena fires, survivors gathered with mixed emotions, holding solemn memorials and angry protests demanding accountability from officials.
  • Most businesses in affected neighborhoods remain shuttered, with those reopened reporting roughly half their previous customer base and revenue.
  • Anger overflows in west Altadena. Despite multiple ongoing investigations, survivors ask where is the accountability for 19 deaths and epic losses.

What happened in L.A. New Year’s Eve killing

  • The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said an off-duty ICE agent was responding to an “active shooter” when he gunned down Keith Porter Jr. on New Year’s Eve in Northridge.
  • Porter’s family and their attorney contend he was firing a gun into the air and posed no threat.
  • The LAPD and L.A. County district attorney’s office have said they are investigating the incident, but a charging decision could take years.
U.S. invasion in Venezuela

  • Five Senate Republicans broke with party leaders to advance legislation that would rein in President Trump’s use of the U.S. military in Venezuela.
  • At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the U.S. operation to capture President Nicolás Maduro, officials said.
  • Trump accused Maduro of causing “hundreds of thousands” of American deaths by pushing “deadly and illicit drugs” into the U.S.
  • Experts say Venezuela does not play a substantial role in the production or distribution of fentanyl, the drug driving most U.S. drug deaths.

What else is going on

Must read

Another must read

Undated handout photos of Marcus Muench Casanova, who died while climbing Mt. Baldy on Dec. 29, 2025.

California

For Subscribers

When Devil’s Backbone Trail claimed another young Mt. Baldy adventurer, this is what the world lost

The recent deaths of three hikers have drawn attention to Mt. Baldy’s double-sided nature, particularly the exposed-ridgeline path known as the Devil’s Backbone Trail.

For your downtime

Hikers Evelyn Torres and Emanuel Leon soak at Montecito Hot Springs.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

APRIL 18: Los Angeles Dodgers line up during opening day game vs San Francisco Giants at Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

Sports

The day the Dodgers attracted the most A-list celebrities in history — 67 years ago

Nearly 70 years ago, Groucho Marx, Edward G. Robinson, Jimmy Stewart, Burt Lancaster, Jack Lemmon, Gregory Peck, John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock and Gene Autry helped make the Dodgers’ first game in Los Angeles perhaps the most star-studded sports event of all time

from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

