Immigrant healthcare takes a hit under Newsom’s nearly $349-billion budget proposal

Thanks to surging revenues tied to California’s artificial intelligence boom, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $348.9-billion budget proposal includes only a modest $3-billion deficit — $15 billion less than November estimates .

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Many expected to see significant belt tightening, my colleague Melody Gutierrez wrote, after the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office warned that California faces a nearly $18-billion budget shortfall.

Advertisement

But on Friday, the Newsom administration said it is projecting a much smaller deficit after assuming higher revenues over the next three fiscal years.

Still, California and its state-funded programs face fiscal uncertainty due to rising costs and federal funding cuts in Washington.

Changes to Medi-Cal for immigrants

California’s budget proposal didn’t include extra funding to help offset the massive cuts to Medicaid and other public assistance programs by President Trump and the Republican-led Congress. As a result, millions of low-income Californians are expected to lose healthcare coverage and other benefits.

Advertisement

Immigrants will take the biggest hit as the budget proposal would divide them to receive different levels of care , CalMatters reported.

While California currently offers state-funded, full-scope Medi-Cal to undocumented immigrants, other immigrants — including refugees and asylees — would be restricted to a program that covers emergencies and pregnancy care only.

“If the state doesn’t step up, communities across California will crumble,” California State Assn. of Counties chief executive Graham Knaus told The Times in a statement.

The governor is expected to revise the plan in May using updated revenue projections after the income tax filing deadline, with lawmakers required to approve a final budget by June 15.

Overhauling California’s education system

The budget proposal isn’t all bad news for the state’s education system. It calls for $350 million more for the University of California and $365 million more for the California State University system .

The proposal also calls for reshaping who runs the state’s schools , aiming to centralize oversight of the Department of Education. The plan would implement long-standing recommendations that criticize California’s fragmented education governance, Melody wrote.

Advertisement

The governor said the change would better align education efforts from early childhood through college.

“California can no longer postpone reforms that have been recommended regularly for a century,” Newsom said in a statement. “These critical reforms will bring greater accountability, clarity, and coherence to how we serve our students and schools.”

The proposed overhaul raised concerns for state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, who said in a statement Friday that “this governance proposal doesn’t establish any structures proven to move the needle on student outcomes and instead shifts authority to implement TK-12 education programs away from the official who California voters have elected to lead our state’s public schools.”

The week’s biggest stories

Hundreds of survivors gather in Palisades Village to commemorate the anniversary of the Palisades fire. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

L.A. wildfires, one year later

One year after the deadly Palisades and Altadena fires, survivors gathered with mixed emotions, holding solemn memorials and angry protests demanding accountability from officials.

Most businesses in affected neighborhoods remain shuttered, with those reopened reporting roughly half their previous customer base and revenue.

Anger overflows in west Altadena. Despite multiple ongoing investigations, survivors ask where is the accountability for 19 deaths and epic losses.

What happened in L.A. New Year’s Eve killing

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said an off-duty ICE agent was responding to an “active shooter” when he gunned down Keith Porter Jr. on New Year’s Eve in Northridge.

Porter’s family and their attorney contend he was firing a gun into the air and posed no threat.

The LAPD and L.A. County district attorney’s office have said they are investigating the incident, but a charging decision could take years.

Advertisement

U.S. invasion in Venezuela

Five Senate Republicans broke with party leaders to advance legislation that would rein in President Trump’s use of the U.S. military in Venezuela.

At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the U.S. operation to capture President Nicolás Maduro, officials said.

Trump accused Maduro of causing “hundreds of thousands” of American deaths by pushing “deadly and illicit drugs” into the U.S.

Experts say Venezuela does not play a substantial role in the production or distribution of fentanyl, the drug driving most U.S. drug deaths.

What else is going on

Must read

Another must read

At 70, she embraced her Chumash roots and helped revive a dying skill.

For your downtime

Hikers Evelyn Torres and Emanuel Leon soak at Montecito Hot Springs. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Travel: Behind this wealthy SoCal neighborhood, you can soak in a rustic hot spring oasis.

Behind this wealthy SoCal neighborhood, you can soak in a rustic hot spring oasis. Museums: This little-known L.A. museum has preserved the birthplace of the American film industry.

This little-known L.A. museum has preserved the birthplace of the American film industry. Theater: “The Notebook: The Musical,” now playing at Hollywood Pantages Theatre, manages to pull off one genuine transformation.

Staying in

Advertisement

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.