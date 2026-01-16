Highway 1 reopening in Big Sur truly is a gift

Tourists take photos at Bixby Bridge, now accessible from the south after Highway 1 reopened in both directions on Jan. 14, 2026.

It feels like the word “iconic” gets tossed around so much that it’s almost lost its meaning. But if there’s one place in California that truly deserves the label it’s Big Sur.

What other spot in the Golden State so perfectly captures the state’s wildness and its simultaneous love of the ocean and the mountains?

You're reading the Essential California newsletter L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Advertisement

So it felt like a really big moment this week when the state announced that, for the first time in three years, the entire 100-mile stretch of Highway 1 from Carmel to Cambria had reopened to vehicle traffic.

My colleague Grace Toohey reported how the coastal route had been closed at different locations through the last three years. The last stretch of the highway that remained closed was a remote, 6.8-mile span from just north of Lucia until about a mile south of the Esalen Institute, according to Caltrans.

A $162-million repair project

Officials had been working to finalize repairs on that stretch and to work around what’s known as the Regent’s Slide, a notoriously steep section of the coast that gets persistently pummeled by erosion and rising sea levels, linked in part to climate change. Caltrans has spent an estimated $162 million on roadway repairs, landslide stabilization, debris clearing and complicated engineering on the road since January 2023.

Advertisement

Local businesses joined Gov. Gavin Newsom in heralding the reopening.

“This will be a return to normalcy,” said Ryne Leuzinger, chair of the board of directors for the Big Sur Community Assn., calling the reopening a reunification of north and south Big Sur. “2026 will be a really nice time to visit Big Sur.”

The operators of the Post Ranch Inn declared on Facebook: “For the first time in almost three years, Big Sur feels whole again.... Every breathtaking curve, every impossible ocean view, reminds you why this stretch of coast is on every traveler’s bucket list.”

For some locals not as dependent on the tourist trade, the reopening signals the return of “the traffic and chaos along the road sometimes created by tourists unfamiliar with the area,” said one man who has lived in Big Sur for decades and asked to not be named. Indeed, one post on Facebook proclaimed: “Now the insane traffic begins again!”

A life-changing college road trip

Of course, part of Big Sur’s allure has always been its feeling of apartness. I remember venturing there decades ago during a first big weekend getaway with my college girlfriend. The inky nighttime darkness became even harder to navigate in a thick fog.

It felt like our inn was clinging to the edge of the earth because, in a sense, it was. Alison and I bonded over books and a tiny Christmas tree, which we adorned with our own found decorations. Our connection deepened that weekend and today she is my wife.

Everyone knows that Highway 1 has not seen its last road collapse or landslide. Future closures are virtually guaranteed. But at least for that one weekend long ago, I’m really glad they kept the road open for us.

Advertisement

Today’s top stories

Brandon Guerrero, 34, of Compton receives flu and COVID-19 vaccines at CVS in Huntington Park on Aug. 28, 2024. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Flu is surging

A new flu strain that is increasing flu-related cases and hospitalizations statewide.

A child in San Mateo County who was unvaccinated died of influenza last week.

Trump and the Insurrection Act

Trump threatened to use the Insurrection Act to clamp down on protests in Minneapolis.

An ICE agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7, and another federal officer fired on a man Wednesday, escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security officers blinded a second person at anti-ICE rally in Santa Ana.

Devolving homelessness lawsuit

A federal judge is weighing whether to hold the city of Los Angeles in contempt of court for violating terms of a settlement of a case over homelessness.

The judge has said the city engaged in a “pattern of defiance” in how it has reported its progress.

An ecosystem in decline

A new scientific assessment finds California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta is in poor ecological health.

A big reason is the amount of water being pumped out.

What else is going on

Advertisement

Our California columnist Anita Chabria offers this advice to Minneapolis: Please don’t take the bait.

offers this advice to Minneapolis: Please don’t take the bait. Uber’s trying to snow voters with a supposedly pro-consumer ballot initiative. Columnist Michael Hiltzik says, don’t buy it.

says, don’t buy it. Trump celebrates our nation’s founding while imitating tyrant King George III, argues columnist Jackie Calmes.

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

Is UCLA gymnastics a national title contender? Jordan Chiles sees it that way.

I didn’t just move to Los Angeles. I stepped into a movie.

For your downtime

Bending Energy / Visit Big Bear

Going out

Travel: It’s time to explore Big Bear beyond the slopes. Here are 9 things to do in the cozy alpine town.

It’s time to explore Big Bear beyond the slopes. Here are 9 things to do in the cozy alpine town. National parks: With Yosemite ditching reservations for firefall, will it be a mess? Here’s what to know.

Staying in

A question for you: What are the best L.A. movies?

We grappled with our list of the 101 best Los Angeles movies for weeks — Is this one ranked too high or too low? — but what did we forget? Was there a film you were expecting? We welcome your thoughts, counterarguments, even a healthy dose of outrage. L.A. contains multitudes and if there’s one thing our city inspires, it’s remakes. Tell us your favorites by Feb. 2 to be considered for an article sharing reader picks.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

Ted Judah came across a rare king-of-the-salmon ribbonfish while diving in Monterey on Dec. 30, 2025. (Ted Judah)

Today’s great photo is from Ted Judah, a diver who floated across a rare king-of-the-salmon ribbonfish while diving in Monterey.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.